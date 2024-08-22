After the Dinos
The dinosaurs’ reign ended with extinction — but all wasn’t lost. Meet the creatures that inherited the animal kingdom.
- Original
- 52m
- 97%
Giant birds once existed all around the world, yet none could fly! Go on a journey to far-off islands and discover the birds who lived alongside our ancestors.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 96%
Discover the real science behind the hit film, “Don’t Look Up”.
- 46m
- 97%
Accompany Dick Mol, the world-famous expert on mammoths, as he traces the original mammoths back to Namibia, trawls the bottom of the North Sea for mammoth fossils and, with the help of gold-diggers in northern Canada, digs up perfectly preserved mammoth bones from the permafrost.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 94%
Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.
- Original
- E21
- 15m
- 96%
How long does it take for life to rebound after a major mass extinction? Scientists in Svalbard dig through fossil clues for surprising revelations about our Earth's history.
- Original
- E6
- 14m
- 96%
Lions may be known as the kings of the jungle, but it was saber-tooth cats that ruled over the Americas. New fossil evidence is shinning a light on the violent lives of these mysterious species.
- E4
- 52m
- 95%
The dinosaurs had a long and glorious reign, but it was not to last, and with their passing, a land of opportunity was laid bare for the little mammals that had scampered about their feet.
- 45m
- 98%
The crocodile is the king of the wetland; a tone of a cold-blooded monster with the most terrifying bite force on Earth. The product of a 100 million year ancestry, the 25 species around today are a testament to the crocodile’s supreme intelligence and adaptability.
- 50m
- 94%
Countless animals from across the globe currently face extinction; if we are to stem the tide we must understand the lifestyles and habitats of the awe-inspiring creatures currently in danger.
- E2
- 52m
- 95%
Five times in the history of the planet, life on Earth was almost completely wiped out. The greatest mass extinction event of all time took place around two hundred and fifty million years ago.
- 49m
- 97%
Travelling back more than 400,000 years to reveal astonishing new discoveries, Who Was the Real Neanderthal? proves our prehistoric cousins were more like us than we ever imagined. And along the way, exposes fascinating clues hidden in our own DNA.
- Original
- E36
- 10m
- 97%
Discovered in 2013, new and puzzling finding of small-skulled fossils of Homo naledi have scientists trying to understand whether Homo sapiens lived at the same time as Homo naledi, and how Homo naledi communities may have lived.
- Original
- E13
- 19m
- 96%
One of the oldest known hominins in southern Africa. An almost complete skeleton dates back more than three million years. Found in 1994 in the Sterkfontein Caves near Johannesburg in South Africa, which form part of the “Cradle of Humankind”.