Quantum Entanglements, Astrophysics and Other Things
Do the words quantum, Higgs Boson, and gravitational waves make you dizzy? They won't after you watch this collection on physics and more!
Humanity is closer than ever before to a perpetual clean power source after a team of scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain. We now know one thing is possible, we can reach ignition.
The idea that there is a possibility of many worlds or multi universal theory is very new even though you may have learned about it in movies and comic books. Explore how this thinking was developed in the world of quantum mechanics and philosophy.
Solar sails, the latest in space travel technology, could one day help us reach nearby stars. Follow the exciting missions laying the ground towards a new form of space exploration.
Quantum physics? Theoretical physicist Brian Greene helps you understand its origins and its impact on today's world.
For the first time, scientists have captured a photograph of a black hole. The image verifies one of the most important theories in physics and will help unlock the greatest mysteries of the cosmos.
Gravitational Waves from three billion light years away have reached Earth -- the latest discovery from a new branch of astronomy that one day could give us a front-row seat to the Big Bang.
Einstein was correct about gravitational waves. Here is a short primer on these up-to-now-only theoretical waves. And you will find out how we have finally confirmed Einstein's theory and what the research into gravitational waves will tell us about the beginnings of our Universe.
This original, short-form show explores the reality of black holes and the most recent controversy surrounding the essence of their existence. Do we know what is at the bottom of a black hole?
CERN and the University of California-Santa Barbara are collaborating in the search for the elusive substance that physicists and astronomers believe holds the universe together -- dark matter. Where is this search now in the realm of particle physics and what comes next?
The ancient art of folding paper has entered cutting-edge domains. Researchers in robotics, medicine and nanotechnologies are embracing this “origami philosophy,” trying to understand and duplicate nature’s folding principles.
Modern physics reveals a universe with no need of a creator -- and a world where each person creates their own meaning.
This original, short-form show explores the force of gravity and its importance to our existence. What happens to the body in space? Can we ever truly live long-term outside of Earth's atmosphere and in zero gravity?
A documentary on the history and pop culture of time travel. Featuring interviews with MIT Professor Erik Demaine, Sci-Fi writer Daniel Wilson, and T.V. show host Bill Nye.
It’s been called the most significant breakthrough of the century. For the first time, scientists are using a new type of astronomy to detect gravitational waves all around us, opening a window into the history of our universe that could someday lead to time travel.