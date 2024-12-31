Destination: Earth
This Earth Month, let your curiosity run wild.
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
From Protozoa to the stewards of the Earth. Journey across the eons to examine where life on Earth came from and where it might lead.
Equipped with a cutting-edge infrared drone, Doug Thron heads into disaster zones to save the cats and dogs that have been left behind.
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.
Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind’s closest living relatives.
Explore the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity -- an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. Meet 4 visionaries who are rethinking global paradigms and transforming the modern world.
The Humboldt Current is part of a much larger system, the South Pacific Gyre, and the equator as its uppermost limit.
It’s a pretty tough decision to pick nature's cutest animal - a koala, a penguin, a big-eyed, wobbly-kneed fawn, a fluffy white seal, playing polar bear cubs. It’s a long line-up but expects a lot of oooh’s and awwws while you try to decide!
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
Embark on a journey deep into the unknown 95% of our planet, revealing extraordinary caves with 3D laser-scanning technology.
Join a deep-sea adventure that will give us a look at the amazing life forms that have survived the harsh, pitch-dark depths of our oceans.
Here is nature seen through the hearts, minds and eyes of the world’s greatest female cinematographers.
The "National Parks" series is dedicated to one jewel of the natural wonders of North America in each episode.
By 2100 over 1 billion people on Earth will live in low-lying coastal zones. 70% of these will live in Southeast Asia.
What do you get when you combine a passion for tiny-house living with cutting-edge green technology? Designer Graham Hill converts a small shed in Hawaii into the ultimate eco-friendly tiny house and a blueprint for sustainable home design.
The staff of South Africa’s Manyoni Private Game Reserve passionately care for some of the world’s most exotic and endangered wild animals. From treating elephant foot infections to testing cheetahs for tuberculosis, they never know what to expect each day.
Should we save parasites? These species have a bad reputation but are an essential part of healthy ecosystems throughout the world. Learn how these unappreciated species are part of our ecology and evolution.
Shark expert Jim Abernethy conducts stunning, cage-free dives with the ocean’s greatest predators to demonstrate they are not mindless, man-eating monsters.
Why are we so drawn to the giant creatures that share our world? This unique documentary explains our fascination with huge creatures and gigantic animals.
This remarkable series celebrates the biological and geographic diversity of one of the world's most unique countries: New Zealand.
Journey to A New Earth chronicles a bold vision to rid the world’s oceans, lakes, and rivers of plastic pollution.
This is the mesmerizing odyssey of Holly Carroll, a passionate zoologist who explores the dense rainforests and remote jungles of Africa and Indonesia to study the lives of these intelligent and curious animals: the great apes.
The Amazon's "beating heart" trees, which pump out billions of tons of water vapor, are vital to the Earth's environmental balance. What if this phenomenon vanishes? It's a scientific race to uncover the climate impact and address human responsibility.