America the Beautiful
This Independence Day, we celebrate American beauty and culture from sea to shining sea.
- 3 episodes
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
- 13m
Meet Alex McCoy, an award-winning chef on a mission to perfect an American classic: the hamburger. He'll walk you through his tips and tricks to craft the perfect burger, all in the comfort of your kitchen.
- 6 episodes
Join filmmaker Casey Anderson as he embeds in the Alaskan wilderness to follow the largest terrestrial carnivores in the world.
- 52m
The vast area of the American prairie tells the story of a 150-year experiment: the settlement of the American midwest. Nowadays, ghost towns define the appearance of deserted swathes of land.
- 3 episodes
From NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to Silicon Valley, from Hollywood to Haight-Ashbury, famous Californians tell the story of their state
- 59 episodes
Experience the splendor of untamed America. For the first time, view all 58 of America's national parks, shot in stunning High Definition.
- 10 episodes
New York. America’s largest city. Here is how a mostly unseen network of infrastructure systems works in unison to keep the city breathing.
- 7 episodes
The US National Parks have some of the most iconic landscapes in the U.S. But there is also an underwater side to explore!
- E4
- 43m
It takes every viewer's breath away. Visible from afar, the Denali rises out of the Alaska Range at almost 6200 meters. The highest mountain in North America is the eponym for one of the most spectacular national parks in the world.
- 2 episodes
Filmed in Ultra High Definition, The Desert Sea is a stunning series that explores the most complex desert in North America, Sonoran.
- 9 episodes
An original series that tells the often unknown stories of the men and women who have defined America and its place in the world.
- 11m
Author and historian Howard Means recounts the challenges and threats European pioneers encountered in their quest to settle the American West.
- 1h 32m
Widely regarded as the first woman of Native American and African American descent to have a pilot’s license, Bessie Coleman has long inspired women like her to reach their dreams. Unfortunately, her career ended with a tragic plane crash — but her legacy lives on.
- E18
- 30m
Rivers carved deeply through the red sandstone plateaus and formed Gateway Canyon more than 5 million years ago. Petrogylphs drawn by prehistoric man, as well as dinosaur tracks from even earlier inhabitants of the area, make this trip out West a not-to-be-missed experience.
- E5
- 44m
Yellowstone, the oldest National Park on earth: famous for its diverse wildlife and a massive magma chamber in the depths that characterizes its distinctive landscapes. For a year, a team traveled to the Rocky Mountains and accompanied rangers and adventurers in their incredible daily lives.
- 10 episodes
Go deep into the harsh realities for football stars at one famed high school, where winning championships is a chance at a better life.
- 44m
In 2017, two solar eclipses crossed the planet. Millions were awestruck as the earth, moon, and sun aligned, casting watchers into total darkness. America experienced the most extensive total eclipse, lasting ninety straight minutes, visible along a path pinpointed by NASA scientists.
- 4 episodes
4-part series revealing the real history of the Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped a country.