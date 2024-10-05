Rise of the Machines
How will developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomy shape the 21st century?
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
A mind-blowing romp through history builds a pathway to the present – and a breakthrough that stands to profoundly change our future.
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Today, Silicon Valley is home to the headquarters of multi-billion dollar IT enterprises. The beginnings were amateurish essays in color.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
A new breed of visionaries are creating extraordinary machines to help the planet and humankind in the future.
- Original
- 24m
- 93%
With Artificial Intelligence evolving so rapidly, will it surpass human intelligence? Could this lead to our replacement—or, worse, our extinction? Top experts provide a clear understanding of the immense benefits and potential dangers of AI.
- 57m
- 86%
Can AI enable us to live forever? Explore the latest advancements in AI, robotics and biotech with visionaries who foresee a new age of “post-biological” life. As scientists point toward a world where humans and machines merge, we have to ask: “Will AI be the best, or the last thing we ever do?”
- Original
- E1
- 25m
- 90%
In this exploration of machines becoming more human and humans becoming more like machines, Athena links herself to a robot hand endowed with a delicate sense of touch and gets a sneak peak at unreleased consumer products which promise to optimize our brainwaves.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Alie Ward careens through human history, connecting seemingly unrelated events, objects and people to the modern world—and our future.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.
- 45m
- 96%
How to Build A Human explores the technology and ethics of Artificial Intelligence, and whether this is still science fiction or close to reality. Experts attempt to build an artificial human for a ground-breaking scientific stunt that will test how far away we are from ‘synthetic humans.
- E1
- 50m
- 93%
Artificial intelligence and autonomy are no longer just the realm of science fiction; as a key part of the fourth industrial revolution, and with the speed of warfare increasing exponentially, successfully harnessing the power of this new technology will be integral to the success of future warfare.
- Original
- 12m
- 95%
A.I. is a primal force, like fire. The same fire that warms us can incinerate our homes; A.I. could enslave mankind -- or, join us in a grand alliance to reach the stars.
- Original
- 20m
- 97%
Renowned geneticist and author Spencer Wells reveals how changes in our genetic code have fueled major changes in our appearance and capabilities over time, and why scientists believe we're continuing to rapidly evolve today. By understanding these changes, we are better prepared for the future.
- Original
- 11m
- 88%
Jason Silva, philosopher and futurist, reveals mankind’s next evolutionary leap. Will our symbiotic relationship with technology help us transcend our biological limitations, therefore ushering in a new era of humans? Transhumanism is a look at what the future may hold for humanity.
- 1h 8m
- 88%
A documentary on the history and pop culture of time travel. Featuring interviews with MIT Professor Erik Demaine, Sci-Fi writer Daniel Wilson, and T.V. show host Bill Nye.
- 42m
- 91%
From the Great Wall of China and the world's tallest buildings, to underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels.