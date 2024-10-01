China
China's history and culture, ancient and modern, is captured in these fascinating and informative documentaries.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 96%
China's emergence as an economic power and its communist/capitalist balancing act is part of its complex development as a nation.
- E5
- 24m
- 95%
The choices that Kong Qui, known in the West as Confucius, made during his career as a civil servant and administrator influenced an entire civilization. What if Kong Qui had been as opportunistic and corrupt as other officials? How might the fate of China and its worldview be changed?
- Original
- E9
- 51m
- 95%
Sheryl WuDunn, a best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, illuminates the economic, financial, political and social issues in East Asia and around the world, and the economic and political uncertainties facing China today.
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Destination China takes you to some of China’s most beautiful landscapes, home to 6,000 species of plant, 200 mammals and 500 birds.
- 5 episodes
- 97%
A unique journey of discovery through China, guided by the millenniums-old mythology of the colors.
- 4 episodes
- 93%
The story of Irish missionaries in China between 1920 and 1954, at times of political chaos, famine, floods and war.
- 52m
- 97%
In the remote mountains of southwest China lives one of the most remarkable, elusive and endangered primates in the world: the Golden Monkey. Journey to beautiful, untouched mountain regions and enjoy unprecedented access to a troop of these unique, rarely filmed animals.
- 15 episodes
- 98%
Discover the mythical network of trade routes that for centuries linked the Far East to the West with Alfred de Montesquiou.
- 3 episodes
- 93%
This is the extraordinary story of how silver shaped the history of our world, from the 16th century to the present day.
- E4
- 52m
- 97%
On October 1, 1949, after years of revolutionary struggle, Mao Zedong proclaims the People's Republic of China, aiming to restore its legendary strength and past glory.