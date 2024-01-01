Ancient Earth
Travel back in time to the five major extinction periods in history and experience the creatures that dominated land, air and sea.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Journey back to primeval Earth in the age of dinosaurs for new findings and puzzling discoveries about their evolution and extinction.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.
- 4 episodes
- 95%
From Protozoa to the stewards of the Earth. Journey across the eons to examine where life on Earth came from and where it might lead.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 93%
Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 95%
A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- Original
- 52m
- 97%
Giant birds once existed all around the world, yet none could fly! Go on a journey to far-off islands and discover the birds who lived alongside our ancestors.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.