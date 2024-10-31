Summer Adventures
- 2 episodes
- 97%
The landscapes of Europe are as incredible as they are different. They are full of secrets and surprises.
- 8 episodes
- 96%
This series explores some of the world’s most extreme and remote properties.
- 1h 29m
- 96%
There are landscapes that hardly anyone has entered or seen: this film takes the viewer through New Zealand from the southern edge to the northernmost tip. High-quality images from the air, on land and in the water bring paradise to the other end of the world.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Experience the hardships of one of the deepest dives ever made in the South Arctic.
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Filmed in Ultra High Definition, The Desert Sea is a stunning series that explores the most complex desert in North America, Sonoran.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Untamed Switzerland is an expedition into the nature reserves of the animal and plant world.
- 1h 22m
- 93%
The iconic VW Camper Van has stood the test of time through five generations and more than six decades. The History of The VW Camper Van traces this evolution through every generation.
- 51m
- 93%
Industry and globalization have been preoccupied with technologies that allow us to travel faster. However, due to technological advancements, our means of transport have become more and more inefficient, more harmful to the environment. It’s time to revolutionize the way we travel.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.
- 6 episodes
- 92%
More than being age-old dishes, more than being a tradition or a phenomenon these dishes have become icons of the globalized world.
- Original
- E3
- 51m
- 96%
Virgin Hyperloop is a train that runs inside a steel tunnel. This revolutionary new vehicle floats along the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag. It's fully autonomous and enclosed.
- 43m
- 95%
Russia is one of the most diverse and largest countries in the world. Its immense nature has always fascinated people. There are more than one hundred nature reserves, national parks, and biosphere reserves between the lowlands in the west and the fire mountains on Kamchatka in the east.
- 50m
- 96%
Africa, one of the most iconic and diverse continents, from mountains to marshland, deserts to coastlines and grasslands to jungles, packed with some of the most loved, impressive, and dramatic wildlife on the planet – where would you begin your bucket list adventure?
- 2 episodes
- 93%
Destination China takes you to some of China’s most beautiful landscapes, home to 6,000 species of plant, 200 mammals and 500 birds.
- 44m
- 95%
'Jerusalem' takes audiences on an inspiring and eye-opening tour of one of the world’s oldest and most enigmatic cities. Destroyed and rebuilt countless times over 5,000 years, Jerusalem’s enduring appeal remains a mystery.
- 4 episodes
- 92%
After the success of her travels through Europe, host Ashley Colburn is off ƚo ƚhe East.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Investigating mankind's insatiable necessity to move faster and further; for pleasure, for work, to explore, to survive.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Gaudi left us a spectacular work. And an unfinished creation: the Sagrada Familia. A huge, senseless cathedral project, whose rules and spirit must be understood in order to be completed. A challenge that has occupied the successors of the great Catalan architect for more than a century.
- 49m
- 95%
EYE IN THE SKY: AFRICA gives viewers an amazing bird’s eye view over the very best destinations and experiences across the continent of Africa.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Explore the different chapters of Europe's eventful history. Join Dr. Christopher Clark as he takes a daring look at the continent’s past.
- 15 episodes
- 98%
Discover the mythical network of trade routes that for centuries linked the Far East to the West with Alfred de Montesquiou.
- 24 episodes
- 92%
After circumnavigating Africa by bicycle and rowing from Africa to America, Riaan Manser is one of the most accomplished adventurers.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Go on a tour to Southern Africa! Discover the diversity of its eight biotopes and its amazing wildlife.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Embark on a journey deep into the unknown 95% of our planet, revealing extraordinary caves with 3D laser-scanning technology.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
The mountains of the Caucasus form a magical border between Europe and Asia.
- 8 episodes
- 95%
Simon Callow takes us on a journey of discovery around his favorite musical destinations.
- 2 episodes
- 96%
We take you on a captivating journey across the sweeping landscapes of Iceland, Greenland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Three centuries after the first discoveries, Egypt still reveals new buried treasures, and its inexhaustible myths continue to exist.
- 4 episodes
- 98%
Kate Humble: Off the Beaten Track, allows viewers a unique insight into the overlooked backbone of Wales.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Following the success of the first series, presenter Kate Humble and her Welsh Sheepdog Teg, are back for more.
- 3 episodes
- 98%
New Zealand owes its existence to a fiery past. Volcanoes lifted islands out of the sea and generated rivers from their slopes.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 97%
New York. America’s largest city. Here is how a mostly unseen network of infrastructure systems works in unison to keep the city breathing.
- 6 episodes
- 98%
The great cities and towns of Europe and the UK, form the backdrops for the stories of the world’s greatest classical composers.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
We explore Rome’s extraordinary growth from a settlement of Iron Age mud huts, into a kingdom, a Republic, and an empire.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 94%
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 94%
From NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to Silicon Valley, from Hollywood to Haight-Ashbury, famous Californians tell the story of their state
- 53m
- 95%
Explore the history of Rio de Janeiro. This film will take viewers back in time to revisit the rich and contrasting history of Brazil’s cultural hub, at the crossroad between colonial history, engineering challenges, and political and artistic revolutions.
- 50m
- 97%
Rainforest, the richest habitat on earth, teeming with millions of dramatic plants and animals. From giant landscape gardeners to a whole family supported by a single leaf, there are surprises at every turn.
- 46m
- 97%
The culture of Japan is incredible, from bloom festivals to ultra-modern cities. But there are also more than 130 mammals and 600 bird species dwelling in Japan’s 6,852 islands. This island chain is long enough to span climate zones, providing a huge range of habitat.
- 50m
- 97%
One of the biggest continents, South America should be up there on any wildlife watcher’s bucket list. From record-breaking mountain ranges to the most massive rainforests, the variety of landscapes supports a seemingly endless diversity of wildlife.
- 50m
- 97%
Spain is found at the crossroads between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, resulting in diverse landscapes, ancient cultures and magnificent wildlife.
- 50m
- 97%
If Australia makes you think of beaches and BBQs, cricket, and cork hats, you haven’t seen anything yet. Giant deserts, ancient rainforest, tropical coasts, and mystical rock formations. Not to mention, some of the weirdest and most wonderful animals on the planet.
- 48m
- 97%
Cold coasts create bleak and challenging landscapes for all wildlife. Some are found in cold places and some are in hotter environments but engulfed by freezing ocean currents. However, both can reveal surprising riches for wildlife.
- 50m
- 95%
With 50 countries and 700 million people, Europe is renowned for its cities and culture. But what about its wilderness and wildlife? Go beyond Europe's urban exterior and explore its vast forests, mountain ranges, and coastlines.
- 50m
- 98%
Mountains define some of our most spectacular landscapes, creating a mosaic of dramatic habitats, teeming with incredible wildlife. Mountains are found on every continent on Earth, covering 22% of the planet’s surface.
- 58m
- 98%
Putting the Orient Express – also called „the train of trains“ – on its tracks called for considerable stamina. Several times, the ambitious project of Georges Nagelmackers was on the brink of failure as the Belgian entrepreneur was facing the bankruptcy of his sleeping car company.
- 52m
- 94%
Find out about the beauty of indigenous cultures - powerful, touching, and thoughtful. At the edges of the world we know, far away from civilization, the last indigenous communities live as hunters, shepherds, farmers, or fishermen.
- 51m
- 96%
This documentary looks at the history of beer starting with the Sumerians who invented it 5,000 years ago through to the leading export of today and the new trend of the future: craft beer. Prost!
- 50m
- 97%
Most visitors to the UK head for London, maybe Stonehenge or ancient cities, but for its tiny size, the UK has surprisingly rich and diverse wild places, and wildlife, hidden from view unless you seek it out.
- 50m
- 95%
Germany has some of Europe’s most famous and exciting cities, but that’s nothing compared to its natural wonders for those willing to step off the beaten track. Great lakes and rivers team with fish and birdlife, ancient and vast forests hide boars and lynx.
- 50m
- 98%
We think cities belong to us, but the concrete jungle's teaming with animals, we make friends with some, but most go about their lives unseen. Some see wild animals as pests, and dangerous to our health, others believe they are crucial to our well-being and belong here as much as we do.
- 51m
- 98%
2.000 rivers and streams dig deep into the underground and transport their water into reservoirs or "Germany's Wild Amazon", the Wupper. These forests and rivers, together with heathlands and moors, are home to a diverse fauna.
- 51m
- 97%
As one of Germany’s beauties, the Wupper river was the gem of the German landscape. But with industrialization, it became the country’s hardest working river and like everything that has been overworked, it lost its magnificence and charm.
- 3 episodes
- 98%
The Essequibo is a hidden river deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, virtually undetectable from the air.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
The border regions of Romania are some of Europe’s best kept secrets with unique characteristics that can’t be found anywhere else.
- 42m
- 84%
How much would you pay to travel almost 1,000 miles across Turkey? A 24-hour ride on the famous Dogu – or Eastern – Express train is about six euros, but it can cost up to 100 on the Black Market. See why the Dogu Express has reached cult status with Instagrammers and YouTubers.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
For centuries, roads enabled exploration, trade, and travel. But the world's most treacherous roads hold great dangers: even death.
- 48m
- 95%
Light has a very special meaning in Northern Russia’s Karelia, which is said to have only two seasons: the dark, 8-month winter, and the bright, 4-month summer. But Spring in Karelia’s arctic forests means the sun shines once again, liberating Russia’s North from the ice and darkness.
- 45m
- 95%
This is the exciting story of a young man who risks his life for science. Amazon Adventure follows Henry Bates' fascinating 11-year journey through the perilous Amazon rainforest.
- 40m
- 95%
Discover the storied histories and witness the breathtaking beauty of the Palmyra, Midway and Rose Atolls in the Pacific Ocean: faraway islands and marine national monuments that remain untouched by civilization. Filmmakers had unprecedented access to the bio-secure zones of these marine monuments.
- 43m
- 97%
On the surface of Myanmar’s Inle Lake, unique floating gardens resemble a giant carpet of water lilies. Yet the water dries up almost completely during the summer, leaving the lake’s ecosystem in jeopardy. Now, the Burmese people must address this problem amidst political changes in their country.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Enjoy this amazing bird’s eye view of Australia’s diverse landscapes—from the Great Barrier Reef to the outback and city life of Sydney.
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Follow three iconic trains as they travel the length of New Zealand and discover the nation’s diverse and dramatic landscapes.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Legally blind filmmaker James Rath explores accessibility, technology, and what it’s like to truly travel without barriers.