Top Originals and Exclusives

- Original
- 8 episodes
- 93%
Forget the textbooks! These 8 fast-paced episodes reveal the funny, disturbing, weird, but always interesting bits of history.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 94%
Relive some of the most iconic moments in recent history that shaped politics, film, crime, science, celebrity, the arts, and more.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 89%
4-part series revealing the real history of the Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped a country.
- Original
- 12 episodes
- 94%
These are the Innovators, explorers, and incredible minds that pursue progress… at any price.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
WW2. The British Royal Navy turn to a retired wargamer and an unlikely group of young women to develop tactics and sink the German U-boats.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Discover the real science behind the hit film, “Don’t Look Up”.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- Original
- 20 episodes
- 93%
This series is loaded with mind-blowing factoids and stats, entertaining expert interviews, and infographics injected with cheeky humor.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist unearths the human truths behind some of the most extraordinary cases in con artistry.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 97%
Money made America a global empire, and for the last 150 years, America’s riches have been controlled by the titans of Wall Street.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
EAT ME (OR TRY NOT TO) is a six-part series that explores how global iconic food brands shape our world and where we’re headed.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Secrets of the Universe launches viewers on eight mind-blowing adventures to seek answers to some of the Universe’s biggest mysteries.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
A new breed of visionaries are creating extraordinary machines to help the planet and humankind in the future.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Inspiration, power, greed, scandal – a story that was made for the movies. The gripping drama of how Hollywood was built.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Unlock the door to an entertaining journey around the world to explore the past, present, and future of what makes our houses… homes.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
A fascinating look at how modern day structures and engineering technologies have been inspired by ancient discoveries.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.
- Original
- 9 episodes
- 93%
They are the people that rock our world; what rocks theirs? Beyond the Spotlight goes beyond fame to reveal the passions of celebrities.
- Original
- 1h 35m
- 95%
Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera. You know him as El Chapo – a ruthless drug lord who became famous for using slick maneuvers to evade capture. But Chapo is not only a dark and devious character. He is also a wildly successful billionaire entrepreneur with business acumen.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
To survive Mars, our species will need to evolve how we eat, drink, and build our homes. Will we need our genes to evolve as well?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking takes a flight of epic proportions to visit his favorite places in the Universe.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Over the past few decades, significant discoveries have been made on the very site where the pyramids were built. Authentic archaeological experiments have been filmed in real-time, revealing ancient techniques and methods, unlocking certain secrets of these ancient great builders.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind’s closest living relatives.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The Humboldt Current is part of a much larger system, the South Pacific Gyre, and the equator as its uppermost limit.
- 52m
- 97%
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Five times, apocalyptic events have swept nearly all life from the face of the Earth. What were the catastrophes? What did these prehistoric creatures look like? How did our distant ancestors survive and give rise to the world we know today?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
The story of humans is often driven by events from the prehistoric past. How did physics, geology, biology, chemistry shape our history?
- Original
- 50m
- 92%
Join astronaut Chris Hadfield - a YouTube sensation for his performance of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” aboard the International Space Station - along with hitchhikers Michio Kaku (and others) on a joyride across our Solar System, scaled down to the size of the continental United States.
- Original
- 15m
- 95%
T-rex -- the "tyrant lizard king" -- ruled the earth 65 million years ago. Today, he reigns as ultimate predator and pop cultural icon. His image is everywhere -- but few know how two scientific rebels probed the mystery of his sudden death, and uncovered the day that shaped the modern world.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
- Original
- 41m
- 95%
Torch-lit marches down Main Street... at first glance, images like these conjure up some of America's darkest moments. But this wasn't the Klan. These black-clad torch-bearers were the Wide Awakes: a para-military political machine that some say delivered the presidency to Abraham Lincoln.
- Original
- 52m
- 97%
A worldwide scientific investigation on tsunamis. Thanks to exclusive access in Palu, Indonesia, follow the UN’s hand-picked scientific team of "tsunami hunters". Where do they strike? How do they submerge us? What can we do to survive them?
- Original
- 88 episodes
- 96%
Take a deeper look at some of the recent developments in physics, astronomy and other sciences.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
When most people hear NASA; they think of rockets and exploration of the universe. What would our world be like if we never had NASA?
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Danielle Allen explores the bold minds and historical circumstances that resulted in one of the greatest political writings in history.
- Original
- 27m
- 97%
On July 20th, 1969, the history of space exploration would forever be changed as two men left their boot prints on our moon's surface. This remarkable feat would be the culmination of decades of research, sacrifice, and innovation. How did we get there?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Vint Cerf, Steve Case, and Ed Snowden -- internet insiders reveal its hidden past and startling present.
- Original
- 11m
- 98%
Photographer Martin Dohrn has rigged special cameras in order to capture the hectic and complex world of Bristol -- in his backyard! Watch as he slows down the almost imperceptible movements of the insects that populate his garden from fascinating bee species to active spiders and more.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 98%
They’re out there, all alone in the vastness of space. Join the space probes, and their parents back on Earth, to explore our solar system.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 95%
NPR’s Peter Sagal takes us on an irreverent romp through American history to reveal how money makes the world go around.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
In this unprecedented series, recent scientific discoveries shed new light on the extraordinary prehistory of big cats.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Investigating mankind's insatiable necessity to move faster and further; for pleasure, for work, to explore, to survive.
- Original
- 9 episodes
- 97%
An original series that tells the often unknown stories of the men and women who have defined America and its place in the world.
- Original
- 50m
- 95%
The Apollo equipment has sat abandoned on the lunar surface for over 40 years. Now there is a renewed excitement and drive to return to the moon. This time, not to just plant a flag, but to colonize. How would we accomplish this? And why would we do it?
- Original
- 40m
- 94%
Television made John Kennedy the ultimate celebrity during his presidency. However, the JFK we remember is the one his wife, Jackie, created after his death. From Air Force One to the Oval Office to the Rose Garden, Jackie Kennedy designed the symbols of presidential power still used today.
- Original
- 34m
- 91%
Ego. Fear. Lust. Lies. Delusion. Betrayal. Madness. Shakespeare wrote the ultimate guide to political power, past and present. Tyrants are all alike, and the political is always personal.
- Original
- 17m
- 82%
Six hundred years ago, English King Henry V overcame impossible odds to lead his men to victory over the French on the fields of Agincourt. Shakespeare's Henry V is the ultimate leader -- his words echoed by the likes of JFK and Reagan, Churchill and Obama, Clinton and Bush.
- Original
- 15m
- 95%
Before they led America through national crises, Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson were all transformed by personal trauma. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin reveals the all too human men who became legends.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Experience the magnificent story of evolution transcending time through cutting-edge computer generated imagery in high definition 4K.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The image of the human body was that the brain is the command center and the other organs obey the orders from the brain. We now know more.
- Original
- 51m
- 97%
Join the New Horizons team to examine the latest findings and imagery from Pluto and the fringes of our solar system. They reveal a world unlike any other we've seen yet!
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 95%
Be a part of the historic 2017 total solar eclipse that will occur across a large part of the United States this summer.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Doctors, chefs and nutritionists weigh in on how changes in diet can positively affect health and longevity.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Wildlife expert and photographer, Casey Anderson, introduces us to some amazing wildlife in Yellowstone!
- Original
- 9m
- 98%
How do these objects differ from one another, if at all? Nick Moskovitz, an astronomer at the Lowell Observatory, compares these two space solar system bodies.
- Original
- 9m
- 95%
Experts from Oceana, NOAA and the Consortium for Ocean Leadership describe how chronic over fishing has damaged ecosystems and threatens the entire food chain. But this crisis is solvable. Well-managed ocean fisheries hold out the promise of limitless seafood -- and a home for all sea life.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 98%
Nature follows a number of intricate and subtle mathematical rules to produce the patterns, shapes, and colors that we find so mesmerizing.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
What role will the moon play in man's next attempts to conquer space?
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Can you believe your eyes? You may have 20/20 vision, but as Prof. Shapiro shows you may not be seeing what is "really" there.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
Professor Art Shapiro reveals the secrets behind another collection of mind boggling visual illusions.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
Quantum physics? Theoretical physicist Brian Greene helps you understand its origins and its impact on today's world.
- Original
- 29m
- 96%
The birth of our Solar System was both violent and chaotic. As planets formed around our Sun, gravity and luck determined their fate: some are tossed into the Sun, others thrown into interstellar space, never to return. It is survival of the fittest, on an interplanetary scale.
- Original
- 26m
- 97%
Today, more people learn English as a second language than any other in the world. The formation of modern English is paved by warfare and the fall-and-rise of ancient tribes and civilizations.
- Original
- 18m
- 98%
Neurologist and best-selling author David Eagleman reveals how our brains piece together “reality,” and how we might expand our perception of the world around us.
- Original
- 20m
- 97%
Renowned geneticist and author Spencer Wells reveals how changes in our genetic code have fueled major changes in our appearance and capabilities over time, and why scientists believe we're continuing to rapidly evolve today. By understanding these changes, we are better prepared for the future.
- 55m
- 96%
Just because a mystery is 4,500 years old doesn't mean it can't be solved. Scientists are on a mission to "see through" the Great Pyramid of Giza and determine, without moving or destroying a single stone, if there are hidden chambers and passages inside. What will they find?
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 96%
The US National Parks have some of the most iconic landscapes in the U.S. But there is also an underwater side to explore!
- Original
- 15m
- 97%
Renowned marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle reveals why the dual threats of ocean pollution and overfishing could have a devastating impact on mankind.
- Original
- 28m
- 97%
How do animals experience the world around them? How does what they see impact their place in nature and how has their place in nature impacted what they see? We asked Professor Thomas Cronin to show us how the most interesting and prolific eyes in the animal kingdom work and how they came to be.
- Original
- 23m
- 95%
CERN and the University of California-Santa Barbara are collaborating in the search for the elusive substance that physicists and astronomers believe holds the universe together -- dark matter. Where is this search now in the realm of particle physics and what comes next?
- Original
- E1
- 14m
- 96%
July 4, 2016. The NASA probe Juno successfully enters orbit around Jupiter. Its mission: unravel mysteries, explore how the gas giant formed, uncover the secrets of its violent storms -- and glimpse the origin of our Solar System.
- Original
- 17m
- 95%
The faint red glow of Mars has intrigued those watching it from Earth for centuries. Now space exploration has begun to lift the veil on "The Red Planet", and upcoming missions to Mars are looking at Mars as a potential habitat for humans. Can we move to Mars in the next decade?
- Original
- 20m
- 95%
What is a virus? How does it affect humans and how does it spread? Doctors, virologists, and scientists examine the spread of the Zika virus, what effect this growing epidemic may have on large populations, and possible next steps to stop the illness.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Join storm chasers Jeff Piotrowski and Jim Edds as they continue to report through the two most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the US.
- Original
- 12m
- 93%
Meet the Father of Our Country in a whole new way as historians analyze George Washington's voluminous correspondence. Setting out his contacts and letters in the modern framework of a Facebook profile gives Washington's busy and productive career a new transparency.
- Original
- 22m
- 95%
We join candidates for the rank of Master Sommelier on a beautiful and often bumpy road to certification. Featuring interviews with Master Sommeliers Larry Stone, Jay Fletcher, and Advanced Sommelier Julie Dalton, we find out just what it takes to reach the coveted rank of Master.
- Original
- 6m
- 92%
What is our universe made of? The three leading theories on dark matter and its role in the cosmos are explored.
- Original
- 18m
- 91%
The Singularity, or the arrival of superhuman intelligence, has been described as both the “rapture of the nerds” and inevitable. Futurist and philosopher Jason Silva explores the ways in which this radical transformation may occur through biotechnology, nanotechnology and artificial intelligence.
- Original
- 9m
- 93%
The darkest days of the Cold War lead to the greatest communications revolution in history. While racing to out-innovate the Soviet Union, American scientists develop the foundations of the web. UCLA professor Leonard Kleinrock is there as the first internet message is transmitted in 1969.
- Original
- 29m
- 86%
Conscious Capitalism is a new twist on the system that fuels wealth and industry in America and for many countries around the globe. Thought leaders, along with the leaders of two corporations — Whole Foods Market and Waste Management — give us an insider’s look at the new face of capitalism.
- Original
- 8m
- 92%
The American Dream was built on producing, marketing and selling ever more products to consumers. Now, capitalism's holy grail is collecting and monetizing personal data. The digital giants know your location, actions AND thoughts -- and that's worth billions to advertisers.
- Original
- 13 episodes
- 97%
Follow the timeline of the New Horizons mission to Pluto. Watch reactions from those closest to the mission through its journey to Pluto.
- Original
- 11m
- 95%
Author and historian Howard Means recounts the challenges and threats European pioneers encountered in their quest to settle the American West.
- Original
- 10m
- 97%
Creativity is an essential component of human progress. From arts to technology, our world has been shaped by the vision of all those who have dared to think differently. Dr. Nancy Andreasen, a neuropsychiatrist, studies the creative process in the brain and its relation to mental illness.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Join us as we tour the most fabulous and luxurious homes in history.
- Original
- 11m
- 88%
Jason Silva, philosopher and futurist, reveals mankind’s next evolutionary leap. Will our symbiotic relationship with technology help us transcend our biological limitations, therefore ushering in a new era of humans? Transhumanism is a look at what the future may hold for humanity.
- Original
- 24m
- 94%
We may not always be able to see them, but trust us, they're there. This is the story of the wildlife that may as well be our roommates. From the first cockroaches who shared our caves to the not so “sterile” homes of those living on the international space station.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
These are some of the key events In the run-up to the U.S. election of 1860 that would ultimately lead a young nation to a bloody Civil War.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Journey around the globe as some of the best up-and-coming wildlife filmmakers take you on a locals-only tour of their home countries.
- Original
- 27m
- 96%
Ex-CIA agent Ben Smith and a retired FBI officer journey through the Jungles of Burma in search of answers to a family mystery. They are searching for a crashed WWII plane that went down in this little-known, but important, theater of WWII, the perilous “Hump” - an airbridge over the Himalayas.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 93%
Witness the French Revolution as never before — the fall of the world’s most powerful monarchy and the revolt that tore apart a nation.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Our universe reveals itself in ways we’ve never seen before, thanks to new discoveries in astrobiology.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Two Florida High Schools battle for supremacy on the gridiron in a community that's produced more NFL stars than anywhere else in America.
- Original
- E41
- 23m
- 98%
On the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 13, Commander Jim Lovell and Apollo engineers recall the ingenuity and superhuman efforts that turned a space flight disaster into an extraordinary fight for survival.
- Original
- 1h 7m
- 96%
Top Science Stories brings viewers all the amazing news-breaking advances in science in technology from 2021. Startling discoveries from around the globe, from a prehistoric nursery to a covid treatment breakthrough. Join us for an exclusive hyper-tour from earth to space.
- Original
- 1h 3m
- 94%
2020 has been an unprecedented year in science. From a global pandemic and race to find a cure, to exploring our planetary neighbors and our own world, stay in the know with the latest stories that defined this tumultuous year.
- Original
- 1h 7m
- 96%
2019 was a year filled with astonishing discoveries on Earth and beyond. We inched closer to immortality, recovered and restored our heritage, and science fiction became science fact when we saw the unseeable for the very first time.
- Original
- 1h 19m
- 93%
Take a look back at many of the most fascinating science stories of 2018. Discover how a young woman who fell into a cave 3.7 million years ago is rewriting our understanding of early human history. Learn how space missions are unraveling the mysteries of our universe. See the year in a new light!
- Original
- 52m
- 96%
Take a look back at many of the most fascinating science stories of 2017, a year full of stunning advancements in individual fields of study, from astronomy to biology, geology to history – when we piece these discoveries together we see the year in a new light.
- Original
- 55m
- 94%
From the detection of gravitational waves generated in space over a billion years ago, to discoveries in genetics here on Earth, we've collected the most compelling science breakthroughs and advances of 2016.
- Original
- E59
- 25m
- 98%
The North Atlantic Right Whale is on the verge of extinction. The leading cause of death and injury to the whales is from ship strikes or entanglement in fishing lines. In this Breakthrough episode, we will hear from the leading experts and biologists who are racing to save this species.
- Original
- E60
- 17m
- 97%
By examining countless Megalodon teeth from around the world, scientists have concluded that "meg" was able to achieve its gargantuan proportions by starting its carnivorous diet early -- in the womb.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 93%
FASTER! Humanity’s Quest to Save Time, investigates the time-saving inventions we depend on and explores their impact on the world at large.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
Examining the most incredible architectural constructions of antiquity, those that inspired our engineers and helped build the modern world.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 91%
In the shadows of the Smoky Mountains lives a football dynasty. Alcoa High School is southern Appalachia's true football powerhouse.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 94%
Go behind the scenes of wildlife filmmaking and join Andy Casagrande, as he gets up close and personal with some of the most iconic sharks.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Uncover the extraordinary origins of "ordinary" things – and the moments of inspiration that made them possible.
- Original
- 14m
- 96%
Deep within the Javan jungle, an expedition has set out in search of the last stand of the world’s rarest rhino. Once prolific across Asia, the Javan Rhino now exists only in Java, where photographer Toby Nowlan is on a mission to photograph the species in hopes of protecting it from extinction.
- Original
- E80
- 23m
- 97%
An alarming decline in insect populations could devastate all life on earth. What's causing it, and can anything be done to stop it?
- Original
- E79
- 18m
- 95%
An alien world of bizarre creatures exists in the surface film of most lakes and ponds - tiny insects, with incredible capabilities, locked in a life and death struggle to survive.
- Original
- 1h 29m
- 93%
Explore the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity -- an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. Meet 4 visionaries who are rethinking global paradigms and transforming the modern world.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
When science and film team-up to explore the Einsteins of the oceans.
- Original
- 1h 46m
- 93%
British actor Michael Enright rose to fame in Hollywood and then did something most of us would never dream of doing… he gave it all up for a chance to join the fight against ISIS with the Kurdish forces, known as the YPG, as they battled on the front lines in Syria.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Equipped with a cutting-edge infrared drone, Doug Thron heads into disaster zones to save the cats and dogs that have been left behind.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 92%
Here is nature seen through the hearts, minds and eyes of the world’s greatest female cinematographers.
- Original
- E5
- 51m
- 93%
Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is the world’s first digital philanthropist. After becoming obsessed with YouTube at a young age, Jimmy built a viral video empire based on the joy he gets from helping others.
- Original
- E4
- 51m
- 92%
Inspired by his mother to be “of service”, LeVar Burton entered the seminary at 13 years old. But after deciding the church didn’t have the answers to his many questions about life, he changed his focus to theater arts, ultimately becoming known for Roots, Reading Rainbow, and Star Trek.
- Original
- E6
- 51m
- 88%
These are the intriguing people who capture our attention, fill our social feeds and shape pop culture. In this episode, an intimate portrait of NFL legend Joe Namath, including his journey to help fellow players deal with long-term brain trauma.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Join filmmaker Casey Anderson as he embeds in the Alaskan wilderness to follow the largest terrestrial carnivores in the world.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 87%
Journey into the lives of the planet’s billionaire innovators. Discover how they’ve shaped our lives.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Cracking the Code reveals the greatest codes known to humanity and the brilliant minds that crack them…
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 95%
A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Rare firsthand accounts bring us inside some of the most daring escape stories from the American Civil War.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 93%
Equipped with a cutting-edge infrared drone, Doug Thron heads into disaster zones to save the cats and dogs that have been left behind.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.
- Original
- 1h 2m
- 95%
Top Science Stories brings viewers all the amazing news-breaking advances in science in technology from 2022. Startling discoveries from around the globe, from a black hole photographed in our Milky Way to breakthroughs in flying cars. Join us for an exclusive tour through this past year.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 95%
Traitor/Patriot gives you an insider's look at the motivation behind the people who committed espionage.