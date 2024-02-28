Last Chance! Leaving Curiosity Stream Soon
- 2 episodes
- 97%
If you think the Earth takes millions of years to change, it’s time to think again!
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Legendary military leader and conqueror of the ancient world, Alexander the Great is brought to life in this stunning documentary.
- 2 episodes
- 93%
Why are insects small and planets big? Why is Earth not the size of Jupiter, or why aren’t people the size of mice?
- 3 episodes
- 98%
During the Cold War, the superpowers mobilized thousands of spies and spotters to acquire the enemy’s secrets.
- 50m
- 97%
Every winter, four penguin species begin their breeding in four very different locations in southern New Zealand. In the rugged Fiordland National Park, some Fiordland crested penguins build cave-like nests inside the fiord, while others prefer the coastline.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
The landscapes of Europe are as incredible as they are different. They are full of secrets and surprises.
- 2 episodes
- 98%
A journey to the depths of the Black Sea yields the greatest series of ancient shipwrecks ever discovered.
- 50m
- 96%
Off the iconic Kaikoura Peninsula, huge pods of dusky dolphins spend their nights feeding out in an underwater canyon, and in the morning they rest and play closer to shore. The majestic landscape of Fiordland is home to the bottlenose dolphins who have adapted to the extreme cold by growing bigger.
- 50m
- 97%
In summer, hordes of giant sea lions descend upon a desolate beach, and testosterone-driven males begin bloody battles for mating rights. When the pregnant females return to give birth on the beach, chaos ensues.
- 3 episodes
- 93%
Scholars, scientists and archeologists offer possible explanations for the plagues described in the biblical Book of Exodus.
- 1h 38m
- 90%
As machines now start to develop and think on their own – our lives and our world is changing. As we stand on the verge of the AI revolution iHuman investigates what is at stake when a few corporations and governments lead the defining experiments of Artificial Intelligence.
- 52m
- 98%
"Superfish" is a one-hour documentary revealing the secrets of billfish. Renowned for their formidable spears or sword-like bills, and prized by sport-fishermen around the world, this spectacular group of ocean super-stars includes marlin, swordfish, and sailfish.
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Unique human stories and critical perspectives that bring to life the “Big Questions” of life, to positively impact lives around the world.
- 7 episodes
- 98%
For millions of years, meteorites have slammed into the earth's surface carrying a record of the beginnings of the solar system.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Documentary series that shows the inside look at the history of computers, from its rise in the 1970s to the beginning of the Dot-com boom.
- 54m
- 94%
An average guy makes a resolution to stop using plastic bags at the grocery store. Little does he know that this simple decision will change his life completely. He comes to the conclusion that our consumptive use of plastic has finally caught up to us, and looks at what we can do about it.
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough narrates HOT TUNA, which plumbs the secrets of the legendary Atlantic bluefin tuna, on a quest for the last refuge of a giant among fish. It may be the largest, fastest, strongest, and most migratory bony fish in the sea.
- 53m
- 96%
The blistered world of the Kalahari Desert is a haunted realm. Dust devils patrol a seemingly empty landscape, and scores of tracks dimple a vacant terrain – as if laid by ghosts. But in this land of enigma, wildlife does exist.
- 52m
- 96%
Into the parched Kalahari Desert, a great African river comes to a remarkable end, far from the sea. This extraordinary meeting of water and sand gives birth to a pristine wilderness, the Okavango River Delta.
- 49m
- 97%
Marine biologist and cameraman Rick Rosenthal has been filming in the ocean for decades. But one spectacle has eluded him, and every other filmmaker, until now, the 'great vertical migration' when billions of animals rise from the depths to the ocean's surface.
- 1h 39m
- 75%
While examining the influence of the fast-food industry, Morgan Spurlock personally explores the consequences on his health of a diet of solely McDonald's food for one month.
- 1h 22m
- 94%
Chicken People is a funny and uplifting look at the world of show chickens and the people who love them. Starting at the largest national poultry competition, likened to the Westminster Dog Show for chickens, Chicken People follows three top competitors over the course of a year.
- 1h 25m
- 95%
A look at the life and work of the influential fashion editor of Harpers Bazaar, Diana Vreeland.
- 1h 41m
- 86%
After bringing democracy to his country, President Mohamed Nasheed of the Maldives, the lowest-lying country in the world, takes up the fight to keep his homeland from disappearing under the sea.
- 1h 42m
- 96%
Damon Gameau embarks on an experiment to document the effects of a high sugar diet on a healthy body.
- 1h 15m
- 90%
ENTANGLED is an award-winning film that chronicles the efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction, the impacts of those efforts on the lobster industry, and how the National Marine Fisheries Service has struggled to balance the vying interests.
- 1h 25m
- 95%
Pizza wasn't invented in New Haven. It was perfected there. Marinara sauce runs red through the streets of New Haven in this surprising, delectable documentary that profiles three pizza restaurants -- Pepe, Sally's, and Modern.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Who and what were the knights? How did they live? We go back to the days of castles, armor, sword fights and jousts to find out.
- 1h 19m
- 84%
The heartfelt journey of two men who faced their demons, overcoming tragedy and adversity to rise up and become one of the most celebrated independent bands in the world. This is a truly compelling story of struggle, perseverance, brotherhood, and hope.
- 53m
- 92%
Could you forgive a person who murdered your family? This is the question faced by two Rwandan women coming face-to-face with the men who slaughtered their families during the 1994 genocide. Without the hope of full justice, Rwanda has turned to a new solution: Reconciliation.
- 30m
- 96%
A modern tale of working mothers told through the eyes of the unlikeliest women. Set against the backdrop of national reconciliation, these two women represent a new generation helping to turn post-genocide Rwanda into one of the top ten fastest-growing economies in the world.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Who Financed Hitler? Where did he get the money and the backing to achieve power in 1933 Germany?
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Explore the different chapters of Europe's eventful history. Join Dr. Christopher Clark as he takes a daring look at the continent’s past.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 98%
Montagu, Garbo, Fuchs, Penkovsky... Their names may mean nothing to you, yet these people changed the course of history.
- 8 episodes
- 93%
What should we know about major storms? How should we prepare for a world where the only thing that’s predictable, is unpredictability?
- 3 episodes
- 96%
This spectacular three-part series presents extreme habitats all around the globe