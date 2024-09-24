Amazing Animals
From our trusted pets to the creatures that help keep our ecosystem running, these amazing animals play a crucial role in our lives.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Join filmmaker Casey Anderson as he embeds in the Alaskan wilderness to follow the largest terrestrial carnivores in the world.
- Original
- 52m
- 97%
Giant birds once existed all around the world, yet none could fly! Go on a journey to far-off islands and discover the birds who lived alongside our ancestors.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- 50m
- 98%
Whales have long been a profound mystery to us. They live in a world so removed from our own that we can barely imagine their lives. Their environment is different, their senses are different, their relationships are different. How might such almost alien creatures see the world?
- Original
- E71
- 13m
- 97%
New research reveals how incredible these ancient, unchanged reptiles really are - partly because of what’s called negligible senescence. This means that Alligators show almost no signs of aging -- regardless of how long they live - and that they are “biologically immortal.”
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The Humboldt Current is part of a much larger system, the South Pacific Gyre, and the equator as its uppermost limit.
- 50m
- 98%
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
- Original
- E1
- 9m
- 97%
Adaptations in the oceans most colorful invertebrates. Nudibranchs, or sea slugs, have a remarkable range of adaptations to survive in the ocean. From weaponizing stinging cells, harvesting the power of the sun, spraying sulfuric acid, and turning their bodies into drift nets.
- 50m
- 97%
Few countries have a more iconic representative in the animal kingdom than Australia and the marsupial. Marsupials are a weird and wonderful mob of animals who carry their young in a pouch. Whether hopping, climbing, or airborne, marsupials are some of the most fascinating creatures.
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
- 50m
- 95%
Why are we so drawn to the giant creatures that share our world? This unique documentary explains our fascination with huge creatures and gigantic animals.
- Original
- 35m
- 93%
Bugs, they're everywhere. Get an up close and personal look at the many unique secrets that can be found in the insect world. These creepy crawlies never looked so big!
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Owls - with their huge eyes, flat faces and distinctive hoot – they are truly iconic creatures.
- 52m
- 97%
We all know antelopes as the prey of lions. They represent food to many of the predators of the plain and so it’s hardly surprising that they stick together in groups, seeking safety in numbers, with more pairs of eyes to spot danger.
- 48m
- 95%
We are a funny bunch with our superstitions, and it's surprising how many of them involved animals. It can be good or bad luck to see a cat, magpies, and pigs are believed to bring good luck and prosperity.
- 50m
- 98%
Ghosts and ghouls go bump in the night, but so do many of the planet's most weird and wonderful creatures. The list of the secret creatures of the dark is endless, fascinating, and bizarre.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The ultimate guide to invertebrates, with key biological themes to show a wide range of species.
- 51m
- 97%
Do you know your cat? When she is not purring on your living room sofa - do you know where she roams? Do you know where she wanders off once she leaves the premises? No? Well, would you like to?
- 48m
- 94%
Much loved, clowns of the sea, seals are endlessly fascinating. Agile hunters and graceful in the water, and yet bloated sausages on land, seals entertain us with dramatic courtships, an endless playful sense of curiosity, and some of the cutest fluffy white babies on the planet.
- 48m
- 96%
Cats are cute but cunning, the secretive little predators we barely notice as they slink through the shadows. Though big cats may steal the limelight, the little ones have the highest hunting success rates and each kind has carved out its own techniques and niches.
- 49m
- 93%
The Arctic is accessible to man only because of ice dogs. As hunters, haulers, and guardians, for thousands of years, they have been a vital link to nature. Dogs led the Sarqaq people out of Siberia and, a millennium later led explorers to the North Pole.
- 6 episodes
- 93%
Well known wildlife presenter and conservation enthusiast Michaela Strachan is on a mission to help them.
- 50m
- 97%
There are many ways to defend yourself, you can run, fly, fight, but some animals have changed their entire body plans so they don't have to. Tortoises carry a fortress with them, armadillos can roll into a ball, sunfish have bulletproof thick skin, and echidnas are covered in spines.
- 50m
- 96%
Snakes are one of the most feared creatures on the planet and Asia is a hotspot for bites! But which is the deadliest? And should we be truly afraid?
- 52m
- 92%
The vast area of the American prairie tells the story of a 150-year experiment: the settlement of the American midwest. Nowadays, ghost towns define the appearance of deserted swathes of land.
- 50m
- 97%
It’s a pretty tough decision to pick nature's cutest animal - a koala, a penguin, a big-eyed, wobbly-kneed fawn, a fluffy white seal, playing polar bear cubs. It’s a long line-up but expects a lot of oooh’s and awwws while you try to decide!
- 50m
- 96%
Everybody loves squirrels, and yet we only know them from their brief visits to ground level. Now, extraordinary 4K storytelling shows European red squirrels in their own environment: high up in the treetops.
- 45m
- 97%
From the arctic tundra to the great planes, the kingdom of the wolf extends across the entire northern hemisphere. They are icons of the wilderness, spectacular creatures that live and die by the sword.
- 50m
- 97%
Whatever you think of pigs, you’re probably underestimating one of the world’s most amazing animals. A year with wild boars and their relatives reveals a tender and dedicated matriarchal society, playful youngsters, and powerful warriors.
- 4 episodes
- 95%
Nature is red in tooth and claw, animals face daily battles to protect themselves and secure the resources they need.
- 50m
- 98%
They might not look as impressive as wolves, but the little dogs of the world are just as complex and endearing. By following dog families from across the world, we’ll see the similarities and differences in how they live, from how they interact and defend themselves to how they find food.
- 50m
- 97%
Few animals have more complex societies and interactions than elephants. For these slow-growing, long-lived animals, survival is totally dependent on knowledge passed down from family members and from the constant support of the herd. It’s no wonder we find them so endearing.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Originating in the hidden heart of Borneo, the Kinabatangan River winds its way for more than 560 kilometers.
- 50m
- 83%
We've all heard of the Ox and the ass, and the donkey that carried Mary, but did you know gazelles are mentioned in the Bible? Or whales, lions, scorpions. A whole menagerie is featured. Some are creatures of the holy lands, but others have been selected for traits that make them ideal symbols.
- 52m
- 74%
The most aggressive of ocean predators, the bull shark, is notorious for leaving the safety of the deep blue ocean, venturing far up the murky rivers of Africa's coast in search of prey. But lurking in these shadowy places is Africa's deadliest killer - the Nile crocodile.
- 58m
- 96%
In Clydesdale: Saving the Greatest Horse, join Janice as she embarks on an unprecedented and emotional two-year quest. Not only will it test her in ways she never expected, but it will also alter her life forever… and change the destiny of an entire breed.
- 50m
- 97%
We think cities belong to us, but the concrete jungle's teaming with animals, we make friends with some, but most go about their lives unseen. Some see wild animals as pests, and dangerous to our health, others believe they are crucial to our well-being and belong here as much as we do.
- 39m
- 95%
An in-depth look at the lives of humpback whales and the challenges they face to avoid extinction.
- 4 episodes
- 95%
From Protozoa to the stewards of the Earth. Journey across the eons to examine where life on Earth came from and where it might lead.
- 48m
- 98%
Huge wandering dunes on the Baltic, thousands of lakes in the dream landscape of Masuria, gigantic river systems of Biebrza and Narew, mystical primeval forests, and the rugged crags of the Southern mountains: all of this is Poland.
- 52m
- 94%
The ocean has its own Big Five. Featuring great whites, hammerheads, tigers, bulls, and the intimidating whale shark, this is the ultimate shark show.
- 3 episodes
- 98%
The Philippines has a greater variety of life per square mile than any other country.
- 58m
- 95%
The African Baobab is one of the largest living things in the world, an icon of the African landscape, instantly recognizable, mysterious, and intriguing. It is the world’s biggest flowering plant and the largest succulent plant on earth. The Baobab is associated with myths and legends.
- Original
- 31m
- 93%
More than a million people fleeing the civil war in Syria have found shelter in Europe. Most of them left everything behind, also beloved pets. Rawaa Kilani, who fled Damascus herself and now lives in the Netherlands, helps her compatriots to be reunited with their pets.
- 52m
- 93%
Didier Noirot dove with Jacques Cousteau over 5,000 times. Often, they were joined by South African photographer Roger Horrocks–notorious for his daring shark photography. This breakthrough documentary chronicles their dive with the giant Nile crocodile.
- 10 episodes
- 96%
Just Animals is a truly spectacular celebration of the world’s wildlife.
- 49m
- 94%
All over the coastal tropics of northern Australia and Southeast Asia, local armies of 500,000 soldiers are on standby, ready to fight as necessary. They are the green tree ants, whose group power can be truly terrifying.
- 49m
- 96%
Quite a few nature documentaries focus on predators, like lions and tigers. However, this one is different–portraying small, wild dogs that use cunning and adaptability to win their battles and achieve their goals.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
This remarkable series celebrates the biological and geographic diversity of one of the world's most unique countries: New Zealand.
- 50m
- 96%
Some see in them predatory beasts; others romanticize them as mythical creatures. The lives of wolves are defined by a strict hierarchy when they live in man-made reserves, but does it still exist when they live in the wild?
- 48m
- 97%
Primates are fascinating and often fun to watch, but there is a greater draw for serious scientists. These so-called "wild human cousins" are more diverse and complicated than we previously knew.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 93%
Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Each film tells a single story. But when combined, Wild Tales become a series that is as beguiling and diverse as nature itself.
- 50m
- 96%
From the lovable hamster to the ubiquitous rat, rodents have virtually taken over the planet, proving that there is a lot more to consider here than just springing mouse traps and stealing cheese. This unusual and surprising documentary reveals the secrets of rodents' global dominance.
- 48m
- 98%
Seals are certainly a much-loved group of animals. Characterized by their rotund bodies and big doe eyes, who could help but fall in love? But are they just fun balls of fat, or is there another side to this diverse family? There is: seals are top predators with devastating capabilities.
- 3 episodes
- 94%
Billions of animals and insects toil daily to keep our planet functioning. Learn how these creatures shape and organize our world.
- 1h 13m
- 88%
As catastrophic numbers of stray dogs roam the streets of Houston, Texas, twin sisters Tena and Tama Lundquist take matters into their own hands in order to save the animals they love.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Wolves can cover over 600 miles when they migrate. Follow renowned wolf experts as they track three extraordinary wolves across Europe.
- 52m
- 91%
Follow British YouTube personality Chris Broad, as he treks across “the land of the rising sun” to document Japan’s crazy cat culture. He’ll discover unusual cat-centric destinations and activities, including cat-themed cafes, bars, temples…even entire cat islands!
- 1h 24m
- 84%
Eco-activist Rod Coronado has made it his life’s mission to advocate for the planet and animal rights. In 2014, he formed Wolf Patrol, an activist group that fights to preserve the grey wolves which roam Wisconsin’s forests. This documentary follows his attempt to end wolf hunting in the U.S.
- 38m
- 99%
This is the mesmerizing odyssey of Holly Carroll, a passionate zoologist who explores the dense rainforests and remote jungles of Africa and Indonesia to study the lives of these intelligent and curious animals: the great apes.
- 37m
- 98%
“Lion whisperer” Kevin Richardson embarks on an unforgettable journey—from the deserts of Namibia to Victoria Falls—taking us closer than we ever dreamed possible to the magnificent lions, cheetahs and leopards of southern Africa.
- 40m
- 95%
Without insects, we could not exist. Journey to the extraordinary hidden realm of the colorful and diverse insects that contribute to the growth and survival of the natural world. Through cutting-edge macroscopic technology, we meet a cast of insect “characters,” from the beautiful to the bizarre.
- Original
- 59m
- 89%
It’s the dry season near the Serengeti and hungry lions threaten the livelihood of cattle-herder Rugari and his family. He could kill the predatory lions and protect his cattle, but his daughter seeks another solution. Filmed on location in Tanzania—where the worlds of lions and humans collide.
- 49m
- 98%
Give nature more space with rewilding. This new, cost-effective conservation strategy boosts biodiversity and protects the climate by reintroducing “key” animal species and developing larger wilderness areas.
- 52m
- 97%
In the remote mountains of southwest China lives one of the most remarkable, elusive and endangered primates in the world: the Golden Monkey. Journey to beautiful, untouched mountain regions and enjoy unprecedented access to a troop of these unique, rarely filmed animals.
- 49m
- 97%
Wildlife filmmaker and biologist, Dan O’Neill, embarks on an expedition to Guyana's untouched forests, a paradise home to abundant wildlife. However, the pristine world is threatened by illegal gold mining near the Rewa River. Can Dan document these incredible animals—before it's too late?
- 50m
- 96%
All over the world, while many species are under threat of extinction, raccoons are experiencing an unprecedented expansion. Behind their innocent, cute look hides an outstanding survivor's temperament. When it comes to feeding and defending themselves, raccoons are capable of anything.