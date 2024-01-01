Semana de Dinosaurios
- 2 episodes
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- 2 episodes
A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI.
- 3 episodes
This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
- E52
- 15m
Could a 75 million-year-old dinosaur skull that has been sitting in a museum for over 20 years hold the first-ever dinosaur DNA discovered by humans? Follow an international team of scientists as they try to unlock the mystery of dinosaur DNA sequences.
- E15
- 14m
The Tyrannosaurus Rex is known as the king of the dinosaurs, but how did its reign begin? Meet Moros Intrepidus, a 180 lb., deer-sized ancestor to the T-Rex. Learn how the latest in paleontology can now link this small dinosaur to the 19,000-pound Scotty, the largest T-Rex ever discovered.
- E39
- 15m
An extraordinary new discovery of a dinosaur fossil so pristine and complete, that it shows off the texture, patterns, and color of a prehistoric giant. Discover this brand new species that roamed during the late Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.
- 15m
T-rex -- the "tyrant lizard king" -- ruled the earth 65 million years ago. Today, he reigns as ultimate predator and pop cultural icon. His image is everywhere -- but few know how two scientific rebels probed the mystery of his sudden death, and uncovered the day that shaped the modern world.
- E21
- 15m
How long does it take for life to rebound after a major mass extinction? Scientists in Svalbard dig through fossil clues for surprising revelations about our Earth's history.
- 2 episodes
In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.
- 7 episodes
Dinosaurs! Dive into the lost world of the largest creatures ever to roam the Earth.