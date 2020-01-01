Nature & Environment
Water provides a haven for countless plants and animals, everything from water-loving cats and predatory birds to killer dragonflies and carnivorous foliage. It can be a nursery, a migration stopover, a larder and a home.
Whales have long been a profound mystery to us. They live in a world so removed from our own that we can barely imagine their lives. Their environment is different, their senses are different, their relationships are different. How might such almost alien creatures see the world?
Photographer Martin Dohrn has rigged special cameras in order to capture the hectic and complex world of Bristol -- in his backyard! Watch as he slows down the almost imperceptible movements of the insects that populate his garden from fascinating bee species to active spiders and more.
The blistered world of the Kalahari Desert is a haunted realm. Dust devils patrol a seemingly empty landscape, and scores of tracks dimple a vacant terrain – as if laid by ghosts. But in this land of enigma, wildlife does exist.
Sea Lions are the kings of the coastline, but evolution hasn't prepared them for rising ocean temperatures, depleted hunting grounds… or us. Meet the team responsible for rescuing marine mammals in distress, caring for them, and releasing them back to the wild.
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
The culture of Japan is incredible, from bloom festivals to ultra-modern cities. But there are also more than 130 mammals and 600 bird species dwelling in Japan’s 6,852 islands. This island chain is long enough to span climate zones, providing a huge range of habitat.
Mangroves are one of the most important habitats on Earth, vital to many of the planet’s most extraordinary, wonderful, and endangered species. Everything from shorebirds and sharks to monkeys and manatees relies on mangroves for their survival.
The world’s biggest fish market is to make room for a highway during the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo. The closure of Tsukiji is a step towards modern digital real-time trading and we are the only foreign reporter with exclusive access to accompany this adventurous relocation.
To many, the wolverine is the stuff of movie superheroes, but they are some of the toughest, strongest, and most mysterious animals around. Following one wild family reveals a few of their closely guarded secrets.
About 50 Amazon parrots live rough on Stuttgart's streets. They’re not built for the German winter- surviving there takes extraordinary adaptability. But, Stuttgart’s Amazons are far from unique. Parrots are appearing in cities all over the world…and they’re doing it in big numbers.
We like to think we can control everything: changing the course of water, reclaiming land, replanting deserts. But there’s one thing we can’t control: the passing of time. But we can change how we see things; using cameras we can start to see the world in different time frames.
There are few places on the planet more magical than the forest. To spend a day here is nature’s way of offering a spa, a bathe in nature. There is enchantment at every turn.
We love our coasts, and so do animals! The corridor of water where the open ocean meets coastal habitats is known as the surf zone. The churning forces of the waves crashing with the land make these some of the most food-rich waters on Earth.
In this award-winning film, David Attenborough narrates this close up look at these tiny pollinators captured in flight as never before. Acrobats of the air - flying jewels - iridescent partners of countless plants: hummingbirds are amongst the most remarkable creatures on our planet.
ENTANGLED is an award-winning film that chronicles the efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction, the impacts of those efforts on the lobster industry, and how the National Marine Fisheries Service has struggled to balance the vying interests.
The endless plains of East Africa is a paradise for lions. The most social of all cats, lions form prides that are unlike any other animals. Together, they’ll hunt, raise their young and defend their territory. The pride welcomes new babies every year, but new children bring new dangers.
Aerial shots of mating Golden eagles, a fight between a Golden and a White-tailed eagle, and a close look into the nursery of these birds combined make a spectacular film. This documentary gives an intimate portrait of this large predatory bird.
A riveting story of polar exploration that investigates the motivation, psychology, science, and physical endurance that have characterized the historic heroes who have explored the frozen continent of Antarctica over the last 200 years.
The real impact of global warming is now being felt in communities around the world. Climate scientists explain what to expect where you live, and what steps might still be taken to reverse the climate crisis.
Scientists forming the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) detail signs of the global reach and impact of rising temperatures and warming oceans. From the Arctic to Fiji to the Amazon rainforest, humans and animals are being forced to confront the local effects of this change.
Today, 24-hour forecasts are 95% reliable and 3-day forecasts are 80% reliable. How do scientists predict the weather and, each year, improve their predictions? It's a race against time using the latest technologies.
How did the western United States become a hotspot for unwieldy and devastating forest fires? Learn how the history of forest management and loss of public trust, coupled with climate change, have led to the conditions driving mega-fire nearly year-round.
The Greenland ice sheet, the last remnant of the Ice Age, is melting at an unprecedented rate. Today, scientists and researchers from all over the world are paying close attention to what could become a global catastrophe.
Jungles contain up to 90% of the world’s plant and animal species: flowering plants, trees, birds, fungi, reptiles, fish – their range and beauty is absolutely staggering. It is becoming clear that what affects the rainforest affects us all deeply.
Gorillas live in complex social groups led by a dominant male ‘silverback’. He is intelligent and powerful, fiercely leading his troop through the dangers of the jungle. Gorillas are like us in so many ways, but their existence is under threat.
The jaguar is the third largest of the big cats, and pound for pound the most powerful. Our jaguar patrols a home range of over one hundred square kilometers in Brazil, deep in the heart of the world's largest tropical rainforest. But human interference means that his life only gets tougher.
Hundreds of millions of people around the world could run out of water soon. Experts are desperately searching for solutions to stave off "Day Zero" when the taps will run dry. But the recent discovery of a massive aquifer hidden beneath the U.S. coastline may offer the greatest hope for humanity.
A team of scientists embarks on a quest to explore the mesopelagic zone or ocean twilight zone which sits beneath the surface layer of the ocean and stretches around the world. This mysterious region just might hold the key to climate change and the planet’s future.
Cold coasts create bleak and challenging landscapes for all wildlife. Some are found in cold places and some are in hotter environments but engulfed by freezing ocean currents. However, both can reveal surprising riches for wildlife.
Spain is found at the crossroads between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, resulting in diverse landscapes, ancient cultures and magnificent wildlife.
Nearly twice the size of the United States, Russia is the biggest country on Earth. From the subtropics to the arctic and the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific; giant lakes, active volcanoes and endless forests.
Australia is known for its sun-kissed beaches, however the 2,500 miles between the coasts are made up of a patchwork of contrasting landscapes: tropical rainforests, snow-capped mountains, dry woodlands, giant wetlands, tropical reefs, and hostile desert.
Water: a substance without which life as we know it wouldn’t exist. We’re even made of it: 60 % of the human body consists of water. Yet our idea of what water actually is, where it came from, how it shapes our planet remains sketchy at best.
Today, banks may be failing — but economic crisis is nothing new. In 1637 Holland, tulip mania resulted in the first big bust in the history of booms.
The tropical climate and varied topography of Costa Rica have fostered exceptional biodiversity, with wildlife from both North and South America. From the peaks of volcanoes down to the Pacific and Caribbean shores. Discover the life of 90 of the most remarkable animals in this remarkable country.
To many ears, the name mustelid might sound mysterious, but this family of hunters is probably much more familiar than you think. They’re tiny terrors; ankle-height tigers of the undergrowth. Some are elusive hunters while others stand together and fight.
Few countries have a more iconic representative in the animal kingdom than Australia and the marsupial. Marsupials are a weird and wonderful mob of animals who carry their young in a pouch. Whether hopping, climbing, or airborne, marsupials are some of the most fascinating creatures.
In their vast and unforgiving home of the Namib desert, meerkats rely on their companions to watch their backs. Only together can they find the strength and resources to defeat the odds stacked against them. One young female is forced from her group after a brutal attack.
It is early summer and wild places across the world, whether beaches, jungles, or mountains are preparing for summer school to begin. The arrival of baby animals is imminent, and they’ll have a lot to learn. Some kids spend a long time with mum while others have to figure things out for themselves.
Rainforest, the richest habitat on earth, teeming with millions of dramatic plants and animals. From giant landscape gardeners to a whole family supported by a single leaf, there are surprises at every turn.
A worldwide scientific investigation on tsunamis. Thanks to exclusive access in Palu, Indonesia, follow the UN’s hand-picked scientific team of "tsunami hunters". Where do they strike? How do they submerge us? What can we do to survive them?
When the food supply in the Serengeti dwindles, the Masai Mara is a paradise for predators. As the black wildebeests, gazelles, zebras, and antelopes make their yearly trip from the south of the Serengeti to the north, nature’s best-laid trap, the Mara River in Kenya is waiting ahead.
Into the parched Kalahari Desert, a great African river comes to a remarkable end, far from the sea. This extraordinary meeting of water and sand gives birth to a pristine wilderness, the Okavango River Delta.
With 50 countries and 700 million people, Europe is renowned for its cities and culture. But what about its wilderness and wildlife? Go beyond Europe's urban exterior and explore its vast forests, mountain ranges, and coastlines.
If Australia makes you think of beaches and BBQs, cricket, and cork hats, you haven’t seen anything yet. Giant deserts, ancient rainforest, tropical coasts, and mystical rock formations. Not to mention, some of the weirdest and most wonderful animals on the planet.
One of the biggest continents, South America should be up there on any wildlife watcher’s bucket list. From record-breaking mountain ranges to the most massive rainforests, the variety of landscapes supports a seemingly endless diversity of wildlife.
Strap-in for a breathtaking tour of the history and wildlife of Lake Okeechobee, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the United States, and the source of life for South Florida's magnificent Everglades.
The staff of South Africa’s Manyoni Private Game Reserve passionately care for some of the world’s most exotic and endangered wild animals. From treating elephant foot infections to testing cheetahs for tuberculosis, they never know what to expect each day.
Shark expert Jim Abernethy conducts stunning, cage-free dives with the ocean’s greatest predators to demonstrate they are not mindless, man-eating monsters.
Great white sharks are one of the most feared predators on Earth, and yet we know very little about them. Science is now revealing the mysteries of this perfect predator through evolutionary biology.
The sloth bear is the oddest and wildest looking of all bears. With his shaggy fur, long, gummy jaws and cavernous mouth he presents a strange figure shambling across the dry scrub of India. He was made famous as Baloo in The Jungle Book, and yet remains poorly known and rarely seen.
"Superfish" is a one-hour documentary revealing the secrets of billfish. Renowned for their formidable spears or sword-like bills, and prized by sport-fishermen around the world, this spectacular group of ocean super-stars includes marlin, swordfish, and sailfish.
The crocodile is the king of the wetland; a tone of a cold-blooded monster with the most terrifying bite force on Earth. The product of a 100 million year ancestry, the 25 species around today are a testament to the crocodile’s supreme intelligence and adaptability.
Follow a family of sperm whales in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Alongside a team of scientists, who have witnessed their most intimate moments over the past 7 years, we will lift the veil on the largest-toothed predator on earth.
Nothing shouts northern wilderness more than a magnificent moose, the undisputed king of the forest. But moose don’t start out big and burly; for two twins born into a forest glade, a challenging life lies ahead.
Monkeys are some of the most evolutionarily successful species on the planet, from Japanese snow monkeys to African baboons. Loveable, aggressive, and full of mischief, our distant cousins have much in common with us. Swinging through our primate family tree quickly reveals the diversity.
In 1938, an American psychologist and ethnologist captured 500 macaque monkeys and brought them to a remote and uninhabited Caribbean island. His project was to study a primate population roaming free, in a giant open-air laboratory.
David Attenborough narrates HOT TUNA, which plumbs the secrets of the legendary Atlantic bluefin tuna, on a quest for the last refuge of a giant among fish. It may be the largest, fastest, strongest, and most migratory bony fish in the sea.
The Lion, Africa’s ultimate predator. They’re known as the kings of the jungle yet their homeland is an open grassland rather than rainforest. In the African plains prey-rich real estate can be hard to come by, and lions work together to ensure no one claims their territory and usurps their crown.
Fjords' majestic and dramatic landscapes are just the tip of the iceberg. Fjords stand witness to the greatest wonders of the animal kingdom. Whether just below the surface, at the depths of the sea floor, or on dry land, the fjords offer an incredible bounty of wildlife.
If you go down to the woods today a wonderful treat awaits! Baby brown bears have a lot to learn about life in the forest, but thankfully all bears know their way around a good picnic. From the tundra of Alaska to the forests of Japan, brown bears can turn their paws to just about any environment.
In summer, hordes of giant sea lions descend upon a desolate beach, and testosterone-driven males begin bloody battles for mating rights. When the pregnant females return to give birth on the beach, chaos ensues.
Owls are remarkable, highly resourceful birds that have carved out a unique way to live. They have colonized terrains from tundra to rainforest and will hunt almost anything.
Squirrels are among the most widely known and recognized mammals in the world. Some can fly, some can swim, and they live in diverse habitats–from underground to icy wastelands or burning hot deserts.
The ultimate icons of polar wilderness, able to withstand the harshest environments and remain a top predator; the lives of polar bears are nothing short of remarkable!
Every winter, four penguin species begin their breeding in four very different locations in southern New Zealand. In the rugged Fiordland National Park, some Fiordland crested penguins build cave-like nests inside the fiord, while others prefer the coastline.
We live on an ever-moving planet, and as landscapes are altered, wildlife must march to its rhythm. Driven by instinct, they follow the maps hardwired into their DNA. Some run, some fly, but most swim.
Migration is one of the great phenomena of the natural world. When it’s time to move some take to the skies or the oceans, but the migrants we know best are found in the awe-inspiring herds running across our planet.
Half of all bird species undertake annual migrations, everything from heavy-bodied swans to delicate hummingbirds. Migration is one of the most remarkable phenomena on the planet, hosts of animals of all shapes and sizes demonstrating incredible feats of endurance.
A cheetah raises her young family on the vast expanse of the Serengeti, facing enormous challenges. Lions are quick to throw their muscle around, and hyenas and jackals attempt to steal anything the cheetah manages to kill. The cubs will have to learn fast if they're going to survive.
Mountains define some of our most spectacular landscapes, creating a mosaic of dramatic habitats, teeming with incredible wildlife. Mountains are found on every continent on Earth, covering 22% of the planet’s surface.
The ghost cat is one of the most elusive animals roaming the wilderness. Adaptable and resilient, these cats dictate a precarious cycle of life for the creatures who share their home. In the cold, inhospitable mountains above Chile, a single mother raises her three cubs.
How do animals experience the world around them? How does what they see impact their place in nature and how has their place in nature impacted what they see? We asked Professor Thomas Cronin to show us how the most interesting and prolific eyes in the animal kingdom work and how they came to be.
There are few places on earth more forbidding and beautiful than Baja Mexico. 800 miles long and 10 million years in the making, it is home to a punishing desert and the most diverse sea on the planet. Explore amazing ecosystems in the Sea of Cortez and join the hunt with charismatic megafauna.
In the far southeast of Germany lies the small land of a thousand lakes: Lusatia, a region full of contrasts. In the tranquil ponds live rare animals like the European otter; in the wooded swampland, even elk are once again raising their young. Yet only a few kilometers away lies a lunar landscape.
Few animals have more complex societies and interactions than elephants. For these slow-growing, long-lived animals, survival is totally dependent on knowledge passed down from family members and from the constant support of the herd. It’s no wonder we find them so endearing.
Few things are more wondrous than the gift of flight, but some birds have chosen to give it up – the question is, why? Whether it is to save energy, tap into new food resources, or invest in other skills, they all have their reasons.
Wiped off the face of the Earth by humans nearly a century ago, geneticists are now working on resurrecting the enigmatic Tasmanian Tiger.
The North Atlantic Right Whale is on the verge of extinction. The leading cause of death and injury to the whales is from ship strikes or entanglement in fishing lines. In this Breakthrough episode, we will hear from the leading experts and biologists who are racing to save this species.
From their unique predatory behaviors to the web masterpieces they weave, science is revealing big breakthroughs about spiders and their super strong and flexible silks.
A dog's sense of smell can do amazing things. Dogs can help humans sniff out all kinds of things that improve our lives, explosives, missing persons, illegal drugs. Now the latest research is revealing that dogs can detect disease, even cancer.
In our hectic world so much seems to pass us by. All around us dramas are playing out, but they often happen so fast that we don’t even see it: blink and you’ll miss it. But when you slow down the action a whole new world is revealed.
Marine biologist and cameraman Rick Rosenthal has been filming in the ocean for decades. But one spectacle has eluded him, and every other filmmaker, until now, the 'great vertical migration' when billions of animals rise from the depths to the ocean's surface.
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
The octopus is as close to an alien being as anything we've seen on Earth. From a feeding frenzy at the bottom of the sea to a mother taking care of thousands of its eggs, travel to the pacific ocean to see them at their best and most weird.
Adaptations in the oceans most colorful invertebrates. Nudibranchs, or sea slugs, have a remarkable range of adaptations to survive in the ocean. From weaponizing stinging cells, harvesting the power of the sun, spraying sulfuric acid, and turning their bodies into drift nets.
The fire ant strikes fear in all those who cross its path, and with good reason: this ant is taking over the world. A colony can contain up to 40 million individuals.It exterminates all other species, confiscates food for its own use, and ferociously defends its territory.
Nearly a century after having disappeared from its natural habitat, the German wolf is making a comeback in its native ecosystem. The reason for their return and expansion could be thanks to an unlikely ally… the military.
The Iberian Lynx, classified as the world’s most endangered cat, was once close to total extinction. Today, a group of scientists and conservationists are battling to repopulate the species, giving hope that these elusive animals may one day make a comeback.
An alien world of bizarre creatures exists in the surface film of most lakes and ponds - tiny insects, with incredible capabilities, locked in a life and death struggle to survive.
An alarming decline in insect populations could devastate all life on earth. What's causing it, and can anything be done to stop it?
Find out about the beauty of indigenous cultures - powerful, touching, and thoughtful. At the edges of the world we know, far away from civilization, the last indigenous communities live as hunters, shepherds, farmers, or fishermen.
Looking down on our world from above, we might see the incredible diversity of landscapes, the opportunities for wildlife, and gain an understanding of the interconnectedness of all life.
Bugs, they're everywhere. Get an up close and personal look at the many unique secrets that can be found in the insect world. These creepy crawlies never looked so big!
We may not always be able to see them, but trust us, they're there. This is the story of the wildlife that may as well be our roommates. From the first cockroaches who shared our caves to the not so “sterile” homes of those living on the international space station.
No place on Earth is more changeable than the seasonal forest, undergoing radical transformations year after year. These adaptations to the seasons are what make our woodlands so varied and dynamic; a constant cycle of interwoven behaviors and practices.
South Florida isn’t just known for its stunning coastline. It’s home to one of the most productive agricultural regions on the planet – a vast swath of fertile soil where virtually anything can be grown in abundance.
It’s hard to appreciate just how important rivers are to our planet, both to the natural world and our own lives. They nurture our crops, fuel our travel, and deliver our drinking water – flowing like veins across the Earth they’re a lifeline to countless ecosystems.
Everyone loves the beach! To us, it’s one giant playground, but for wildlife, it’s so much more.
An average guy makes a resolution to stop using plastic bags at the grocery store. Little does he know that this simple decision will change his life completely. He comes to the conclusion that our consumptive use of plastic has finally caught up to us, and looks at what we can do about it.
Marine biologist Matthias Kopfmüller wants to know whether the Wallace Line exists underwater. We descend deep into a subterranean crevice and shine a light on a universe that has never before been captured on film.
They've captured our imagination and are a source of childlike wonder, but what exactly are rainbows? Learn the science behind these weather phenomenon and how one day they might help pinpoint habitable planets in deep space.
Everybody loves squirrels, and yet we only know them from their brief visits to ground level. Now, extraordinary 4K storytelling shows European red squirrels in their own environment: high up in the treetops.
How do you decide nature's weirdest animal? Is it the sloth, that hangs upside down and moves so slowly that moss grows in its fur? Is it a sea pen that sits rooted to the seabed in endless darkness and emitting its own glow?
All habitats present challenges to life, but few more so than the desert, but still, even here, life abounds, from little foxes to speed lizards and light-footed gazelles to huge camels. Each one finds its own ways to exploit and conserve food and water, creating new dramas every day.
Ask what the most dangerous animal is and most will say a lion or tiger, and true, they have the power to kill, but far more people are killed by hippos or buffalo, even domestic cows, pigs, and especially dogs.
Like a sea of grass, the savannah, prairie, and meadows are among the most productive habitats on Earth, housing some of the greatest concentrations of big game and the most dramatic interactions of predator and prey.
What happens when we run out of water? Residents of Cape Town depict a revealing portrait of a city facing scarcity while drawing needed lessons to counter a more global issue.
JAGO: A LIFE UNDERWATER is the story of Rohani - an 80-year-old hunter who hobbles around on land but who dives like a fish on a single breath, descending to great depths for several minutes to stalk his prey like a true underwater predator.
Traveling north across the planet, eventually, you’ll run out of forest, a land too harsh for even trees to take root. This is tundra. But with dramatic seasonal changes, it offers rich rewards for those tough enough to take on the challenge.
Whatever you think of pigs, you’re probably underestimating one of the world’s most amazing animals. A year with wild boars and their relatives reveals a tender and dedicated matriarchal society, playful youngsters, and powerful warriors.
Explore the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity -- an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. Meet 4 visionaries who are rethinking global paradigms and transforming the modern world.
They might not look as impressive as wolves, but the little dogs of the world are just as complex and endearing. By following dog families from across the world, we’ll see the similarities and differences in how they live, from how they interact and defend themselves to how they find food.
Director Mirjam Leuze’s The Whale and the Raven illuminates the many issues that have drawn whale researchers, the Gitga’at First Nation, and the Government of British Columbia into a complex conflict.
Set in the northern wilds surrounding the tiny sub-Arctic town of Dawson City, Yukon, Sovereign Soil is an ode to the beauty of this ferocious, remote land and the wisdom of those who’ve chosen to call it home.
Meet 5 little pigs from birth to adulthood, evolving in very contrasting environments. Discover their relationship with Humans and explore the wild through their eyes.
Most visitors to the UK head for London, maybe Stonehenge or ancient cities, but for its tiny size, the UK has surprisingly rich and diverse wild places, and wildlife, hidden from view unless you seek it out.
It’s tough out in nature, but many creatures are forced or choose to leave it all behind and seek a new life in the urban jungle. For some, it is life on the breadline, while others find a land of opportunity.
The Wonderful World of Goats follows a group of youthful goat-fanciers on the path to glory - a win at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair’s Dairy Goat Competition. To make it to the Royal in November, they must compete in a series of regional shows across the province beginning in June.
BLUE takes us on a provocative journey into the ocean realm, witnessing a critical moment in time when the marine world is on a precipice. Half of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.
Following a young calf and his mother as well as an adult turtle, in their newly found migration route.
It’s a pretty tough decision to pick nature's cutest animal - a koala, a penguin, a big-eyed, wobbly-kneed fawn, a fluffy white seal, playing polar bear cubs. It’s a long line-up but expects a lot of oooh’s and awwws while you try to decide!
The vast area of the American prairie tells the story of a 150-year experiment: the settlement of the American midwest. Nowadays, ghost towns define the appearance of deserted swathes of land.
There are many ways to defend yourself, you can run, fly, fight, but some animals have changed their entire body plans so they don't have to. Tortoises carry a fortress with them, armadillos can roll into a ball, sunfish have bulletproof thick skin, and echidnas are covered in spines.
Snakes are one of the most feared creatures on the planet and Asia is a hotspot for bites! But which is the deadliest? And should we be truly afraid?
This is a modern-day conservation success story offering hope and inspiration. It’s the story of two of earth’s rarest wild creatures and the remarkable work being done to keep them safe, increase their numbers, and establish a brave new wilderness for them to call home.
Imagine if all waste just lay where it fell. We’d all be drowning in feces rotting plants and animal corpses, were it not for the cleanup crew. Often unfairly despised, we should see these animals, crabs, dung beetles, vultures and crows as our heroes, keeping us safe from diseases.
Ghosts and ghouls go bump in the night, but so do many of the planet's most weird and wonderful creatures. The list of the secret creatures of the dark is endless, fascinating, and bizarre.
Forests are dense, dark habitats, a realm of shadows, ideal for predators to stalk, whether it’s mink on the forest floor, goshawks in the canopy, and the big predators, lynx, and wolves in between
The Arctic is accessible to man only because of ice dogs. As hunters, haulers, and guardians, for thousands of years, they have been a vital link to nature. Dogs led the Sarqaq people out of Siberia and, a millennium later led explorers to the North Pole.
We follow Dr. Jane Goodall’s journey to create a sanctuary, Tchimpounga, meeting world famous chimp Gregoire, surrogate mother La Vielle, and rescued orphan Motambo. Soon, the sanctuary expands, and one of the first chimps to be transferred to their new islands is Wounda, who greets Jane with a hug.
Much loved, clowns of the sea, seals are endlessly fascinating. Agile hunters and graceful in the water, and yet bloated sausages on land, seals entertain us with dramatic courtships, an endless playful sense of curiosity, and some of the cutest fluffy white babies on the planet.
Slime's a funny thing, weird and wonderful. It can help salamanders to wet so they can breathe through their skin, provide a life-support bubble or developing frogs and even get snails from A to B.
At least 15,000 blue and fin whales were slaughtered by the German whaling squadron between 1936 and 1939. An intervention in nature from which the whale population has never fully recovered. A little-known fact: more than 80 years ago, the German whaling fleet was the third-largest in the world.
From the arctic tundra to the great planes, the kingdom of the wolf extends across the entire northern hemisphere. They are icons of the wilderness, spectacular creatures that live and die by the sword.
2.000 rivers and streams dig deep into the underground and transport their water into reservoirs or "Germany's Wild Amazon", the Wupper. These forests and rivers, together with heathlands and moors, are home to a diverse fauna.
Germany has some of Europe’s most famous and exciting cities, but that’s nothing compared to its natural wonders for those willing to step off the beaten track. Great lakes and rivers team with fish and birdlife, ancient and vast forests hide boars and lynx.
Wintertime, high up north. Glittering frost covers the ground; drifting snowflakes fill the air. It’s a time to rest, save energy and take life slowly; for humans, animals and plants. Or is it?