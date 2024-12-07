Science of You
Explore programs related to your physical and mental health in this selection of devoted to the Science of You!
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The image of the human body was that the brain is the command center and the other organs obey the orders from the brain. We now know more.
- Original
- 24m
- 93%
With Artificial Intelligence evolving so rapidly, will it surpass human intelligence? Could this lead to our replacement—or, worse, our extinction? Top experts provide a clear understanding of the immense benefits and potential dangers of AI.
- 50m
- 95%
Throw away all of your preconceived ideas about the behavior and nature of teenagers. New research suggests that without our turbulent teen years the human race would be, as Dr. David Bainbridge puts it, “short-lived and stupid.”
- Original
- E5
- 52m
- 96%
Advances in medicine are never easy and often controversial. Early scientists had to take great risks to understand the human body and make life-saving discoveries.
- 51m
- 97%
The ancient art of folding paper has entered cutting-edge domains. Researchers in robotics, medicine and nanotechnologies are embracing this “origami philosophy,” trying to understand and duplicate nature’s folding principles.
- 57m
- 86%
Can AI enable us to live forever? Explore the latest advancements in AI, robotics and biotech with visionaries who foresee a new age of “post-biological” life. As scientists point toward a world where humans and machines merge, we have to ask: “Will AI be the best, or the last thing we ever do?”
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Explore the most exciting disciplines in popular science today to see how the cutting-edge technologies work and impact the real world.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Experience the magnificent story of evolution transcending time through cutting-edge computer generated imagery in high definition 4K.
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- 52m
- 93%
It's a unique scientific, and human, experience: explorer Christian Clot challenges seven men and seven women to live underground in one of Europe's largest caves for 40 days—without a sense of time.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Explore the hottest area of bioscience, genomics with stunning live image, quality CGI, the forefront research, and real human stories.
- 49m
- 90%
How safe are we from the next pandemic? Journey to the island of Riems, off the coast of Germany on the Baltic Sea, to the “Alcatraz for viruses,” where a collective of highly specialized experts from around the world work tirelessly to combat the growing virus threat.
- 10 episodes
- 97%
Neuroscientist Dr Jack Lewis goes in search of people with unusual neurological conditions.
- 7 episodes
- 93%
This series follows three groups of children from across the country, aged four, five and six years old, as they meet for the first time.
- 8 episodes
- 94%
Engineer and adventurer Rob Bell climbs aboard some of the world’s fastest theme park rides and discovers how these rides affect our bodies
- 52m
- 93%
Scientists have proved that the mental faculties of high-performance athletes’ are superior to the average brain. Today, psycho-cognitive training is carried out in certain major clubs, to push sportsmen and women even further.
- Original
- 20m
- 97%
Renowned geneticist and author Spencer Wells reveals how changes in our genetic code have fueled major changes in our appearance and capabilities over time, and why scientists believe we're continuing to rapidly evolve today. By understanding these changes, we are better prepared for the future.
- 52m
- 95%
A fascia is a sheet of connective tissue under the skin, surrounding muscles, bones, or joints. Nowadays, these white fibers are considered the leading cause of diseases and pain - and a wondrous source of healing.
- Original
- 18m
- 98%
Neurologist and best-selling author David Eagleman reveals how our brains piece together “reality,” and how we might expand our perception of the world around us.
- Original
- 10m
- 97%
Creativity is an essential component of human progress. From arts to technology, our world has been shaped by the vision of all those who have dared to think differently. Dr. Nancy Andreasen, a neuropsychiatrist, studies the creative process in the brain and its relation to mental illness.
- 10 episodes
- 91%
Biologist Thom Hunt goes in search of people with genuine, real-life super-powers that push the known limits of the human mind and body.
- 10 episodes
- 97%
- 10 episodes
- 95%
Biologist Thom Hunt goes in search of people with genuine, real-life super-powers that push the known limits of the human mind and body.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Cancer surgeon Dr Richard Babor embarks on a journey to discover how to prevent cancer.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 82%
Learn revealing secrets from some of the greatest seducers in world history. How do they manage to tempt us again and again?
- Original
- 13m
- 90%
What new methods of analysis have been developed in the age-old struggle to discover if someone is telling the truth...or not? Some scientists have gone beyond the polygraph to model other ways of detecting whether we are getting a straight answer or being led down a crooked path.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 91%
On Proof Of Concept host Dianna Cowern explores science, math, & philosophy concepts through games, & interactive thought experiments.
- Original
- 12m
- 97%
Humans have always strived to summit mountains, but the higher we climb, the less oxygen is available. In the most extreme peaks, death can come quickly -- for most. A few rare people can condition themselves to live at high altitude for long periods of time … and one man wants to find out, why?
- 52m
- 93%
They are the most common creatures on earth. They have been around forever and are considered dangerous and deadly - but they are much more than that. Around 50 percent of our DNA comes from viruses.
- Original
- 20m
- 95%
What is a virus? How does it affect humans and how does it spread? Doctors, virologists, and scientists examine the spread of the Zika virus, what effect this growing epidemic may have on large populations, and possible next steps to stop the illness.
- 56m
- 84%
Do we work too much? Should we be able to make our own work schedules? The documentary Time to Work poses these questions and more, featuring a discussion with leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, researchers and workers who offer a positive and creative vision on how we could work differently.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Today´s surgeons stand on the shoulders of people who risked their lives to solve the puzzle of the human body.
- 42m
- 80%
In 1972, a new legal standard for mental health commitment emerged from a Milwaukee lawsuit to become the law of the land. Unfortunately, it has proven to be tragically inadequate.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Wonder what it’s like to move like the world’s greatest athletes? This series explores the science behind incredible feats of athleticism.