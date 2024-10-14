Top Picks for Kids
Entertaining and inspiring award-winning programs for families to enjoy together or young streamers to watch on their own.
- Original
- 50m
- 97%
Squirrels are among the most widely known and recognized mammals in the world. Some can fly, some can swim, and they live in diverse habitats–from underground to icy wastelands or burning hot deserts.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- Original
- 50m
- 92%
Join astronaut Chris Hadfield - a YouTube sensation for his performance of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” aboard the International Space Station - along with hitchhikers Michio Kaku (and others) on a joyride across our Solar System, scaled down to the size of the continental United States.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.
- 26 episodes
- 94%
Host Jeff Corwin finds out what goes into running the largest aquarium in the world and travels around the globe to learn about animals.
- 26 episodes
- 96%
Jeff continues to travel around the world to learn about animals and work with the talented people at the Georgia aquarium.
- 22 episodes
- 95%
Based at the world's largest aquarium, Jeff takes viewers around the globe to explore Earth's oceans.
- 22 episodes
- 96%
Wildlife expert Jack Hanna presents top numeric lists about the animal kingdom and shares his adventures from around the world.
- 22 episodes
- 95%
Wildlife expert Jack Hanna continues his top numeric lists about the animal kingdom.
- 22 episodes
- 92%
Wildlife expert Jack Hanna continues his top numeric lists about the animal kingdom.
- 22 episodes
- 94%
Wildlife expert Jack Hanna continues his top numeric lists about the animal kingdom.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 98%
They’re out there, all alone in the vastness of space. Join the space probes, and their parents back on Earth, to explore our solar system.
- 26 episodes
- 97%
Mo Rocca shares stories of extraordinary inventors in hopes of inspiring viewers to open their imaginations and bring their visions to life.
- 26 episodes
- 96%
- 26 episodes
- 98%
Jack Steward joins Colton Smith to travel to America's greatest treasures, the awe-inspiring national parks, and to spotlight their beauty.
- 26 episodes
- 98%
Jack Steward and Colton Smith continue their travel through America's national parks, spotlighting their beauty and wildlife.
- 26 episodes
- 98%
Jack Steward and Colton Smith continue their travel through America's national parks, spotlighting their beauty and wildlife.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Five times, apocalyptic events have swept nearly all life from the face of the Earth. What were the catastrophes? What did these prehistoric creatures look like? How did our distant ancestors survive and give rise to the world we know today?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
- 50m
- 98%
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
- 50m
- 98%
Whales have long been a profound mystery to us. They live in a world so removed from our own that we can barely imagine their lives. Their environment is different, their senses are different, their relationships are different. How might such almost alien creatures see the world?
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
- Original
- 9 episodes
- 97%
An original series that tells the often unknown stories of the men and women who have defined America and its place in the world.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Can you believe your eyes? You may have 20/20 vision, but as Prof. Shapiro shows you may not be seeing what is "really" there.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
Professor Art Shapiro reveals the secrets behind another collection of mind boggling visual illusions.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 98%
Nature follows a number of intricate and subtle mathematical rules to produce the patterns, shapes, and colors that we find so mesmerizing.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Wildlife expert and photographer, Casey Anderson, introduces us to some amazing wildlife in Yellowstone!
- Original
- 11m
- 98%
Photographer Martin Dohrn has rigged special cameras in order to capture the hectic and complex world of Bristol -- in his backyard! Watch as he slows down the almost imperceptible movements of the insects that populate his garden from fascinating bee species to active spiders and more.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
The Bronze Age saw the rise of urban societies, vast trading empires and military might. How did this come about, and why did it end?
- 1h 21m
- 89%
To escape the pressures of growing up, magic-obsessed kids congregate at the one place they can be themselves; Tannen's Magic Camp, the oldest + most prestigious training ground for young magicians.