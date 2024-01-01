Back to Collections

Ancient Earth

Travel back in time to the five major extinction periods in history and experience the creatures that dominated land, air and sea.

  • Original
    • 2 episodes
    • 94%
    • 4K

    Journey back to primeval Earth in the age of dinosaurs for new findings and puzzling discoveries about their evolution and extinction.

  • Original
    • 6 episodes
    • 95%
    • 4K

    Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.

    • 4 episodes
    • 95%

    From Protozoa to the stewards of the Earth. Journey across the eons to examine where life on Earth came from and where it might lead.

  • Original
    • 5 episodes
    • 93%
    • 4K

    Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.

    • 3 episodes
    • 96%

    Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.

  • Original
    • 2 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.

  • Original
    • 52m
    • 97%
    • 4K

    Giant birds once existed all around the world, yet none could fly! Go on a journey to far-off islands and discover the birds who lived alongside our ancestors.

  • Original
    • 3 episodes
    • 96%
    • 4K

    This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.

  • Original
    • 2 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.

  • Original
    • 3 episodes
    • 96%
    • 4K

    Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.

  • Original
    • 3 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.