History's Wildest Beasts
Across super-continents and ancient seas, meet the most ferocious creatures that ever ruled the world.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 96%
A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 94%
Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.
- 46m
- 97%
Accompany Dick Mol, the world-famous expert on mammoths, as he traces the original mammoths back to Namibia, trawls the bottom of the North Sea for mammoth fossils and, with the help of gold-diggers in northern Canada, digs up perfectly preserved mammoth bones from the permafrost.
- Original
- E6
- 14m
- 96%
Lions may be known as the kings of the jungle, but it was saber-tooth cats that ruled over the Americas. New fossil evidence is shinning a light on the violent lives of these mysterious species.
- Original
- E15
- 14m
- 96%
The Tyrannosaurus Rex is known as the king of the dinosaurs, but how did its reign begin? Meet Moros Intrepidus, a 180 lb., deer-sized ancestor to the T-Rex. Learn how the latest in paleontology can now link this small dinosaur to the 19,000-pound Scotty, the largest T-Rex ever discovered.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
- 52m
- 76%
The most aggressive of ocean predators, the bull shark, is notorious for leaving the safety of the deep blue ocean, venturing far up the murky rivers of Africa's coast in search of prey. But lurking in these shadowy places is Africa's deadliest killer - the Nile crocodile.
- Original
- E52
- 15m
- 96%
Could a 75 million-year-old dinosaur skull that has been sitting in a museum for over 20 years hold the first-ever dinosaur DNA discovered by humans? Follow an international team of scientists as they try to unlock the mystery of dinosaur DNA sequences.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
This remarkable series celebrates the biological and geographic diversity of one of the world's most unique countries: New Zealand.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Dino Hunt tells the story of eight dinosaur digs in Canada during the summer of 2013.
- Original
- E3
- 2m
- 93%
The asteroid that decimated the dinosaurs was an extinction event of almost unimaginable force, recounts paleontologist Hans-Dieter Sues.
- 45m
- 98%
The crocodile is the king of the wetland; a tone of a cold-blooded monster with the most terrifying bite force on Earth. The product of a 100 million year ancestry, the 25 species around today are a testament to the crocodile’s supreme intelligence and adaptability.
- Original
- E42
- 9m
- 95%
The Cuban crocodile is an endangered species poised to disappear. Meet the people trying to save this unique animal from extinction.
- 4 episodes
- 95%
Nature is red in tooth and claw, animals face daily battles to protect themselves and secure the resources they need.
- Original
- 14m
- 97%
Deep within the Javan jungle, an expedition has set out in search of the last stand of the world’s rarest rhino. Once prolific across Asia, the Javan Rhino now exists only in Java, where photographer Toby Nowlan is on a mission to photograph the species in hopes of protecting it from extinction.
- 50m
- 94%
Countless animals from across the globe currently face extinction; if we are to stem the tide we must understand the lifestyles and habitats of the awe-inspiring creatures currently in danger.
- Original
- E21
- 15m
- 96%
How long does it take for life to rebound after a major mass extinction? Scientists in Svalbard dig through fossil clues for surprising revelations about our Earth's history.
- Original
- 15m
- 95%
T-rex -- the "tyrant lizard king" -- ruled the earth 65 million years ago. Today, he reigns as ultimate predator and pop cultural icon. His image is everywhere -- but few know how two scientific rebels probed the mystery of his sudden death, and uncovered the day that shaped the modern world.
- Original
- E39
- 15m
- 97%
An extraordinary new discovery of a dinosaur fossil so pristine and complete, that it shows off the texture, patterns, and color of a prehistoric giant. Discover this brand new species that roamed during the late Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.
- E3
- 48m
- 98%
It took a long time for vertebrates to really take over the land, but once they did, there was no turning back. Reptiles seemed to win the race, some becoming the biggest creatures to ever walk the Earth. Dinosaurs dominated for 150 million years, but they weren't alone.
- Original
- E32
- 11m
- 94%
Modern birds are the most direct descendants of some of the most iconic dinosaurs to ever walk this planet. But can science really enable us to alter chicken embryos to resemble their mightiest ancestor: T-Rex?