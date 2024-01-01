Criminally Good TV from Topic
Subscribe to our Smart Bundle for even more criminally good thrillers, mysteries, dramas, and docs from Topic.
- 94%
Between 1921 and 1998, 60,000 unwed Irish mothers were forced to give up their children—9,000 of them died without cause.
- 94%
A unique and poetic investigation into the unsolved 1996 murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in the Irish countryside.
- 91%
A long-forgotten box of evidence sparks an investigation into one of America’s most notorious serial killers.
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Follow six people whose lives are intertwined by the 1992 mani pulite investigation into Italy's political corruption.
- 3 episodes
- 79%
Based on the real-life Dyatlov Pass incident in 1959, this mystery investigates the gruesome deaths of nine student hikers in Russia.
- 3 episodes
- 90%
A young detective and federal officer search for a missing woman connected to an unsolved double murder case from 1989.
- 3 episodes
- 72%
To settle a decades-long vendetta, a working-class man holds four journalists hostage in order to expose bank and government corruption.
- 100%
In the late 80s, detectives in the Netherlands race to identify and capture the terrorists responsible for a series of IRA attacks.
- 2 episodes
- 100%
Years after a wealthy landowner goes missing, a new investigator takes the case.
- 3 episodes
- 93%
When three young girls turn up dead in Croatia, officials worry a serial killer is to blame.
- 3 episodes
- 80%
Based on a true story. In 2002 a bank teller turns herself in to the police, confessing she’s embezzled millions to protect her brother.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Genre-expanding, raw, and unfiltered true crime as told by the investigators themselves who spare no detail.