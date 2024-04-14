The Fast and the Curious
Get up to speed with these shows about the planes, trains, and brains that keep us moving fast!
- Original
- E9
- 22m
- 94%
Dwight Eisenhower’s interstate highway system was the biggest infrastructure project of its time, a bold plan to connect all corners of America and boost the post-war economy. So how did it end up dividing the nation, and deepening the divide between rich and poor?
- 1h 39m
- 75%
While examining the influence of the fast-food industry, Morgan Spurlock personally explores the consequences on his health of a diet of solely McDonald's food for one month.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
A new breed of visionaries are creating extraordinary machines to help the planet and humankind in the future.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 93%
FASTER! Humanity’s Quest to Save Time, investigates the time-saving inventions we depend on and explores their impact on the world at large.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Investigating mankind's insatiable necessity to move faster and further; for pleasure, for work, to explore, to survive.
- 49m
- 95%
Some creatures play hard and die young. Small bodies are more susceptible to heat loss need a lot of calories to stay warm. With high metabolisms, creatures like shrews, hummingbirds, and porpoises must devote their lives to eating and might perish between meals.
- 3 episodes
- 98%
Legends of Speed is not just a chronology about happenings in racing, but a profound view on the humans behind the wheel
- 3 episodes
- 97%
America’s legendary aerospace pioneers, whose achievements led the nation and the world from the era of open-cockpit biplanes to space.
- 13 episodes
- 90%
What's My Car Worth takes viewers on a tour of the greatest garages in the U.S. Car assessment experts offer sellers their best bets.
- Original
- E1
- 46m
- 88%
FOUR TRILLION FRIES - we are what we eat: a drive-thru history of a hundred years of fast food, from the burger's humble beginnings to its conquest of America and the world beyond.
- 5 episodes
- 97%
A risky expedition along thoroughfares that harbor mortal danger for those who use them or live on them.
- Original
- E75
- 17m
- 96%
This is an inside look at NASA's groundbreaking Artemis Program, the spacecraft, and the people who will bring humanity one step closer to the moon, Mars, and beyond.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Almost like driving one...take a glimpse under the hood and inside 5 classic American-made cars from the 1920's to the 1960's.
- Original
- E7
- 28m
- 98%
Cheetahs are not your standard big cats, they differ from the others in many ways. First, cheetahs are daytime hunters with eyesight optimized for open landscape and distant prey. Second, They're possibly the fastest land animals that have ever lived.
- 58m
- 98%
Putting the Orient Express – also called „the train of trains“ – on its tracks called for considerable stamina. Several times, the ambitious project of Georges Nagelmackers was on the brink of failure as the Belgian entrepreneur was facing the bankruptcy of his sleeping car company.
- 52m
- 92%
Nowadays, new high-tech trucks roam the highways boasting precise drivability, energy efficiency, and all-around safety. Our documentary addresses the safety issues of truck driving and shows the development and construction of a new truck.
- 1h 29m
- 92%
SpaceX and Elon Musk weren’t the first! About the meteoric rise and sudden fall of the first-ever private space company: foolhardy, ingenious, and "Made in Germany". Like a political thriller, FLY ROCKET FLY tells of the charismatic visionary and entrepreneur Lutz Thilo Kayser.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 98%
They’re out there, all alone in the vastness of space. Join the space probes, and their parents back on Earth, to explore our solar system.
- 48m
- 97%
A cheetah raises her young family on the vast expanse of the Serengeti, facing enormous challenges. Lions are quick to throw their muscle around, and hyenas and jackals attempt to steal anything the cheetah manages to kill. The cubs will have to learn fast if they're going to survive.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Today, Silicon Valley is home to the headquarters of multi-billion dollar IT enterprises. The beginnings were amateurish essays in color.
- 3 episodes
- 89%
The future of our mobility lies in automation. But what can tomorrow’s cars do today? See the newest innovations in automobiles.
- 3 episodes
- 93%
Railway engineers conquered nature, excessive heights, and treacherous terrain to build the World's Most Dangerous Railway Lines.
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Follow three iconic trains as they travel the length of New Zealand and discover the nation’s diverse and dramatic landscapes.
- 13 episodes
- 93%
A look at the history and development of the multi-billion dollar civil aviation industry–from troubled beginnings through modern marvels.
- 13 episodes
- 89%
An in-depth look at the history of the automobile: from the early years of development to the technologically advanced vehicles of today.
- 26 episodes
- 92%
Travel worldwide as we meet the legends and revisit major milestones from the early days of motor racing through the present day.