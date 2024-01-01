Giants of the Ancient World
Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.
Dan O’Neill is on a mission to find and film the planet's biggest living Anacondas. Dan joins Dr. Juliana Terra, a herpetologist in Southern Brazil, hoping to track down a giant female Green Anaconda during the mating season. But it won’t be easy when camouflage is one of their greatest skills.
Dan O’Neill is on a mission to find, film, and measure the biggest living elephants. Using CGI he will learn about their ancestors, explore their evolutionary secrets, and learn what we can do to protect the giant Elephants of today. Dan is hoping to track down the incredibly rare super tuskers.
Dan O’Neill is on a mission to find, film, and measure the biggest living crocodiles. Dan joins Dennis, an indigenous saltwater crocodile guide in Australia’s Northern Territory, hoping to track down a legendary giant male lurking somewhere along the Mary River.
Dan O’Neill is on a mission to find, film, and measure the planet's biggest living shark species. Dan joins marine scientists Charlie and Lauren on their expedition as they set off to the Neptune Islands in South Australia, hoping to find a giant great white lurking somewhere beneath the waves.
Dan O’Neill is on a mission to find and film Earth’s biggest wild lions. Bringing a prehistoric giant back to life with CGI, he’ll learn about the biggest cat to ever exist, explore a lion’s evolutionary secrets, and find out what we can do to protect the giant lions of today.