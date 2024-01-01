Back to Collections

Families Stream Smarter with Da Vinci

Aim to be smart, aim to be kind. Subscribe to our Smart Bundle for even more award-winning educational content from Da Vinci.

    • 61%

    Becoming Xtraordinary presented by Bear Grylls delves into the journeys of inspiring individuals, exploring the secrets to their success.

  • New This Week
    • 13 episodes
    • 93%

    Nature Knows Best explores how today’s scientists use nature to create some of the world’s most exciting advancements.

    • 13 episodes
    • 94%

    Get ready for adventure with Philippe Cousteau Jr, grandson of Jacques Cousteau, as he explores the most spectacular places on Earth.

    • 13 episodes
    • 98%

    From walking on eggs to turning soda bottles into rockets, DIY SCI features jaw-dropping science experiments viewers can do at home.

    • 13 episodes
    • 97%

    Explore how today’s scientists use nature to create some of the world’s most exciting advancements.

    • 13 episodes
    • 96%

    Get ready for adventure with Philippe Cousteau Jr, grandson of Jacques Cousteau, as he explores the most spectacular places on Earth.

    • 13 episodes
    • 98%

    Join astronautics expert Emily Calandrelli as she takes us on incredible journeys through space in search of answers about our universe!

    • 26 episodes
    • 92%

    Siyaya – Come Wild With Us is an adventurous journey to fascinating places in and around South Africa’s national parks.

    • 10 episodes
    • 98%

    Entertaining, inspiring and informative, this series will take you behind the scenes of Loro Parque—one of the world’s best zoos.

    • 3 episodes
    • 94%

    From ground breaking discoveries to the big questions about what makes life possible, SciShow Space brings you all the answers!

    • 10 episodes
    • 96%

    The Pet Rescuers follows the adventures and challenges of a devoted team on a mission to give abandoned pets another chance at a happy life.

    • 3 episodes
    • 98%

    Phil takes science to a whole new level, performing table top experiments and then taking them to the max.

    • 3 episodes
    • 98%

    Animal Anarchists explores the extraordinary survival tactics that have been adopted by a variety of creatures and organisms.

    • 3 episodes
    • 93%

    SciShow Psych digs into the science of us, exploring the complexity of the human brain and showing just how fascinating we are!

    • 3 episodes
    • 75%

    Sema’s lab is a live-action STEAM show with two 11-year-old hosts who guide kids in science-based experiments that can be done at home.

    • 3 episodes
    • 95%

    Join Joseph Herscher and his team as they solve really annoying problems by making hilarious contraptions out of everyday household objects!

    • 3 episodes
    • 94%

    Join Dr Chris, Dr Xand and Dr Ronx for awesome lab experiments, intriguing injuries, Brilliant Bodies and a serious dose of Ouchology.

    • 3 episodes
    • 85%

    Facing jaw-dropping surprises and creative challenges, a team of dedicated experts is building out-of-this-world dens for children.

    • 3 episodes
    • 90%

    Curious kids meet with a special guest and lead an interview where no questions are off limits.

    • 20 episodes
    • 68%

    A group of dedicated young people with exceptional skating skills learn to balance school and friendships with international competitions.

    • 20 episodes
    • 81%

    A group of dedicated young people with exceptional skating skills learn to balance school and friendships with international competitions.

    • 15 episodes
    • 50%

    A group of dedicated young people with exceptional skating skills learn to balance school and friendships with international competitions.