Dino-Woche
TBD
- Original
- E2
- 21m
- 97%
Montana’s Hell Creek Formation is home to a trove of late Cretaceous fossils unlike any other in the world, revealing the last days of the great dinosaurs. Researchers have now found a complete Triceratops skull that may reveal one of the last prehistoric battles before dinosaurs vanished forever.
- 52m
- 95%
Discover the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
- Original
- E15
- 14m
- 96%
The Tyrannosaurus Rex is known as the king of the dinosaurs, but how did its reign begin? Meet Moros Intrepidus, a 180 lb., deer-sized ancestor to the T-Rex. Learn how the latest in paleontology can now link this small dinosaur to the 19,000-pound Scotty, the largest T-Rex ever discovered.
- E3
- 48m
- 98%
It took a long time for vertebrates to really take over the land, but once they did, there was no turning back. Reptiles seemed to win the race, some becoming the biggest creatures to ever walk the Earth. Dinosaurs dominated for 150 million years, but they weren't alone.
- Original
- E39
- 15m
- 97%
An extraordinary new discovery of a dinosaur fossil so pristine and complete, that it shows off the texture, patterns, and color of a prehistoric giant. Discover this brand new species that roamed during the late Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.
- Original
- E21
- 15m
- 96%
How long does it take for life to rebound after a major mass extinction? Scientists in Svalbard dig through fossil clues for surprising revelations about our Earth's history.