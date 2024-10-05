Remembering World War II
Using archival footage and modern tech, these docs offer an in-depth look at the world's deadliest war and the people who witnessed it.
- 5 episodes
- 97%
What happened to trainloads worth of Nazi-gold at the end of WW2?
- Original
- E3
- 50m
- 96%
The Japanese Super Code reveals the US efforts to crack Japan’s unbreakable WW2 code following the horror of the attack on Pearl Harbour. But can one Naval Officer with a penchant for crosswords really stop the Japanese onslaught and turn the War in the Pacific in America’s favor?
- 6 episodes
- 98%
An in-depth examination of the Second World War through the eyes of those who lived through it.
- Original
- 54m
- 96%
October 24, 1944, the world’s greatest battle at sea begins in the Philippines. Japan’s navy gambles on a decisive victory against the United States to turn the tide of World War II. Instead, Musashi, its top-secret super battleship, ends up at the bottom of the ocean.
- 2 episodes
- 94%
This two-part documentary is an intimate and revealing portrait of the German people under Hitler.
- Original
- E43
- 12m
- 98%
A mysterious World War II wreck is discovered off the coast of Italy by archeologists. Could this be the wreck of the long lost U-455, the last missing German U-boat?
- Original
- 10m
- 95%
During WWII the federal government took over the 60k acres of land known as, Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau, turning it into a secret city where workers unknowingly were building the world's 1st atomic bomb. Today it’s known as the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where some believe that WWII was won.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Berlin 1945 time-travels in cinematic style into the city’s most fateful year through the eyes of those who experienced it
- 50m
- 94%
The Good Nazi tells the story of Major Karl Plagge, an officer in the evilest army to have walked this earth, who turns his back on its dark ideology and risks his own life to protect some 1,240 Jews in Lithuania
- 2 episodes
- 96%
On 1 September 1939, Hitler started the most fatal war in world history.
- E6
- 50m
- 99%
This episode looks at the destructive capability of machinery across all scales, the inventions designed to unleash maximum carnage then and now; from the portable Mk2 Grenade maximizing the destructive potential of infantry to the ultimate weapon that ended WWII.
- Original
- E1
- 50m
- 97%
June 6th, 1944: nearly 130,000 Allied soldiers storm Normandy's beaches, initiating the liberation of French territory from the Nazis. Behind the scenes of this major event of WWII, British MI-5’s double agents contributed to the largest deception campaign of the entire war.
- Original
- 27m
- 96%
Ex-CIA agent Ben Smith and a retired FBI officer journey through the Jungles of Burma in search of answers to a family mystery. They are searching for a crashed WWII plane that went down in this little-known, but important, theater of WWII, the perilous “Hump” - an airbridge over the Himalayas.
- 8 episodes
- 95%
The Buildings That Fought Hitler is an untold history of World War Two revealed through structures built to defend Britain.
- Original
- E26
- 16m
- 96%
The I-400 was one of the Imperial Japanese Navy's Sen Toku-class submarines, which were the largest submarines ever built before the age of nuclear-powered subs. These massive vessels were longer than a football field and were used as submarine aircraft carriers.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Montagu, Garbo, Fuchs, Penkovsky... Their names may mean nothing to you, yet these people changed the course of history.
- E13
- 24m
- 93%
The dramatic story of the defense of France against Hitler's invading army in order to enable the desperate evacuation of over 300K men of the British Expeditionary Force and Allied troops across the English Channel to safety in 1940.
- E1
- 26m
- 89%
In the spring of 1943, after the successive failures of Moscow and Stalingrad, the armies of the Reich go on the offensive again. Considered the greatest tank battle in History, this event represents a real turning point of World War II on the Eastern Front.
- E10
- 24m
- 95%
A famous scientist wrote the President of the United States, and the face of war, and our world, was changed forever. How and why did humanity develop a weapon capable of almost total destruction?
- Original
- E2
- 13m
- 98%
Franklin Delano Roosevelt is remembered for overcoming the toughest possible challenges. Staring down the Depression, staring down the Nazis, saving democracy. He would remake the world and at the same time conquer his own personal limitations.
- Original
- E4
- 13m
- 98%
Known as the First Lady of the World, Eleanor Roosevelt was a leader in her own right and involved in numerous humanitarian causes throughout her life. She was one of the most active first ladies in history and worked for political, racial and social justice.
- 7 episodes
- 96%
From the beginning of the twentieth century to today, warfare has radically transformed.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Who Financed Hitler? Where did he get the money and the backing to achieve power in 1933 Germany?
- 51m
- 96%
John Nettles tells the story of the British Channel Islands under German occupation from 1940 to 1945. During the 1980s Nettles, having studied history before becoming an actor, played the lead in a long-running TV series set on Jersey.
- 50m
- 92%
Allied Special Forces launched daring wartime missions to capture or kill Nazi generals where they were stationed on the front lines of war. This film captures the real-time drama felt as the Special Forces ordered these dangerous and complicated missions to exotic locations.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
WW2. The British Royal Navy turn to a retired wargamer and an unlikely group of young women to develop tactics and sink the German U-boats.
- 49m
- 90%
As the "court magician of the Nazis," Kalanag enchanted parties for Goebbels and entertained the masses at Nazi Party events. At the same time, he was responsible for propaganda films. After the war, he was no longer allowed to work in the film industry, so he turned his hobby into a profession.
- 2 episodes
- 96%
She was the “empty-headed” mistress of Adolph Hitler. Now, biographer Heike B. Görtemaker seeks to revise Eva Braun’s image.
- Original
- 23m
- 97%
In the closing days of World War II, a daring band of American pilots embarks on a secret mission to capture a revolutionary German aircraft that will change the course of history.
- 50m
- 92%
It’s a sinister truth that the British upper class would rather forget... Although the British royal family has been a symbol of Nazi resistance, evidence has come to light showing that the abdicated King Edward VIII was set on reassuming the throne: with the help of Hitler.
- 43m
- 95%
Think it couldn’t happen in America? This is the chilling story of German immigrant Fritz Julius Kuhn who was elected leader of the Nazi group—the German American Bund. Claiming to be Hitler’s deputy in America, the “American Führer” filled Madison Square Garden with thousands of supporters.
- 44m
- 93%
Secret Nazi files from World War II reveal formerly classified technological innovations from brilliant German scientists who raced to create terrifying new “Wonder Weapons” and an atomic bomb. Some of their technological “firsts” remain the basis for modern-day air and spacecraft.