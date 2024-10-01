Hidden Gems
Delve into this trove of lesser-known programs about everything from human evolution to the humble french fry.
- 51m
- 97%
The ancient art of folding paper has entered cutting-edge domains. Researchers in robotics, medicine and nanotechnologies are embracing this “origami philosophy,” trying to understand and duplicate nature’s folding principles.
- Original
- 49m
- 93%
Pirates! Hollywood has fueled our imaginations and turned them into popular icons. Beyond literature and fantasy, the documentary reveals who these fearless adventurers and these masters of the sea once were.
- 47m
- 97%
In June 2014, the world was transfixed by images of men emerging from the deepest Amazonian rainforest for the first time. This tribe was among the last people living on our planet who have had no contact with the outside world.
- 48m
- 95%
In this fun, fascinating, and logistics-packed documentary we bring viewers access to one of Europe’s biggest suppliers of airline food, where 120 chefs make meals daily for 7 of the largest airlines, feeding up to 3,000 people a day.
- 55m
- 96%
The world’s largest coral reef ranges over 2,000 kilometers off the coast of Australia. Magnificent spectacles unfold here every summer. Tens of thousands of green sea turtles come ashore under the star-filled sky to lay eggs. And we capture some 100 varieties of coral all spawning at once.
- 1h 25m
- 97%
In 1914, Sir Ernest Shackleton's Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition headed for the South Pole and ended in disaster. Shackleton's Captain Frank Worsley was the driving force behind the survival of the crew.
- Original
- E36
- 10m
- 94%
The final ship to bring slaves to the United States has been hidden in the swamps of Mobile, Alabama for generations. The search for it is a stark reminder of the past and offers proof of family histories that resonates with the families that still call this small town home.
- E2
- 51m
- 93%
French fries - that marvel of human culinary genius! Why the Incas didn't invent French fries? How they can be made to sing? Why the Belgians have dedicated a museum to them? Why they have been served at the White House for the last 200 years?
- Original
- 50m
- 97%
Squirrels are among the most widely known and recognized mammals in the world. Some can fly, some can swim, and they live in diverse habitats–from underground to icy wastelands or burning hot deserts.
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- Original
- 35m
- 93%
Bugs, they're everywhere. Get an up close and personal look at the many unique secrets that can be found in the insect world. These creepy crawlies never looked so big!
- 3 episodes
- 95%
In this three -part series, historian Tracy Borman will examine the final days of Anne Boleyn.
- 1h 21m
- 89%
To escape the pressures of growing up, magic-obsessed kids congregate at the one place they can be themselves; Tannen's Magic Camp, the oldest + most prestigious training ground for young magicians.
- 52m
- 97%
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.