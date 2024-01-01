Bright Now
Explore advances in technology, challenging global issues, pivotal moments in history, and the fascinating people at the center of it all.
- E69
- 13m
- 96%
Strap-in for a breathtaking tour of the history and wildlife of Lake Okeechobee, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the United States, and the source of life for South Florida's magnificent Everglades.
- E68
- 15m
- 91%
Could you find a way to survive in a post-apocalyptic world? Astrobiologist and author Lewis Dartnell explores what it would take to stay alive following a global cataclysm, and what knowledge we would need to rebuild civilization as we know it.
- E58
- 11m
- 95%
Today, 24-hour forecasts are 95% reliable and 3-day forecasts are 80% reliable. How do scientists predict the weather and, each year, improve their predictions? It's a race against time using the latest technologies.
- E60
- 12m
- 95%
The human body is a wonderfully complex machine and confronted to extreme conditions such as hypoxia, cold, and isolation, it triggers off strange and primitive survival mechanisms that modern science is only beginning to understand.
- E66
- 11m
- 95%
For decades, it was thought that ADHD primarily affected boys and men. But new research is revealing the stunning impact the disorder can have on women, leading to effective treatments for millions who may be suffering in silence.
- E57
- 13m
- 95%
On January 7th, 1785, two men took on a bold challenge: to cross the English Channel in a balloon! Watch modern enthusiasts rebuild the original balloons using 18th-century tools and relive this incredible adventure!
- E64
- 12m
- 97%
The Iberian Lynx, classified as the world’s most endangered cat, was once close to total extinction. Today, a group of scientists and conservationists are battling to repopulate the species, giving hope that these elusive animals may one day make a comeback.
- E47
- 12m
- 97%
It all began in Florida in the 80’s when exotic fish aficionados decided to release their lionfish into the nearby ocean waters. In just over a decade, those fish conquered a massive territory at a horrifying speed. Scientists are calling it the worst invasion on the planet.
- E54
- 14m
- 89%
The face of baseball is rapidly changing. The next generation of major league stars are using cutting-edge science and technology to drive their performance to unprecedented heights.
- E48
- 9m
- 96%
Nearly a century after having disappeared from its natural habitat, the German wolf is making a comeback in its native ecosystem. The reason for their return and expansion could be thanks to an unlikely ally… the military.
- E46
- 10m
- 96%
The fire ant strikes fear in all those who cross its path, and with good reason: this ant is taking over the world. A colony can contain up to 40 million individuals.It exterminates all other species, confiscates food for its own use, and ferociously defends its territory.
- E45
- 11m
- 97%
Tokyo is the most populated urban zone on the planet. Built on a fault line, threatened by flooding and several active volcanoes, the city seems doomed to disappear, and yet it continues to grow. See the ambitious projects under development to save this unique city.
- E44
- 12m
- 95%
During World War II, the submarines of the "Free French Naval Forces" scoured the Atlantic to neutralize the Nazi Navy. Discover the forgotten ships that made possible the liberation of France.
- E43
- 12m
- 98%
A mysterious World War II wreck is discovered off the coast of Italy by archeologists. Could this be the wreck of the long lost U-455, the last missing German U-boat?
- E42
- 9m
- 95%
The Cuban crocodile is an endangered species poised to disappear. Meet the people trying to save this unique animal from extinction.
- E41
- 23m
- 98%
On the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 13, Commander Jim Lovell and Apollo engineers recall the ingenuity and superhuman efforts that turned a space flight disaster into an extraordinary fight for survival.
- E40
- 11m
- 87%
What do you get when you cross a clown teacher, a comedian and neuroscientist? Surprising new insights about what it takes to be funny.
- E39
- 15m
- 96%
Get a sneak peek at the cutting-edge science and sophisticated Hollywood production techniques featured in the landmark special Pompeii: Disaster Street, premiering exclusively on Curiosity Stream March 19, 2020.
- E38
- 10m
- 95%
Every child has a gift, and all of us as human beings have a contribution that we can make to society, and we just have to find what that is. But what does it take to create a genius? What should the education of a genius look like?
- E5
- 8m
- 95%
Meet Rene Araneda, a wildlife filmmaker and Patagonia explorer, as he takes you on a tour of his favorite place in the world: Torres del Paine. This beautiful national park at the end of the world is home to some of the most wondrous creatures on the planet.
- E37
- 8m
- 86%
Conoce a René, un explorador de la Patagonia que te hará un tour a su lugar favorito en la Tierra: Torres del Paine. Este parque nacional en los confines del mundo es el hogar de algunas de las criaturas más maravillosas del planeta, y Rene será el guía que dará la posibilidad de verlas de cerca.
- E36
- 10m
- 94%
The final ship to bring slaves to the United States has been hidden in the swamps of Mobile, Alabama for generations. The search for it is a stark reminder of the past and offers proof of family histories that resonates with the families that still call this small town home.
- E33
- 11m
- 88%
Antarctica is a mysterious and unexplored continent. Thanks to the Chilean Antarctic Institute and the research center Dynamics of Marine Ecosystems of High Latitudes, a group of scientists are suffering the extreme temperatures to study climate change and the earth's ocean currents.
- E34
- 11m
- 76%
La Antártida es un continente misterioso y inexplorado. Gracias al Instituto Antártico Chileno y al Centro de Investigación Dinámica de los Ecosistemas Marinos, un grupo de científicos sufren temperaturas extremas para estudiar el cambio climático y las corrientes oceánicas de la tierra.
- E32
- 11m
- 94%
Modern birds are the most direct descendants of some of the most iconic dinosaurs to ever walk this planet. But can science really enable us to alter chicken embryos to resemble their mightiest ancestor: T-Rex?
- E31
- 14m
- 96%
Our earliest ancestors, before developing agriculture as a source of food, formed what is considered hunter-gather societies. The Hadzabe of Tanzania are considered one of the last of these tribes on the planet. How do they pass down the knowledge of this way of life to the next generation?
- E35
- 9m
- 84%
Conoce a una familia de Chungungos, las nutrias más pequeñas y misteriosas del mundo. Habitandoa lo largo de la costa salvaje del Océano Pacífico, estas criaturas peludas, inteligentes y adorables construyen su hogar en la naturaleza de Chile.
- E30
- 9m
- 96%
Meet a family of Chungungos, the world's mysterious, smallest otter. Living along the untamed coast of the southern Pacific Ocean, these furry, intelligent, and adorable creatures make their home in the wild of Chile.
- E29
- 8m
- 97%
Take a journey with famed underwater photographer Peter Kragh, as he explores the coast of California, and reveals some of the most spectacular life found under the sea.
- E28
- 11m
- 95%
Just over 100 years ago, a pair of brothers looked to the sky and changed the world. They designed, built and flew the most ridiculous of inventions. How did two bicycle mechanics manage to succeed where the others had failed?
- E27
- 10m
- 85%
What does it take to become a professional tennis player? Both on and off the court preparations help build the strength of character and focused mind to take on the challenges of a sport that demands precision and superior athleticism.
- E25
- 11m
- 95%
Growing up in Montana, Casey Anderson came to love and appreciate wild animals at a very young age. He found a particular kinship with bears. One day he was faced with a fateful decision, leave and orphaned grizzly cub to die in the wild or save it. Now he is faced with that same decision again.
- E24
- 12m
- 97%
The octopus is as close to an alien being as anything we've seen on Earth. From a feeding frenzy at the bottom of the sea to a mother taking care of thousands of its eggs, travel to the pacific ocean to see them at their best and most weird.
- E23
- 11m
- 97%
Solar sails, the latest in space travel technology, could one day help us reach nearby stars. Follow the exciting missions laying the ground towards a new form of space exploration.
- E22
- 13m
- 97%
From wildflower blooms in the desert to large colonies of jellyfish off of Monterey and unbelievable glow in the dark waves, this is California at its finest. Life can bloom in the most unexpected of ways.
- E21
- 13m
- 92%
The fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9th, 1989, inevitably altered the landscape of modern geopolitical history. Watch never before seen footage taken from both sides of the wall, providing a glimpse at the everyday lives of the Berliners living within its confines.
- E20
- 10m
- 97%
Kelp forests harbor a greater variety and higher diversity of plants and animals than almost any other ocean community. Many organisms use the thick blades as a safe shelter for their young from predators or even rough storms. But, what can be done when this ecosystem is out of balance?
- E19
- 10m
- 91%
Increasingly high-tech tools are being used to evaluate youth baseball players. The question is can they outperform professional scouts?
- E18
- 19m
- 97%
Domestication shaped wolves into dogs and transformed both their behavior and their anatomy. New discoveries show how dogs produce a very specific eyebrow movement more often than wolves do. But how and why did “puppy dog eyes” develop in domesticated dogs?
- E17
- 14m
- 95%
Current research in nutrition points to our diet as the most important factor in continued good health and longevity. Doctors, chefs, and nutritionists show us how going green with fresh ingredients and flavors in our daily meals will improve our health.
- E1
- 9m
- 97%
Adaptations in the oceans most colorful invertebrates. Nudibranchs, or sea slugs, have a remarkable range of adaptations to survive in the ocean. From weaponizing stinging cells, harvesting the power of the sun, spraying sulfuric acid, and turning their bodies into drift nets.
- E2
- 11m
- 95%
It was discovered on October 19th, 2017 and it was recognized as the first known object of its type. It is unique since it is the first known object that came from outside our solar system. But while we observed it, the mystery surrounding it grew.
- E3
- 13m
- 95%
Worldwide, depression afflicts more than 300 million people, making it the leading global cause of disability. Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in the world for those aged 15-24 years. Now, there may be a new tool in fighting that depression in the 50-year-old anesthetic ketamine.
- E4
- 8m
- 96%
MOSE is one of the world’s largest and highest-profile civil-engineering works. But will it be able to save Venice? Venice has grappled with inundation for centuries. But due to natural subsidence and higher tides caused by global warming, the city is more vulnerable to flooding than ever before.
- E5
- 8m
- 96%
Every person is playing host to at least 40 trillion non-human microorganisms. Collectively, these microbes constitute what's called our microbiome. New science is revealing what these microbes do for us. How can understanding this, help us live healthier lives?
- E6
- 9m
- 97%
Follow a family of sperm whales in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Alongside a team of scientists, who have witnessed their most intimate moments over the past 7 years, we will lift the veil on the largest-toothed predator on earth.
- E7
- 11m
- 96%
Should we save parasites? These species have a bad reputation but are an essential part of healthy ecosystems throughout the world. Learn how these unappreciated species are part of our ecology and evolution.
- E8
- 10m
- 97%
Deep in the mountains of West Virginia, the Green Bank Observatory has been receiving a mysterious signal from deep space. Could this be a message from an advanced civilization, or is it a much stranger and violent occurrence? Visit the largest steerable radio telescope on the planet for answers.
- E9
- 9m
- 93%
Have you ever wondered how much control you really have over your weight? New research may have an answer to that very question asked by many frequent dieters.
- E10
- 9m
- 93%
More than 60,000 fires scorched the Amazon in 2019 causing enormous damage to an ecosystem that’s vital to human existence. What caused the devastating blazes, how will they impact the climate crisis and will the Amazon ever be able to recover?
- E11
- 10m
- 95%
More than 400 million cups of coffee are consumed in the United States alone each day, making it one of the hottest drinks – even when served cold. Experts reveal some of the surprising secrets that make your favorite coffees taste the way they do.
- E12
- 17m
- 97%
The staff of South Africa’s Manyoni Private Game Reserve passionately care for some of the world’s most exotic and endangered wild animals. From treating elephant foot infections to testing cheetahs for tuberculosis, they never know what to expect each day.
- E13
- 9m
- 97%
Firefighters have relied on the same basic tools for decades. But former NASA engineer Mike Ralston hopes to change that with MSTAR – a new breed of emergency vehicle that brings a powerful suite of high-tech tools from Silicon Valley to the front lines of firefighting.
- E14
- 12m
- 97%
What do you get when you combine a passion for tiny-house living with cutting-edge green technology? Designer Graham Hill converts a small shed in Hawaii into the ultimate eco-friendly tiny house and a blueprint for sustainable home design.
- E15
- 12m
- 88%
Food Anthropologist Dr. Bill Schindler is on an international quest to discover what we should eat. He and his family uncover ancient culinary practices and show how they can bring simplicity and good health to the modern kitchen.
- E16
- 10m
- 93%
Few films have had a bigger impact on the American psyche than “Woodstock.” Producer Dale Bell reveals what it took to create the revolutionary documentary that captured the defining moment of 1960s counterculture.