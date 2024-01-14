Dino Week
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- 1h 20m
- 93%
A pioneer in computer animation, Steve "Spaz" Williams' digital dinosaurs in "Jurassic Park" transformed Hollywood in 1993, but an appetite for anarchy and reckless disregard for authority may have cost him the recognition he deserved.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Journey back to primeval Earth in the age of dinosaurs for new findings and puzzling discoveries about their evolution and extinction.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 96%
A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI.
- E3
- 48m
- 98%
It took a long time for vertebrates to really take over the land, but once they did, there was no turning back. Reptiles seemed to win the race, some becoming the biggest creatures to ever walk the Earth. Dinosaurs dominated for 150 million years, but they weren't alone.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
- 1h 0m
- 94%
Recent studies reveal that Tyrannosaurus Rex, once known as the king of all dinosaurs, was actually smaller and weaker. When T-Rex traveled from Asia to Eurasia, then into America, fierce competition to survive forced them to evolve into massive carnivores. Based on latest scientific insights.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Five times, apocalyptic events have swept nearly all life from the face of the Earth. What were the catastrophes? What did these prehistoric creatures look like? How did our distant ancestors survive and give rise to the world we know today?
- Original
- E15
- 14m
- 96%
The Tyrannosaurus Rex is known as the king of the dinosaurs, but how did its reign begin? Meet Moros Intrepidus, a 180 lb., deer-sized ancestor to the T-Rex. Learn how the latest in paleontology can now link this small dinosaur to the 19,000-pound Scotty, the largest T-Rex ever discovered.
- Original
- E2
- 21m
- 97%
Montana’s Hell Creek Formation is home to a trove of late Cretaceous fossils unlike any other in the world, revealing the last days of the great dinosaurs. Researchers have now found a complete Triceratops skull that may reveal one of the last prehistoric battles before dinosaurs vanished forever.
- Original
- E52
- 15m
- 96%
Could a 75 million-year-old dinosaur skull that has been sitting in a museum for over 20 years hold the first-ever dinosaur DNA discovered by humans? Follow an international team of scientists as they try to unlock the mystery of dinosaur DNA sequences.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Dino Hunt tells the story of eight dinosaur digs in Canada during the summer of 2013.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
This remarkable series celebrates the biological and geographic diversity of one of the world's most unique countries: New Zealand.
- Original
- E32
- 11m
- 94%
Modern birds are the most direct descendants of some of the most iconic dinosaurs to ever walk this planet. But can science really enable us to alter chicken embryos to resemble their mightiest ancestor: T-Rex?
- Original
- 15m
- 95%
T-rex -- the "tyrant lizard king" -- ruled the earth 65 million years ago. Today, he reigns as ultimate predator and pop cultural icon. His image is everywhere -- but few know how two scientific rebels probed the mystery of his sudden death, and uncovered the day that shaped the modern world.
- Original
- E39
- 15m
- 97%
An extraordinary new discovery of a dinosaur fossil so pristine and complete, that it shows off the texture, patterns, and color of a prehistoric giant. Discover this brand new species that roamed during the late Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.
- E3
- 20m
- 98%
Jack and Colton are exploring this park’s prehistoric past, checking out one of the great quarries of dinosaur bones ever found. Then it’s a nail-biting, hold on tight whitewater trip down the Green River that gives the guys more than they bargained for.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 92%
Dinosaurs! Dive into the lost world of the largest creatures ever to roam the Earth.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.
- E32
- 4m
- 97%
Guadalupe Mountains National Park is the world's premier example of a fossil reef from the Permian Era. The park is known for its extensive hiking and backpacking opportunities in one of the nation's most pristine wilderness areas.
- 48m
- 98%
Uncover the mysteries of Planet Earth’s super predator: the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Combining the latest paleontological discoveries with cutting-edge CGI, the most scientifically accurate T. rex is born.
- Original
- 48m
- 88%
Find out what really happened to the dinosaurs. Professor Sean Gulick takes you to the 125-mile wide crater where the asteroid hit in México, for an unprecedented look at the first day after impact. How did it affect the Earth’s environment, and what led to the dinosaurs' mass extinction?
- 49m
- 85%
Paleontologist Steve Brusatte recounts the origin, dominance and extinction of the dinosaurs, then shares intriguing highlights from his research—including fossil discoveries from new dinosaur species.
- 46m
- 86%
Did an asteroid impact really lead to the extinction of the dinosaurs? Paleontologist Steve Brusatte presents new evidence from the fossil record confirming this theory. Learn how the asteroid's short-term, mid-term and longer-term effects killed the dinosaurs, but spared the mammals.