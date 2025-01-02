Early Man
Before you go back there in your time machine, make sure you could survive in the prehistoric world by watching these programs....
- 1h 30m
- 97%
Was it genocide? Epidemics? Climate change? Interbreeding? Competitive replacement? In order to find out, this ambitious team examines the evidence as it would a criminal investigation. They take us around the world to forensic labs and explore the main regions Neanderthals inhabited.
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- Original
- E37
- 19m
- 94%
New evidence suggests humans arrived in North America far earlier than previously thought, and that they may have traveled along paths now buried deep beneath the sea.
- 51m
- 96%
Magic Moments of the Stone Age traces the amazing journey of mankind to civilization and his spread throughout the world. The film presents the ground-breaking events of the Stone Age which enabled humans to survive in their environment and to shape it according to their needs.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Homicide detective Rod Demery and scientist Professor Turi King investigate history’s most intriguing murders to find long-lost killers.
- 51m
- 97%
In Southern France, the entrance to a decorated cave hides 35 meters under sea level. Discovered 20 years ago, the paintings date back 30,000 years—and are threatened by rising waters. Follow a group of prehistorians and craftsmen as they construct a full-sized replica of the cave to preserve them.
- 52m
- 97%
What happened to the Neanderthal species? Was it genocide? An epidemic? Climate change? Interbreeding? An ambitious team travels around the world to examine the evidence—exploring the main regions Neanderthals inhabited.