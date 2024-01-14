I Love New York
This month, we celebrate the vibrancy of New York City — and the resilience of those who call it home.
- 44m
- 89%
Manhattan is an overwhelming rush, and people from all over the world are flooding into the city to experience it. There are areas of Manhattan that are becoming old and outdated but performing the renovations can be quite a challenge.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 94%
New York. America’s largest city. Here is how a mostly unseen network of infrastructure systems works in unison to keep the city breathing.
- 1h 28m
- 80%
9/11 Kids, a feature-length documentary about a unique group of Americans: the 16 schoolchildren who were with President George W. Bush on the morning of September 11, 2001, when his chief of staff whispered in his ear: “A second plane has hit the second tower. America is under attack.”
- Original
- E2
- 11m
- 92%
New York City has been described as the cultural and financial capital of the world. Located where the Hudson River meets the Atlantic, climate change, a growing population, and an archaic drainage system can combine into a disaster as half a million New Yorkers live in a catastrophic flood zone.
- E1
- 54m
- 93%
The natural heart of New York has never stopped beating. The naturalists of the city take us to feel its pulse. We will discover how nature finds her way NYC. It’s incredible: birds continue to migrate, coyotes are moving in to each of the city’s five boroughs. Fish are returning to the Hudson!
- E2
- 20m
- 96%
Colton and Jack visit the parks of New York Harbor to learn about immigration and their own family history. Stops include Ellis Island and kayaking to the Statue of Liberty.
- 39m
- 91%
Chicago. New York City. Memphis. Miami. Narrator Morgan Freeman takes us on a journey to America’s great music cities, where musical stories come together to create a unique soundtrack celebrating our nation’s diversity and collision of cultures.
- Original
- E6
- 30m
- 92%
Nestled in the heart of Manhattan, against the backdrop of traffic and soaring skyscrapers, is the iconic Central park -- the most visited urban park in the United States. Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux in 1858, the northern part of the park has a few lesser-known features.
- Original
- E1
- 1m
- 89%
Henry Crumpton, former leader of the CIA's hunt for the Taliban after 9/11, details his first briefing with President George W. Bush on the invasion of Afghanistan.
- Original
- 4m
- 95%
Take a quick peek at all the preparation and maintenance that goes into keeping the celebrity figures at Madame Tussaud's looking their best!
- Original
- E18
- 30m
- 81%
With a history going back to use as a spy nest in the Revolutionary War, Shooter's Island has gone through several transformations until being turned into a park in the 1970's. Now at least seven species of wading birds breed here, and forty-three species have been seen on the island.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 97%
