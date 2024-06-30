Trending Now
- Original
- 1h 0m
- 96%
A whirlwind tour of 2023's biggest breakthroughs, from discovering the earliest human footprints and detecting distant gravitational waves, to unlocking the power of fusion.
- 52m
- 96%
An artistic, spiritual adventure to the Vatican heritage site, where religion, politics, arts and science meet...and new, untold secrets are revealed. Through 3D and CGI, watch archeologists, art restorers and palaeographers reveal the true history of this architectural masterpiece.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
A mind-blowing romp through history builds a pathway to the present – and a breakthrough that stands to profoundly change our future.
- 3 episodes
- 92%
The Chemistry Shorts series explores the vital role the chemical sciences play in the biggest issues facing the world.
- Original
- 24m
- 93%
With Artificial Intelligence evolving so rapidly, will it surpass human intelligence? Could this lead to our replacement—or, worse, our extinction? Top experts provide a clear understanding of the immense benefits and potential dangers of AI.
- 4 episodes
- 92%
The Israeli foreign intelligence agency was founded to guarantee the ongoing existence of Israel. This series takes us behind-the-scenes.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Journey back to primeval Earth in the age of dinosaurs for new findings and puzzling discoveries about their evolution and extinction.
- 44m
- 97%
Follow the life and legacy of Cecil: one of the world's most famous lions. The ultimate big cat king, Cecil was a warrior, a father and a loyal brother, but his untimely death at the hands of an illegal hunt in Zimbabwe spelled the end of his extraordinary reign.
- 57m
- 86%
Can AI enable us to live forever? Explore the latest advancements in AI, robotics and biotech with visionaries who foresee a new age of “post-biological” life. As scientists point toward a world where humans and machines merge, we have to ask: “Will AI be the best, or the last thing we ever do?”
- Original
- 52m
- 97%
Giant birds once existed all around the world, yet none could fly! Go on a journey to far-off islands and discover the birds who lived alongside our ancestors.
- 44m
- 95%
'Jerusalem' takes audiences on an inspiring and eye-opening tour of one of the world’s oldest and most enigmatic cities. Destroyed and rebuilt countless times over 5,000 years, Jerusalem’s enduring appeal remains a mystery.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
- Original
- 49m
- 94%
Pirates! Hollywood has fueled our imaginations and turned them into popular icons. Beyond literature and fantasy, the documentary reveals who these fearless adventurers and these masters of the sea once were.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 90%
4-part series revealing the real history of the Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped a country.
- 1h 20m
- 93%
A pioneer in computer animation, Steve "Spaz" Williams' digital dinosaurs in "Jurassic Park" transformed Hollywood in 1993, but an appetite for anarchy and reckless disregard for authority may have cost him the recognition he deserved.
- 55m
- 96%
Author and conservationist, Tim Winton, celebrates the secrets and wonders of Ningaloo—one of the Earth's last truly wild places—where the Australian desert meets the sea and many endangered species find refuge.
- 2 episodes
- 87%
Explore the mystery behind JFK's assassination through first-hand accounts, expert analysis and newly-released government documents.
- Original
- 50m
- 97%
Squirrels are among the most widely known and recognized mammals in the world. Some can fly, some can swim, and they live in diverse habitats–from underground to icy wastelands or burning hot deserts.
- 50m
- 97%
In the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, an old cactus serves as a precious oasis for many wild animals. From the roots in the “basement” to the flowery “rooftop bar,” this cactus is like a luxurious “hotel” for its unusual band of flying, crawling and hopping neighbors.
- 52m
- 97%
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Myths and Monsters takes its audience on a journey through the mythic landscape of Europe, revealing the origins of the most famous legends
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Russia, the largest country on earth. Misunderstood by many and feared by even more.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
From Protozoa to the stewards of the Earth. Journey across the eons to examine where life on Earth came from and where it might lead.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 94%
Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.
- E23
- 12m
- 90%
In which John Green teaches you about conflict in Israel and Palestine. This conflict is often cast as a long-term beef going back thousands of years and rooted in a clash between religions. Well, that's not quite true.