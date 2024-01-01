Celebrity-Narrated Docs
From Nick Offerman to Queen Latifah, can you guess which celebs lend their voices to these shows?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
A new breed of visionaries are creating extraordinary machines to help the planet and humankind in the future.
- 1h 39m
- 97%
Harrison Ford gives voice to the first man to walk on the moon. ARMSTRONG tells the definitive life story of Neil Armstrong: from his childhood in rural Ohio, through aerial combat in Korea, to his first steps on the Moon – and the unwanted celebrity...
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Join a deep-sea adventure that will give us a look at the amazing life forms that have survived the harsh, pitch-dark depths of our oceans.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Experience a close-up look at this remote and wild volcanic archipelago and its unique wildlife. Narrated by Mike Rowe.
- Original
- 50m
- 92%
Join astronaut Chris Hadfield - a YouTube sensation for his performance of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” aboard the International Space Station - along with hitchhikers Michio Kaku (and others) on a joyride across our Solar System, scaled down to the size of the continental United States.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Unlock the door to an entertaining journey around the world to explore the past, present, and future of what makes our houses… homes.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
They are the people that rock our world; what rocks theirs? Beyond the Spotlight goes beyond fame to reveal the passions of celebrities.
- 39m
- 90%
Chicago. New York City. Memphis. Miami. Narrator Morgan Freeman takes us on a journey to America’s great music cities, where musical stories come together to create a unique soundtrack celebrating our nation’s diversity and collision of cultures.