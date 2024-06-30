Here Comes the Sun
Stream these documentaries about our solar system's super star — no eclipse glasses required.
For the first time in history, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has pierced the Sun’s corona and is orbiting above its surface. Scientists have a front-row seat to better understand the sun and predict huge solar eruptions that can cause serious damage when they hit Earth.
The sun is the biggest source of energy in the solar system. Innovators are searching for new ways to capture more of the sun’s power, and make it available through the night, everywhere.
In just one generation, our ability to search for planets beyond our solar system has transformed. With modern techniques and telescopes, planetary scientists have found thousands of exoplanets in our universe, and many of them have the perfect conditions for life. Are we about to find Earth’s twin?
The birth of our Solar System was both violent and chaotic. As planets formed around our Sun, gravity and luck determined their fate: some are tossed into the Sun, others thrown into interstellar space, never to return. It is survival of the fittest, on an interplanetary scale.
Commander Stephen Hawking takes another journey in his space ship, the SS Hawking, this time to Venus, the Sun and out to the Eagle Nebula...but things don't always go according to the flight plan...
Is it possible that there is a hidden planet within our own solar system? New evidence suggests that the fabled Planet X, or Planet 9, may indeed exist… but where? Meet the teams racing to discover and redefine our planetary neighborhood.
NASA’s next-generation space telescope TESS (Exoplanet Survey Satellite) has begun its search for Earth-like planets belonging to other star systems. How many of these ‘exoplanets’ can host life, and what kind of lifeforms can evolve in these environments?
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
Join astronaut Chris Hadfield - a YouTube sensation for his performance of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” aboard the International Space Station - along with hitchhikers Michio Kaku (and others) on a joyride across our Solar System, scaled down to the size of the continental United States.
‘The Sun – Inferno in the Sky’, presents the latest developments in solar science and offers fresh, unexpected, and even controversial insights into the work of scientists all around the world.
For all of human history, the Sun, our home star, has measured our days and our seasons while fueling all life on Earth. Yet it remains an enigma. NASA's Parker Probe Plus is on a mission to change that -- flying through dangerous radiation to become the closest spaceship to orbit our Sun.
The Sun is our star. Its energy enables life on the Earth to thrive yet we know so little about the solar weather and the 11-year solar cycle. Modern technology can be adversely affected by giant coronal mass ejections and there appears to be a link between sunspot activity and climatic conditions.
The Sun. It bathes our planet in warmth and light. It powers the machinery of nature—our weather—and it encourages and sustains life on land and at sea. If we study the Sun closely, it can reveal the secrets of all other stars above.
In this episode, we will remember the most moving moments of the Total Solar Eclipse that was seen throughout Chile on July 2, 2019. It was a magical moment recorded by millions of people from the Atacama and Coquimbo Regions in its totality and from various localities of the country.
Andrea Obaid comes to the Atacama Desert at the Chug Chug Geoglyphs Archaeological Park to meet with representatives of the native peoples of the North of Chile and learn about their worldview on solar eclipses.
Unlock the Sun's mysteries, from life source to danger zone! Join a global journey to unveil the secrets of the ultimate celestial body.