The Planets
In August 2006, Pluto was demoted. This week we salute all planets, including dwarf planet Pluto and exoplanets we have yet to discover.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
To survive Mars, our species will need to evolve how we eat, drink, and build our homes. Will we need our genes to evolve as well?
- Original
- E1
- 48m
- 90%
NASA’s next-generation space telescope TESS (Exoplanet Survey Satellite) has begun its search for Earth-like planets belonging to other star systems. How many of these ‘exoplanets’ can host life, and what kind of lifeforms can evolve in these environments?
- Original
- E43
- 21m
- 97%
Is it possible that there is a hidden planet within our own solar system? New evidence suggests that the fabled Planet X, or Planet 9, may indeed exist… but where? Meet the teams racing to discover and redefine our planetary neighborhood.
- Original
- E6
- 50m
- 97%
For decades, scientists have dreamed of finding life on Mars. But despite their best efforts, no signs of life have been found. Could that be about to change? This is the story of the scientists and engineers behind Perseverance: the rover that could change our view of Mars forever.
- Original
- E81
- 15m
- 97%
We’ve known about them for centuries and have been photographing them for decades, but a new pair of missions will be launching to bring us closer than we’ve ever been to Jupiter’s icy moons. Revealing answers to what may be astronomy’s biggest question…do the conditions for life exist beyond Earth?
- 5 episodes
- 94%
This 5-part documentary series reconstructs major events that shaped our world and shows how life evolved—despite apocalyptic catastrophes.
- Original
- 13 episodes
- 97%
Follow the timeline of the New Horizons mission to Pluto. Watch reactions from those closest to the mission through its journey to Pluto.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Catch up on all the discoveries made by the space probe Juno, which is up close and personal with the largest planet in the solar system.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Viewed from space, our blue planet seems as familiar as a long -time friend – so familiar that we forget how extraordinary it really is.
- Original
- E3
- 50m
- 96%
Before the ISS, there was Skylab: NASA’s first mission to build a home beyond our planet. This is the spectacular story of the first astronauts who lived on a space station, and the incredible things their work taught us about what it takes for human beings to live, work, and play in outer space.
- Original
- E5
- 50m
- 97%
In just one generation, our ability to search for planets beyond our solar system has transformed. With modern techniques and telescopes, planetary scientists have found thousands of exoplanets in our universe, and many of them have the perfect conditions for life. Are we about to find Earth’s twin?
- Original
- E69
- 15m
- 97%
For the first time in decades, NASA is sending two new missions to Venus designed to study and explore the planet’s atmosphere and earth-like composition. Together, DAVINCI and VERITAS will provide a new, 360º view of Venus -- its history, and perhaps a window into Earth’s past as well.
- Original
- E53
- 11m
- 97%
The latest developments in space technology continue to reveal the wonders of our solar system. With new moons recently spotted orbiting Saturn, the gas giant has taken the lead in our cosmic neighborhood's moon count.
- Original
- 51m
- 97%
Join the New Horizons team to examine the latest findings and imagery from Pluto and the fringes of our solar system. They reveal a world unlike any other we've seen yet!
- Original
- E23
- 9m
- 98%
The New Horizons spacecraft revolutionized our understanding of the solar system as it rocketed past Pluto. Now, four billion miles since its launch, the craft approaches its next target…Ultima Thule.
- Original
- E30
- 14m
- 97%
NASA may have just gotten one step closer to answering the question: are we alone? The Spitzer Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery of exoplanets that could be similar to our own. And as Kepler also continues its search, our understanding of the universe continues to be redefined.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 98%
They’re out there, all alone in the vastness of space. Join the space probes, and their parents back on Earth, to explore our solar system.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Space: What does the future hold? A return to the moon? Manned flights to Mars? Embark on a galactic journey of exploration and discovery.
- 10 episodes
- 96%
Space exploration: what does the future hold? Embark on a galactic journey of adventure and discovery as we explore The New Frontier.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Space: What does the future hold? A return to the moon? Manned flights to Mars? Embark on a galactic journey of exploration and discovery.
- E12
- 51m
- 96%
Even with a surface temperature of -180C, Saturn's moon, Titan, could be another Earth. There's evidence of dunes made of quantities of organic material that could contain the building blocks for DNA . Astrobiologists are conducting studies on the possibility that life could be present on Titan.
- E1
- 45m
- 91%
Could human settlements on Mars become reality as early as 100 years from now? Artificial microorganisms created with the latest techniques in synthetic biology could be used to produce resources such as iron, energy, and food directly on the planet itself. What would this new "Earth" look like?
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 91%
Whether it is (or is not) a planet, Pluto is fascinating for astronomers.