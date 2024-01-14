Connect the Unexpected
A new breed of visionaries are creating extraordinary machines to help the planet and humankind in the future.
NASA’s Space Launch System is the most powerful rocket ever built. This is the story of the incredible engineering that went into building it, told first-hand by NASA’s best rocket engineers. Building the rocket that will take us back to the Moon is no easy task, but the payoff will be phenomenal.
Forget the textbooks! These 8 fast-paced episodes reveal the funny, disturbing, weird, but always interesting bits of history.
4-part series revealing the real history of the Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped a country.
An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
Discover the remarkable story of visionary countess, Ada Lovelace, who realized the full potential of Charles Babbage’s Analytical Engine—a precursor to the modern computer. A prophet of the digital age, Lovelace published articles about the machine that contained several early “computer programs.”
Vint Cerf, Steve Case, and Ed Snowden -- internet insiders reveal its hidden past and startling present.
Napoleon Bonaparte met with diplomat Metternich, known as Austria’s “strong man” and the Emperor’s closest confidant. This fateful showdown between two of the most powerful men of this time period marked the beginning of the end for Napoleon.
Witness the French Revolution as never before — the fall of the world’s most powerful monarchy and the revolt that tore apart a nation.
How clever is artificial intelligence? Do we need to fear it, or can it help humanity with its problems? And if so, to what extent? The documentary pursues these questions while providing informative yet satirical insights into the current development of artificial intelligence.
As machines now start to develop and think on their own – our lives and our world is changing. As we stand on the verge of the AI revolution iHuman investigates what is at stake when a few corporations and governments lead the defining experiments of Artificial Intelligence.
Alie Ward careens through human history, connecting seemingly unrelated events, objects and people to the modern world—and our future.