Feel-Good Films
Take a break from the real world and immerse yourself in these mood-boosting narratives.
The incredible true story of the renowned magician turned skeptic and exposer of frauds and hoaxes, James "The Amazing" Randi.
Growing up in Montana, Casey Anderson came to love and appreciate wild animals at a very young age. He found a particular kinship with bears. One day he was faced with a fateful decision, leave and orphaned grizzly cub to die in the wild or save it. Now he is faced with that same decision again.
Domestication shaped wolves into dogs and transformed both their behavior and their anatomy. New discoveries show how dogs produce a very specific eyebrow movement more often than wolves do. But how and why did “puppy dog eyes” develop in domesticated dogs?
They might not look as impressive as wolves, but the little dogs of the world are just as complex and endearing. By following dog families from across the world, we’ll see the similarities and differences in how they live, from how they interact and defend themselves to how they find food.
Alba and Raul are a couple of young Spanish filmmakers living in Santiago de Compostela, the European capital of hikers. Alba has never made the Way and is full of questions: Why this need to walk? Why do people from all around the world walk?
This documentary feature chronicles the amazing life story of Joseph Greenstein, “The Mighty Atom – Strongest Man In The World”. Given a death sentence as a young child, standing only 5’4”, Greenstein would go on to create and master unusual feats of strength.
It’s a pretty tough decision to pick nature's cutest animal - a koala, a penguin, a big-eyed, wobbly-kneed fawn, a fluffy white seal, playing polar bear cubs. It’s a long line-up but expects a lot of oooh’s and awwws while you try to decide!
What do you get when you cross a clown teacher, a comedian and neuroscientist? Surprising new insights about what it takes to be funny.
Much loved, clowns of the sea, seals are endlessly fascinating. Agile hunters and graceful in the water, and yet bloated sausages on land, seals entertain us with dramatic courtships, an endless playful sense of curiosity, and some of the cutest fluffy white babies on the planet.
The computer revolution. In a world becoming ever more technologically advanced, and reliant upon computers, a team of scientists and musical theatre writers team up to devise a recipe for success in musical theatre and then task computers to use that knowledge and generate a hit.
It is early summer and wild places across the world, whether beaches, jungles, or mountains are preparing for summer school to begin. The arrival of baby animals is imminent, and they’ll have a lot to learn. Some kids spend a long time with mum while others have to figure things out for themselves.
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
10 markets, 10 complex systems that play a crucial role in their respective cities.
A tasty series blending travel, cooking, nature and civic sense, following the work of 25 "green" chefs fighting for eco-friendly cooking.
In this fun (and funny!) science series, Nigel Latta subjects himself to a variety of 'don't try this at home' experiments.
Cats are cute but cunning, the secretive little predators we barely notice as they slink through the shadows. Though big cats may steal the limelight, the little ones have the highest hunting success rates and each kind has carved out its own techniques and niches.
There are landscapes that hardly anyone has entered or seen: this film takes the viewer through New Zealand from the southern edge to the northernmost tip. High-quality images from the air, on land and in the water bring paradise to the other end of the world.
On the far west of the Australian continent, there is a set of islands whose inhabitants defy all laws of nature.
Discover the storied histories and witness the breathtaking beauty of the Palmyra, Midway and Rose Atolls in the Pacific Ocean: faraway islands and marine national monuments that remain untouched by civilization. Filmmakers had unprecedented access to the bio-secure zones of these marine monuments.