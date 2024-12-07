History's Mysteries
Crack the code on historical events and artifacts with stories still unresolved.
Over the past few decades, significant discoveries have been made on the very site where the pyramids were built. Authentic archaeological experiments have been filmed in real-time, revealing ancient techniques and methods, unlocking certain secrets of these ancient great builders.
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
Leonardo da Vinci: the most famous, most admired of all painters. Yet, the man himself remains elusive. Old accounts describe someone too handsome, too strong, too perfect to be accurate. Then, a chance discovery takes the art world by storm. Could it be an unknown self-portrait by da Vinci?
Archaeologists and geneticists are uncovering surprising details about one of the most mysterious civilizations in Pre-Incan South America. While many are familiar with the Incas…few have heard of the Chachapoya, the people known as the Cloud Warriors, a mysterious pre-Incan Peruvian culture.
The Khmer Rouge ran what is regarded as one of the twentieth century’s most brutal regimes. Yet the Killing Fields of Cambodia remain unexplained. Until now.
Pirates! Hollywood has fueled our imaginations and turned them into popular icons. Beyond literature and fantasy, the documentary reveals who these fearless adventurers and these masters of the sea once were.
For decades after the end of World War II, rumors persisted that the mountains of southwest Poland held a precious secret - a mysterious train laden with tons of gold, rare jewels and priceless art hidden by the Nazis in a secret labyrinth of tunnels.
This probing investigation reveals shocking new information about the sequence of events in the minutes and hours following the Malaysian airlines flight that disappeared in 2014.
Photographer Harry Burton’s images of the Tutankhamun excavation created a global sensation in the 1920s and are still studied by Egyptologists today. Explore the spectacular locations where he worked and discover why Burton’s photographs inspired a craze for Egyptian designs.
Explore the mystery behind JFK's assassination through first-hand accounts, expert analysis and newly-released government documents.
State-of-the-art technology meets archaeology! This 4-part series will shed light on the past with a level of detail never seen before.