Egypt
Unlock the legacy of the Ancient Egyptians with an inside look at their tombs, temples, and monuments and the artisans who built them.
- 4 episodes
- 95%
Three centuries after the first discoveries, Egypt still reveals new buried treasures, and its inexhaustible myths continue to exist.
- 55m
- 96%
Just because a mystery is 4,500 years old doesn't mean it can't be solved. Scientists are on a mission to "see through" the Great Pyramid of Giza and determine, without moving or destroying a single stone, if there are hidden chambers and passages inside. What will they find?
- Original
- E65
- 14m
- 98%
Nearly a century after the discovery of King Tut's tomb, archaeologists uncover the lost city of Luxor revealing new details about life in the Golden Era of ancient Egypt.
- Original
- E3
- 50m
- 96%
The Great Pyramid at Giza is the only survivor of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Its scale is breath-taking and it is built to the mind-boggling degree of precision. How did ancient engineers achieve this feat, and what was the purpose of this monumental and mysterious structure?
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Over the past few decades, significant discoveries have been made on the very site where the pyramids were built. Authentic archaeological experiments have been filmed in real-time, revealing ancient techniques and methods, unlocking certain secrets of these ancient great builders.
- 59m
- 95%
Photographer Harry Burton’s images of the Tutankhamun excavation created a global sensation in the 1920s and are still studied by Egyptologists today. Explore the spectacular locations where he worked and discover why Burton’s photographs inspired a craze for Egyptian designs.
- 54m
- 95%
While the graphic art of Ancient Egypt is very familiar, little is known about the artists and scribes. Who were they? How important were they to the Pharaohs? From Saqqara to the Valley of Kings, explore the lives of our first "historians" on record.
- 3 episodes
- 81%
NEFERTITI: THE LONELY QUEEN looks at the status of cultural treasures taken from their country of origin.
- 38m
- 94%
Journey to the royal tombs of Egypt and explore the history of ancient Egyptian society as told through the mummies of the past.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 94%
Cleopatra may be the most famous ancient monarch, but she is only one in a long line of Egyptian queens, spanning 3,000 years of history.