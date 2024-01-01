Back to Collections

Semana de Dinosaurios

    • 2 episodes
    • 4K

    New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.

    • 3 episodes
    • 4K

    This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.

    • E52
    • 15m
    Could a 75 million-year-old dinosaur skull that has been sitting in a museum for over 20 years hold the first-ever dinosaur DNA discovered by humans? Follow an international team of scientists as they try to unlock the mystery of dinosaur DNA sequences.

    • E15
    • 14m
    • 4K

    The Tyrannosaurus Rex is known as the king of the dinosaurs, but how did its reign begin? Meet Moros Intrepidus, a 180 lb., deer-sized ancestor to the T-Rex. Learn how the latest in paleontology can now link this small dinosaur to the 19,000-pound Scotty, the largest T-Rex ever discovered.

    • E39
    • 15m
    An extraordinary new discovery of a dinosaur fossil so pristine and complete, that it shows off the texture, patterns, and color of a prehistoric giant. Discover this brand new species that roamed during the late Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

    • 15m
    T-rex -- the "tyrant lizard king" -- ruled the earth 65 million years ago. Today, he reigns as ultimate predator and pop cultural icon. His image is everywhere -- but few know how two scientific rebels probed the mystery of his sudden death, and uncovered the day that shaped the modern world.

    • E21
    • 15m
    • 4K

    How long does it take for life to rebound after a major mass extinction? Scientists in Svalbard dig through fossil clues for surprising revelations about our Earth's history.

    • 2 episodes
    • 4K

    In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.

    • 7 episodes
    Dinosaurs! Dive into the lost world of the largest creatures ever to roam the Earth.