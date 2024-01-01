Top 20 Under 20
Discover something new in 20 minutes or less.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
Alie Ward careens through human history, connecting seemingly unrelated events, objects and people to the modern world—and our future.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 97%
The US National Parks have some of the most iconic landscapes in the U.S. But there is also an underwater side to explore!
- Original
- 6m
- 92%
What is our universe made of? The three leading theories on dark matter and its role in the cosmos are explored.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
Quantum physics? Theoretical physicist Brian Greene helps you understand its origins and its impact on today's world.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
These are some of the key events In the run-up to the U.S. election of 1860 that would ultimately lead a young nation to a bloody Civil War.
- Original
- 10m
- 97%
In Africa’s Great Rift Valley, lies a mysterious, toxic lake. Lake Natron’s red water reaches hellish temperatures and its chemistry is similar to ammonia. Yet despite the deadly conditions, a few species manage to do more than just survive -- they thrive.
- Original
- 9m
- 93%
The darkest days of the Cold War lead to the greatest communications revolution in history. While racing to out-innovate the Soviet Union, American scientists develop the foundations of the web. UCLA professor Leonard Kleinrock is there as the first internet message is transmitted in 1969.
- Original
- 11m
- 98%
Dangerous since 1896" is the saying that shrouds one of the country's most notorious prisons. Tucked in a remote section of the Cumberland Plateau and surrounded by miles of rough terrain, the prison once housed Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassin, James Earl Ray, where he escaped more than once.
- Original
- 14m
- 97%
Deep within the Javan jungle, an expedition has set out in search of the last stand of the world’s rarest rhino. Once prolific across Asia, the Javan Rhino now exists only in Java, where photographer Toby Nowlan is on a mission to photograph the species in hopes of protecting it from extinction.
- Original
- 8m
- 91%
The American Dream was built on producing, marketing and selling ever more products to consumers. Now, capitalism's holy grail is collecting and monetizing personal data. The digital giants know your location, actions AND thoughts -- and that's worth billions to advertisers.
- Original
- 16m
- 99%
In 1925, one of the greatest legal showdowns in history happened in the quaint town of Dayton, TN where Clarence Darrow squared off against William Jennings Bryan about Darwin’s theory of evolution. One man wasn’t prepared to be swept up in a trial that would change American education forever.
- Original
- 15m
- 95%
Before they led America through national crises, Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson were all transformed by personal trauma. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin reveals the all too human men who became legends.
- Original
- 12m
- 97%
Sea Lions are the kings of the coastline, but evolution hasn't prepared them for rising ocean temperatures, depleted hunting grounds… or us. Meet the team responsible for rescuing marine mammals in distress, caring for them, and releasing them back to the wild.
- Original
- 8m
- 86%
Modern physics reveals a universe with no need of a creator -- and a world where each person creates their own meaning.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
They’re not from around here, and left to their own devices, they’ll eventually gain control of their world.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
The Bronze Age saw the rise of urban societies, vast trading empires and military might. How did this come about, and why did it end?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 90%
In our new series with @My Name Is Andong, we’re exploring how to eat like different legendary figures from history.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Doctors, chefs and nutritionists weigh in on how changes in diet can positively affect health and longevity.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Music educator and pro musician Marty Schwartz talks with experts about the science of how music affects our emotions, brains, and bodies.