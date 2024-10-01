V-E Day 75th Anniversary
Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of V-E Day with some of the most dramatic moments and key figures that led to the end of WWII in Europe.
- E13
- 24m
- 93%
The dramatic story of the defense of France against Hitler's invading army in order to enable the desperate evacuation of over 300K men of the British Expeditionary Force and Allied troops across the English Channel to safety in 1940.
- E1
- 26m
- 89%
In the spring of 1943, after the successive failures of Moscow and Stalingrad, the armies of the Reich go on the offensive again. Considered the greatest tank battle in History, this event represents a real turning point of World War II on the Eastern Front.