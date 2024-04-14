Food for Thought
Take a global tour of the stories behind what is on our plate, the science of how it got there and the effects on our health and longevity.
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- 6 episodes
- 94%
EAT ME (OR TRY NOT TO) is a six-part series that explores how global iconic food brands shape our world and where we’re headed.
- E1
- 46m
- 88%
FOUR TRILLION FRIES - we are what we eat: a drive-thru history of a hundred years of fast food, from the burger's humble beginnings to its conquest of America and the world beyond.
- 10 episodes
- 97%
10 markets, 10 complex systems that play a crucial role in their respective cities.
- E5
- 50m
- 91%
Discovered by accident in 1946, the microwave oven revolutionized kitchens and today is one of the most ubiquitous household appliances in the world. But the technology behind it is about so much more than popping popcorn. In fact, it might just be the greatest time saver of all time.
- 6 episodes
- 92%
More than being age-old dishes, more than being a tradition or a phenomenon these dishes have become icons of the globalized world.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Doctors, chefs and nutritionists weigh in on how changes in diet can positively affect health and longevity.
- 10 episodes
- 95%
A tasty series blending travel, cooking, nature and civic sense, following the work of 25 "green" chefs fighting for eco-friendly cooking.
- 13m
- 90%
Meet Alex McCoy, an award-winning chef on a mission to perfect an American classic: the hamburger. He'll walk you through his tips and tricks to craft the perfect burger, all in the comfort of your kitchen.
- 18m
- 79%
Steak and potatoes - if there's a better combination out there, we've yet to taste it. Award-winning chef Alex McCoy tests a variety of methods to ensure that you cook the ultimate steak right from your home.
- 3 episodes
- 90%
In our new series with @My Name Is Andong, we’re exploring how to eat like different legendary figures from history.
- 52m
- 89%
Filmmaker Trevor Graham is an Australian hummus tragic. Every week in his Bondi Beach home he obsessively observes the hummus-making ritual – mashing chickpeas, lemon juice, garlic, and tahini, with just a touch of cumin.
- 1h 39m
- 75%
While examining the influence of the fast-food industry, Morgan Spurlock personally explores the consequences on his health of a diet of solely McDonald's food for one month.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Legally blind filmmaker James Rath explores accessibility, technology, and what it’s like to truly travel without barriers.
- E11
- 10m
- 95%
More than 400 million cups of coffee are consumed in the United States alone each day, making it one of the hottest drinks – even when served cold. Experts reveal some of the surprising secrets that make your favorite coffees taste the way they do.
- E2
- 50m
- 97%
Food- human life can't exist without it. It's a city's most important source of energy. In New York alone, 8 million people consume 10,000 tonnes of food every day. Without new supplies, cities will run out of fresh food in a matter of days.
- 9 episodes
- 83%
How do we make decisions as a country and a society about the quality of our food? How does this impact the global supply of food?
- 5 episodes
- 86%
What does 'food security' mean in our daily lives? What are the factors affecting food supplies and distribution around the world?