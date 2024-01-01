Back to Collections

Kidstream: Let Their Imaginations Run Wild

Subscribe to our Smart Bundle for even more educational and award-winning TV shows for preschoolers and big kids.

  • New This Week
    • 100%

    Super-fit Sportacus helps the kids of LazyTown foil Robbie Rotten's latest lazy schemes.

  • New This Week
    • 100%

    Join Thomas, Edward, Gordon, Henry, James, Percy and Sir Topham Hatt for the first-ever season of Thomas & Friends!

  • New This Week
    • 100%

    Shaun The Sheep is the leader of the flock at Mossy Bottom farm, where he plays jokes and causes trouble for The Farmer and his grumpy dog.

  • New This Week
    • 100%

    For Luna, 6, the world is a giant laboratory for scientific exploration.

  • New This Week
    • 100%

    Explore the wonders of our universe and answer its big questions by mixing NASA footage with animation.

  • New This Week
    • 100%

    Emmy award-winning wildlife educator Coyote Peterson brings wildlife adventure and amazing up-close animal encounters for all animal lovers.

  • New This Week
    • 100%

    Bushwhacked! is a high-energy, adrenalin-fueled race around Australia in search of weird, wacky and endangered species!

  • New This Week
    • 100%

    Bitz and her younger brother Bob love making things and going on imaginative adventures with their toys.

  • New This Week
    • 100%

    Whenever Kate needs to solve a problem, she knows that she and her toy bunny Mim-Mim can find the answer in Mimiloo.