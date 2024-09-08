Show Me the Money
This Tax Day, it pays to play these documentaries about greed, gold, and going bust.
Journey into the lives of the planet’s billionaire innovators. Discover how they’ve shaped our lives.
Money made America a global empire, and for the last 150 years, America’s riches have been controlled by the titans of Wall Street.
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist unearths the human truths behind some of the most extraordinary cases in con artistry.
Today, banks may be failing — but economic crisis is nothing new. In 1637 Holland, tulip mania resulted in the first big bust in the history of booms.
Explore the relevance of Adam Smith’s 18th century worldview of economics and ethics in today's global economy.
CRAZY RICH PEOPLE - wealth beyond your wildest dreams: if you've ever wondered what it takes to become fabulously wealthy, get the inside scoop on six of the wealthiest people in history as we reveal the secret of how they became crazy rich.
Inspiration, power, greed, scandal – a story that was made for the movies. The gripping drama of how Hollywood was built.
The American Dream was built on producing, marketing and selling ever more products to consumers. Now, capitalism's holy grail is collecting and monetizing personal data. The digital giants know your location, actions AND thoughts -- and that's worth billions to advertisers.
Conscious Capitalism is a new twist on the system that fuels wealth and industry in America and for many countries around the globe. Thought leaders, along with the leaders of two corporations — Whole Foods Market and Waste Management — give us an insider’s look at the new face of capitalism.
In which Jacob Clifford and Adriene Hill introduce you to Crash Course Economics!
From the Rhode Island coastline to the Forests of France, what unites the rich and the royal is a love of a grand home. So come with us as we visit some of the grandest ever built. We’ll explore the homes of the very rich and the very powerful, for fantastical tales of success and excess.
In 2003 Vladimir Putin publicly caged and exiled the richest man in Russia. When Oligarchs asked how to avoid that fate, Putin responded: “50 percent.” In one bold stroke, Putin spread fear and consolidated his power. The inside story of Russia’s super-rich and the man who rules over them.
Who Financed Hitler? Where did he get the money and the backing to achieve power in 1933 Germany?
SPACE GREED: Coveting, controlling, and carving up the cosmos.
Hi. I'm Anna Akana, and for the next 17 weeks I'll be your host for the second half of Crash Course Business.
What makes a successful entrepreneur?
A Future of Work documentary. Why should work be a burden that we should get rid of as soon as possible? Work in Progress explores recent trends in the world of work in order to find meaning.
Work in Progress: Why do we even work? explores the different ways in which companies can give meaning to work. In short, why do some of us like to go to work? Why should I get up five days a week to go to work? And why should I join one company rather than another?
Documentary series that shows the inside look at the history of computers, from its rise in the 1970s to the beginning of the Dot-com boom.
Throughout history, men and women have dedicated themselves to raking in as much wealth as possible; old money, new money, even blood money. But from Robber Barons to Mansa Musa of Mali; how did they get it, how did they spend it, and were they happier than the rest of us…
The new West is a land of unprecedented opportunity. In less than a century, millions of prospectors rush to gold fields, boomtowns appear overnight, and a transcontinental railroad allows travelers to cross the country in only seven days. It is a century of ambition, greed, fame, and fortune.