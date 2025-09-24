Aviation History
Buckle in for these classic tales of commercial and military flight.
- New This Week
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Explore the story behind the U.S. Air Force's A-10 Warthog—and how it was almost left behind.
- New This Week
- 2 episodes
- 88%
During WWII, Germany explored every option for striking the U.S., including submarines, rockets, and the "Amerika Bomber" program.
- New This Week
- 36m
- 100%
For over 35 years, the Sikorsky Blackhawk has been a reliable war horse for the U.S. Armed Forces–charging into hostile territory from the deserts of Iraq to the mountains of Afghanistan. After decades of upgrades, it remains one of the world's most sophisticated aircraft.
- New This Week
- 37m
- 100%
In the mid-60's, a Supersonic airliner seemed a logical progression from the proven success of earlier jet transports. An ambitious Anglo-Franco alliance grappled with enormous aerospace obstacles from both sides of the English Channel.
- New This Week
- 29m
- 100%
Because of Herman Goring’s relationship with Hitler, the Luftwaffe held more sway with Hitler than the Army or the Navy. Yet, Hitler often said it failed him. What caused the Luftwaffe, one of the most powerful air forces in the world, to come crashing down?
- New This Week
- 23m
- 100%
The Lockheed Constellation, known as the "Connie," was one of the most elegant and aesthetically-pleasing aircraft to ever take flight. The iconic American airliner was the end product of a four-decade long search for the perfect airliner.
- New This Week
- 2 episodes
- 100%
In the summer of 1942, a plan emerged to send the large German Ju86R aircraft on a mission over Britain.
- New This Week
- 2 episodes
- 100%
The Hawker Hurricane was one of Britain's greatest, most prolific aircraft fighters during World War II.
- New This Week
- 45m
- 100%
In the 60’s, when the U.S. Air Force wanted a large, heavy lift transport aircraft, Boeing and Lockheed battled for the lucrative contract. Lockheed won, but Boeing moved foward with their commercial 747 "Jumbo Jet."
- New This Week
- 2 episodes
- 100%
Early in World War II, the Mitsubishi Zero lightweight dogfighter was replaced by heavier, expensive aircraft—like the Grumman Hellcat.
- New This Week
- 2 episodes
- 75%
The incredible story of the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces.
- New This Week
- 25m
- 100%
Since fighter planes lack enough fuel to trek deep into enemy territory, engineers found ways for fighters to bring along their supplies.