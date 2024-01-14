Leading Ladies
Celebrate women with this eclectic group of female leaders, pioneers, scientists, scholars, and artists in honor of Women's History Month.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind’s closest living relatives.
- Original
- E6
- 39m
- 96%
Pauline Cushman is a Union war widow, a stage actress… and a spy. But on a mission behind enemy lines in search of the Confederate General Braxton Bragg, she is arrested and sentenced to be hanged. Can her acting skills rescue her from this life and death predicament?
- Original
- E2
- 52m
- 94%
When the future seems just around the corner, who can say who is the right person to grab it? Although the history of science and discovery has always favored the male gender, many women have also fearlessly ventured into the exciting unknown.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
In this three -part series, historian Tracy Borman will examine the final days of Anne Boleyn.
- 52m
- 92%
Mata Hari is the very epitome of beauty and feminine seduction. Who is this woman, who exerts a hold over our imagination to this very day? Did Mata Hari really betray secrets revealed to her by influential lovers in moments of weakness?
- 3 episodes
- 81%
NEFERTITI: THE LONELY QUEEN looks at the status of cultural treasures taken from their country of origin.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Danielle Allen explores the bold minds and historical circumstances that resulted in one of the greatest political writings in history.
- 52m
- 94%
It is a Cold War sensation. Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva flees to the West. During her childhood in the center of power, she was Joseph Stalin's favorite child.
- 30m
- 95%
A modern tale of working mothers told through the eyes of the unlikeliest women. Set against the backdrop of national reconciliation, these two women represent a new generation helping to turn post-genocide Rwanda into one of the top ten fastest-growing economies in the world.
- E2
- 26m
- 90%
In late Victorian England, women began to organize to gain the right to vote. The fight for women's suffrage lasted well into the early 20th Century.
- Original
- 10m
- 97%
Creativity is an essential component of human progress. From arts to technology, our world has been shaped by the vision of all those who have dared to think differently. Dr. Nancy Andreasen, a neuropsychiatrist, studies the creative process in the brain and its relation to mental illness.
- E18
- 20m
- 93%
Host Mo Rocca show us: The woman who used her grandmother’s tea to keep food from spoiling. The social worker who invented the phone charging purse. The scientist who took a balloon into the stratosphere. And, the new take on the age old butter churner.
- E40
- 10m
- 67%
Today, we'll learn about how women contributed to several organizations, including the Black Panthers. We'll also explore how the Black Arts Movement served as a way for women to empower Black People through creative output.
- E41
- 11m
- 64%
Today we’re learning about Marsha P. Johnson and the Stonewall rebellion. Serving as a pivotal moment in the modern Gay Rights Movement, Stonewall began on June 28th, 1969, and lasted six days in New York City’s Greenwich Village.
- 4 episodes
- 95%
Dr. Amanda Foreman’s unprecedented series traverses countries and continents to uncover key stories of women that have made history
- E7
- 40m
- 97%
This episode celebrates JOAN RIVERS and includes highlights from her comedy career while host and comedy writer, Barry Cryer, will recall some of her funniest moments.
- 58m
- 97%
Discover the remarkable story of visionary countess, Ada Lovelace, who realized the full potential of Charles Babbage’s Analytical Engine—a precursor to the modern computer. A prophet of the digital age, Lovelace published articles about the machine that contained several early “computer programs.”
- Original
- E4
- 13m
- 98%
Known as the First Lady of the World, Eleanor Roosevelt was a leader in her own right and involved in numerous humanitarian causes throughout her life. She was one of the most active first ladies in history and worked for political, racial and social justice.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 91%
Here is nature seen through the hearts, minds and eyes of the world’s greatest female cinematographers.
- 51m
- 96%
Josephine de Beauharnais was Napoleon's Empress, his muse, and his great love. It is next to impossible to imagine him without her or her without him. Hundreds of letters, long thought to be lost, have allowed us to reveal the true life of the clandestine Empress.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
The rise and fall of royalty in the 20th century.
- 1h 25m
- 95%
A look at the life and work of the influential fashion editor of Harpers Bazaar, Diana Vreeland.
- Original
- 1h 32m
- 91%
Widely regarded as the first woman of Native American and African American descent to have a pilot’s license, Bessie Coleman has long inspired women like her to reach their dreams. Unfortunately, her career ended with a tragic plane crash — but her legacy lives on.
- 59m
- 84%
An inspiring social impact film about the issues and obstructions that hold women back from their aspirations to be aviators. Real-life stories and frank commentary leave viewers clearly seeing the specific problems that confront so many, and will likely inspire and motivate many to act.
- 3 episodes
- 92%
This documentary series follows and observes three young European queens for an entire year.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
WW2. The British Royal Navy turn to a retired wargamer and an unlikely group of young women to develop tactics and sink the German U-boats.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Dr. Jane Goodall and her staff prepare to reintroduce a special group of rescued and rehabilitated chimpanzees to the wild.