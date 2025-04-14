Prehistoric Creatures
Science and cutting-edge CGI bring these long-extinct creatures to life.
A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI.
Five times, apocalyptic events have swept nearly all life from the face of the Earth. What were the catastrophes? What did these prehistoric creatures look like? How did our distant ancestors survive and give rise to the world we know today?
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.
Modern birds are the most direct descendants of some of the most iconic dinosaurs to ever walk this planet. But can science really enable us to alter chicken embryos to resemble their mightiest ancestor: T-Rex?
The Tyrannosaurus Rex is known as the king of the dinosaurs, but how did its reign begin? Meet Moros Intrepidus, a 180 lb., deer-sized ancestor to the T-Rex. Learn how the latest in paleontology can now link this small dinosaur to the 19,000-pound Scotty, the largest T-Rex ever discovered.
An extraordinary new discovery of a dinosaur fossil so pristine and complete, that it shows off the texture, patterns, and color of a prehistoric giant. Discover this brand new species that roamed during the late Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.
T-rex -- the "tyrant lizard king" -- ruled the earth 65 million years ago. Today, he reigns as ultimate predator and pop cultural icon. His image is everywhere -- but few know how two scientific rebels probed the mystery of his sudden death, and uncovered the day that shaped the modern world.
How long does it take for life to rebound after a major mass extinction? Scientists in Svalbard dig through fossil clues for surprising revelations about our Earth's history.
Dinosaurs! Dive into the lost world of the largest creatures ever to roam the Earth.
Jack and Colton are exploring this park’s prehistoric past, checking out one of the great quarries of dinosaur bones ever found. Then it’s a nail-biting, hold on tight whitewater trip down the Green River that gives the guys more than they bargained for.
One of the oldest known hominins in southern Africa. An almost complete skeleton dates back more than three million years. Found in 1994 in the Sterkfontein Caves near Johannesburg in South Africa, which form part of the “Cradle of Humankind”.
Could a 75 million-year-old dinosaur skull that has been sitting in a museum for over 20 years hold the first-ever dinosaur DNA discovered by humans? Follow an international team of scientists as they try to unlock the mystery of dinosaur DNA sequences.
By examining countless Megalodon teeth from around the world, scientists have concluded that "meg" was able to achieve its gargantuan proportions by starting its carnivorous diet early -- in the womb.