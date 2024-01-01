Shorts
Planet Earth was inhabited by many wondrous creatures throughout the Permian period. Massive geologic changes finally allowed life to thrive on land and sea, producing voracious saber-toothed carnivores like Gorgonopsid and the terrifying 40-foot shark Helicoprion. But it couldn't last forever...
A ballistic missile test by India recently shot down one of its own communications satellites. With over 900,000 pieces of debris currently orbiting planet Earth, space trash has become a very real threat to ongoing missions.
Photographer Martin Dohrn has rigged special cameras in order to capture the hectic and complex world of Bristol -- in his backyard! Watch as he slows down the almost imperceptible movements of the insects that populate his garden from fascinating bee species to active spiders and more.
The real impact of global warming is now being felt in communities around the world. Climate scientists explain what to expect where you live, and what steps might still be taken to reverse the climate crisis.
For nearly 4 billion years, the continents of Earth were lifeless. But during the Ordovician, there was an explosion of life beneath the sea. Many strange creatures evolved, from eel-like conodonts to voracious cephalopods, until nearly all life was wiped out in our planet’s first mass extinction.
For the first time, scientists have captured a photograph of a black hole. The image verifies one of the most important theories in physics and will help unlock the greatest mysteries of the cosmos.
The Tyrannosaurus Rex is known as the king of the dinosaurs, but how did its reign begin? Meet Moros Intrepidus, a 180 lb., deer-sized ancestor to the T-Rex. Learn how the latest in paleontology can now link this small dinosaur to the 19,000-pound Scotty, the largest T-Rex ever discovered.
Heart disease is the number one cause of death worldwide, but there are researchers frantically working to change that. Meet the people inventing the future of cardiac health, from new ways of imaging the body to the possibility of 3D printing a functioning heart.
Theoretical physicist and best-selling author Brian Greene takes us on a journey through the discoveries of quantum physics. How is it that Newtonian mechanics gave way to the more complex and modern world of quantum mechanics?
Wherever we find patterns and symmetry in nature, we also find that nature conforms to certain rules. Rules that combine elegance with efficiency. Rules that shape trees and river estuaries alike, and that continue to baffle scientists by their often unfathomable ubiquity.
Trade, and in particular trade in luxury goods, drove the commerce economies of the Bronze Age. This is the time when the first super powers in history, Egypt and Mesopotamia, emerge and dominate the "world" stage of the Mediterranean and Aegean seas and surrounding areas.
What do you get when you combine a passion for tiny-house living with cutting-edge green technology? Designer Graham Hill converts a small shed in Hawaii into the ultimate eco-friendly tiny house and a blueprint for sustainable home design.
Where and how are we going into space post Space Shuttle? Further travel in space is inhibited by the challenges of gravity wells and the science and cost of developing vehicles that can transcend them. How can the moon possibly help with this problem and move space exploration to the next level?
Creativity is an essential component of human progress. From arts to technology, our world has been shaped by the vision of all those who have dared to think differently. Dr. Nancy Andreasen, a neuropsychiatrist, studies the creative process in the brain and its relation to mental illness.
Archaeologist Dr. Darius Arya tells us that Emperor Augustus declared peace throughout the Roman Empire and commissions the Ara Pacis (Altar of Peace) to commemorate the occasion. The animator working on the 3D model explains the painted sculptures and the layout of the Ancient Roman monument.
A.I. is a primal force, like fire. The same fire that warms us can incinerate our homes; A.I. could enslave mankind -- or, join us in a grand alliance to reach the stars.
How do these objects differ from one another, if at all? Nick Moskovitz, an astronomer at the Lowell Observatory, compares these two space solar system bodies.
More than 60,000 fires scorched the Amazon in 2019 causing enormous damage to an ecosystem that’s vital to human existence. What caused the devastating blazes, how will they impact the climate crisis and will the Amazon ever be able to recover?
Nick Moskovitz takes us inside the observation cameras set up for tracking meteors falling through the Earth's atmosphere and talks about the challenges of recovering the meteorite after it lands.
This original, short-form show explores the engineering marvels created by ancient civilizations from the Pyramids to Machu Picchu.
Part 1 of this five-part series of shorts introduces the world of the visual scientist. Beyond boggling your mind, Prof. Arthur Shapiro explains how and why you see what you see -- and what part of what you see is actually "real", as opposed to how your mind fills in the blanks.
Follow the timeline of the New Horizons mission from its inception to the date of its close encounter with Pluto. Watch initial reactions from those closest to the mission.
Firefighters have relied on the same basic tools for decades. But former NASA engineer Mike Ralston hopes to change that with MSTAR – a new breed of emergency vehicle that brings a powerful suite of high-tech tools from Silicon Valley to the front lines of firefighting.
July 4, 2016. The NASA probe Juno successfully enters orbit around Jupiter. Its mission: unravel mysteries, explore how the gas giant formed, uncover the secrets of its violent storms -- and glimpse the origin of our Solar System.
What new technologies and scientific breakthroughs are providing insights into the history of human migration? Geneticists are tracking strains of viruses and other diseases through our DNA to confirm ancient human migration routes.
Music educator and pro musician Marty Schwartz talks with experts about the science of how music affects our emotions, brains, and bodies.