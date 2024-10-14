David Attenborough
Let Sir David Attenborough take you on a guided tour from the peaks of the Swiss Alps to Earth's deepest frontier, The Mariana Trench.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Join a deep-sea adventure that will give us a look at the amazing life forms that have survived the harsh, pitch-dark depths of our oceans.
- 50m
- 98%
Whales have long been a profound mystery to us. They live in a world so removed from our own that we can barely imagine their lives. Their environment is different, their senses are different, their relationships are different. How might such almost alien creatures see the world?
- 50m
- 98%
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
- Original
- 8m
- 97%
Enter the spectacular world of bioluminescence guided by Sir David Attenborough, and expert filmmaker Martin Dohrn. Get an exclusive look at the state-of-the-art technology, that has allowed us to witness for the first time ever the magnificent world that lights up at night across our globe.
- 7m
- 95%
Enter the microscopic world of ants guided by Sir David Attenborough, and expert filmmaker Martin Dohrn. Get an exclusive look at the one-of-a-kind camera, that has allowed us to view the world of the ant and follow the lives of the worlds hardest working insects.