Science, Space & Tech
- Original
- 22m
- 94%
They've captured our imagination and are a source of childlike wonder, but what exactly are rainbows? Learn the science behind these weather phenomenon and how one day they might help pinpoint habitable planets in deep space.
- Original
- 51m
- 97%
Join the New Horizons team to examine the latest findings and imagery from Pluto and the fringes of our solar system. They reveal a world unlike any other we've seen yet!
- Original
- 29m
- 94%
The idea that there is a possibility of many worlds or multi universal theory is very new even though you may have learned about it in movies and comic books. Explore how this thinking was developed in the world of quantum mechanics and philosophy.
- Original
- 12m
- 95%
A.I. is a primal force, like fire. The same fire that warms us can incinerate our homes; A.I. could enslave mankind -- or, join us in a grand alliance to reach the stars.
- Original
- E1
- 26m
- 97%
Commander Stephen Hawking pilots his space ship the SS Hawking on the journey of a lifetime, zooming from black holes to the Big Bang, Saturn to Santa Barbara. After all, why should astronauts have all the fun?
- Original
- E8
- 10m
- 97%
Deep in the mountains of West Virginia, the Green Bank Observatory has been receiving a mysterious signal from deep space. Could this be a message from an advanced civilization, or is it a much stranger and violent occurrence? Visit the largest steerable radio telescope on the planet for answers.
- Original
- E62
- 12m
- 98%
Drones have already conquered Earth, and now they're heading out into the solar system. The Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity is proving to be successful and will pave the way for Dragonfly, a future daring mission to Titan.
- Original
- E68
- 15m
- 98%
The ICARUS system monitors the movements and behaviors of Earth’s creatures from space. An antenna mounted on the International Space Station receives data from tiny trackers attached to animals and birds, opening the door to new discoveries that can warn us of natural disasters and outbreaks.
- Original
- 22m
- 97%
The remarkable story of the engineers behind the revolutionary technologies developed for the Apollo missions. In the face of epic challenges, and with a fraction of today’s technology, these are the people who navigated us to the moon and back.
- Original
- E69
- 15m
- 97%
For the first time in decades, NASA is sending two new missions to Venus designed to study and explore the planet’s atmosphere and earth-like composition. Together, DAVINCI and VERITAS will provide a new, 360º view of Venus -- its history, and perhaps a window into Earth’s past as well.
- 1h 38m
- 90%
As machines now start to develop and think on their own – our lives and our world is changing. As we stand on the verge of the AI revolution iHuman investigates what is at stake when a few corporations and governments lead the defining experiments of Artificial Intelligence.
- Original
- 18m
- 97%
Our Sun could erupt at any moment, spewing a vast wave of charged particles toward Earth that could leave millions of people without power for up to a year. Learn about the latest missions to protect our planet from this potentially devastating threat.
- Original
- E6
- 53m
- 98%
The sun is the biggest source of energy in the solar system. Innovators are searching for new ways to capture more of the sun’s power, and make it available through the night, everywhere.
- Original
- E3
- 56m
- 98%
It is the greatest technological challenge ever undertaken by humankind. The quest to produce the ultimate energy solution…Fusion. It’s been called ‘bottling a star but so immense are the challenges, the goal of a power-producing fusion reactor has so far remained elusive and out of reach….until now
- Original
- E3
- 27m
- 98%
Commander Stephen Hawking and his space ship the SS Hawking encounter an alien A.I., then race to the edge of the universe, and plunge into an alternate Earth. It's an epic quest to discover the secret of the universe: The Theory of Everything.
- Original
- E1
- 53m
- 96%
For as long as we’ve had eyes to see and minds to wonder we’ve marveled at the stars. Since the discovery of the first so-called exoplanet in 1994, the Planet Hunters have transformed the way we see the universe. It is the year 2157, and spacecraft Artemis enters the final phase of construction.
- E2
- 48m
- 97%
The story of the shuttle challenger disaster and the engineering and operation oversights that caused the shuttle to break apart in the sky as millions of Americans watched live.
- E1
- 12m
- 95%
Rob Innes’ meticulous engineering and extensive testing have resulted in a very safe and stable watercraft: The Seabreacher.
- 1h 29m
- 92%
SpaceX and Elon Musk weren’t the first! About the meteoric rise and sudden fall of the first-ever private space company: foolhardy, ingenious, and "Made in Germany". Like a political thriller, FLY ROCKET FLY tells of the charismatic visionary and entrepreneur Lutz Thilo Kayser.
- Original
- 1h 7m
- 96%
Top Science Stories brings viewers all the amazing news-breaking advances in science in technology from 2021. Startling discoveries from around the globe, from a prehistoric nursery to a covid treatment breakthrough. Join us for an exclusive hyper-tour from earth to space.
- Original
- E70
- 17m
- 98%
This is the epic story of the James Webb Space Telescope, told first-hand by the scientists who developed it. Building the largest, most advanced, and most expensive telescope ever made does not come without its challenges. But seeing further into space than ever before will be worth the struggle.
- 45m
- 96%
How to Build A Human explores the technology and ethics of Artificial Intelligence, and whether this is still science fiction or close to reality. Experts attempt to build an artificial human for a ground-breaking scientific stunt that will test how far away we are from ‘synthetic humans.
- 50m
- 95%
Witness how technological visions become reality with the largest containership the world has ever seen. The largest cargo ship ever built is as large as four soccer fields, reaching 400 meters long and 63 meters wide.
- 1h 9m
- 96%
Over the decades, Britain has been involved with the design and development of iconic aircrafts such as the Hawker Hurricane, the Supermarine Spitfire, the Concorde, and more recently the Airbus A380.
- 52m
- 92%
Nowadays, new high-tech trucks roam the highways boasting precise drivability, energy efficiency, and all-around safety. Our documentary addresses the safety issues of truck driving and shows the development and construction of a new truck.
- 52m
- 94%
A fascia is a sheet of connective tissue under the skin, surrounding muscles, bones, or joints. Nowadays, these white fibers are considered the leading cause of diseases and pain - and a wondrous source of healing.
- 45m
- 97%
The Moon Landing celebrates the historic 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, in a fresh and distinctive style. This inspiring documentary subverts usual conventions by beginning with the momentous event, before rewinding the clock to explore the preceding dramatic sixty minutes in granular detail.
- 43m
- 90%
Our Infinite Universe is a new, entertaining and engaging, high-quality documentary film, exploring one of the most significant unanswered questions of our time ‘Does infinity exist?’ and if so, what are the implications of an infinite universe.
- 50m
- 94%
Throw away all of your preconceived ideas about the behavior and nature of teenagers. New research suggests that without our turbulent teen years the human race would be, as Dr. David Bainbridge puts it, “short-lived and stupid.”
- 52m
- 96%
The Moon has always been a focus of curiosity and yet, our neighbor in space still holds many mysteries. But we are on the verge of a new age of exploration: over the next years, privately financed teams are going to send unmanned vehicles to the Moon.
- 50m
- 96%
‘The Sun – Inferno in the Sky’, presents the latest developments in solar science and offers fresh, unexpected, and even controversial insights into the work of scientists all around the world.
- 52m
- 93%
They are the most common creatures on earth. They have been around forever and are considered dangerous and deadly - but they are much more than that. Around 50 percent of our DNA comes from viruses.
- Original
- 51m
- 89%
THE SCIENCE OF SUCCESS reveals the hidden patterns that determine success. Understanding these powers has led scientists to be able to predict success.
- Original
- E72
- 20m
- 97%
Astronomers linked radio dishes around the world to create the “Event Horizon Telescope” and have utilized this tool to photograph a supermassive black hole in the heart of our own Milky Way Galaxy. Its name is “Sagittarius A Prime” and it is over 4 million times more massive than the Sun.
- Original
- E73
- 14m
- 96%
Forecasting volcanic eruptions is notoriously challenging, but teams of scientists from around the globe may soon be utilizing cosmic rays to diagnose when a volcano is about to blow.
- Original
- E76
- 13m
- 96%
While humans debate which is worse, dwindling resources or planet-killing celestial bodies, new breakthroughs in extra-planetary surveying and rocket propulsion are revealing the dichotomy of asteroids; those that might provide a new source of precious metals and those that can outright kill us.
- Original
- E77
- 13m
- 95%
Anyone stuck in traffic has fantasized about lifting off and transforming their car into a helicopter. A sleek ride, capable of circumventing the chaos of city driving, soaring above coastal roads, or even the coast itself. Those days are upon us as flying cars move out of the realm of fantasy.
- 44m
- 86%
Over the past few years, technology has attracted more and more people, making life quicker and easier. Some people are now taking the next step: they are fusing their bodies with technology to increase their abilities and expand their senses - real-life cyborgs.
- 53m
- 95%
From Chuck Yeager’s successful breaking of the sound barrier in 1947 to high-performance supersonic fighter jets to the recent NASA advances and civilian jet projects for crossing the Atlantic in only 3.5 hours, this documentary recounts 70 years of human and technological challenges.
- Original
- 49m
- 92%
Only a few years ago science fiction, today reality: private companies send astronauts, tourists and technology into space. The competition for technical supremacy in space has begun. This film shows the complicated dynamics between public and private interests in the "New Space".
- Original
- 53m
- 91%
For two and a half years, we followed the scientific team of the NASA Lucy Mission, a mission that will unveil the origins of the Solar System, and shared with them the many challenges they had to overcome, such as a countdown to launch on time, the building of the huge solar arrays or a pandemic.
- Original
- 1h 2m
- 95%
Top Science Stories brings viewers all the amazing news-breaking advances in science in technology from 2022. Startling discoveries from around the globe, from a black hole photographed in our Milky Way to breakthroughs in flying cars. Join us for an exclusive tour through this past year.
- 1h 8m
- 88%
A documentary on the history and pop culture of time travel. Featuring interviews with MIT Professor Erik Demaine, Sci-Fi writer Daniel Wilson, and T.V. show host Bill Nye.
- 1h 50m
- 91%
In the coming decades, we will unveil the universe's greatest mystery: life beyond Earth. This film explores future missions to Mars and discoveries beyond Earth.
- Original
- E80
- 13m
- 95%
Humanity is closer than ever before to a perpetual clean power source after a team of scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain. We now know one thing is possible, we can reach ignition.
- Original
- E81
- 15m
- 97%
We’ve known about them for centuries and have been photographing them for decades, but a new pair of missions will be launching to bring us closer than we’ve ever been to Jupiter’s icy moons. Revealing answers to what may be astronomy’s biggest question…do the conditions for life exist beyond Earth?
- 1h 41m
- 93%
As most of us know, bridges are in decay across the U.S. To keep these massive structures standing near Philadelphia, bridge painters risk their lives to restore two of the area’s most important bridges. Filled with grit and a wild sense of humor, these crews truly help keep America standing.
- Original
- 23m
- 96%
2023: a remarkable year on Earth, and in space. Join some of this year's space missions for a hyper-tour from our Sun to Jupiter–and beyond. Come face-to-face with an asteroid, lift off in search of the conditions for life, experience wondrous natural phenomena, and so much more.
- 42m
- 90%
From the Great Wall of China and the world's tallest buildings, to underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels.
- Original
- E82
- 30m
- 97%
Earthquakes can leave a path of destruction with no warning. Through the latest technology, scientists are scrambling for a breakthrough that can forecast where and when earthquakes will strike next.
- 56m
- 85%
Do we work too much? Should we be able to make our own work schedules? The documentary Time to Work poses these questions and more, featuring a discussion with leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, researchers and workers who offer a positive and creative vision on how we could work differently.
- 58m
- 97%
Discover the remarkable story of visionary countess, Ada Lovelace, who realized the full potential of Charles Babbage’s Analytical Engine—a precursor to the modern computer. A prophet of the digital age, Lovelace published articles about the machine that contained several early “computer programs.”
- Original
- 21m
- 98%
The area around our Earth is full of blind spots, unexpected visitors, hidden dangers and potential cosmic treasures. Follow this scientific quest to understand the origins of a mysterious asteroid—right in Earth’s backyard—that some have called our “other moon.”
- 21m
- 96%
When Apollo astronaut Gene Cernan stepped off the moon in December 1972, he left his footprints and his daughter's initials in the lunar dust. This is his epic, but deeply personal, story. New material includes never-before-heard words for the next U.S. astronauts to walk on the moon.
- 1h 30m
- 90%
This is the untold story of space visionary Gerard K. O'Neill, who wrote the 1977 book "The High Frontier: Human Colonies in Space." The Princeton physicist sparked a grassroots movement to build Earth-like habitats in space with the hope of solving Earth's greatest crises.
- Original
- E84
- 15m
- 97%
Launched in 2016, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft returns to Earth after a 7-year journey with NASA’s very first asteroid sample. Rocks and dust collected in 2020 from the asteroid Bennu will provide scientists with key evidence from the birth of our solar system—about 4.5 billion years ago.
- 49m
- 89%
How safe are we from the next pandemic? Journey to the island of Riems, off the coast of Germany on the Baltic Sea, to the “Alcatraz for viruses,” where a collective of highly specialized experts from around the world work tirelessly to combat the growing virus threat.
- Original
- E85
- 17m
- 96%
It’s been called the most significant breakthrough of the century. For the first time, scientists are using a new type of astronomy to detect gravitational waves all around us, opening a window into the history of our universe that could someday lead to time travel.
- Original
- E86
- 14m
- 91%
In Antarctica, a state-of-the-art robotic penguin, called ECHO, is changing the way scientists monitor wildlife. The autonomous yellow robot has been integrated into the penguin colony and is using remote sensing technology to monitor these now-endangered penguin colonies.
- 57m
- 86%
Can AI enable us to live forever? Explore the latest advancements in AI, robotics and biotech with visionaries who foresee a new age of “post-biological” life. As scientists point toward a world where humans and machines merge, we have to ask: “Will AI be the best, or the last thing we ever do?”
- Original
- 24m
- 93%
With Artificial Intelligence evolving so rapidly, will it surpass human intelligence? Could this lead to our replacement—or, worse, our extinction? Top experts provide a clear understanding of the immense benefits and potential dangers of AI.
- Original
- 1h 0m
- 96%
A whirlwind tour of 2023's biggest breakthroughs, from discovering the earliest human footprints and detecting distant gravitational waves, to unlocking the power of fusion.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 98%
An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Professor Stephen Hawking challenges various groups of volunteers to answer some of humanity's most enduring questions.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
When most people hear NASA; they think of rockets and exploration of the universe. What would our world be like if we never had NASA?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
To survive Mars, our species will need to evolve how we eat, drink, and build our homes. Will we need our genes to evolve as well?
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
What role will the moon play in man's next attempts to conquer space?
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 97%
Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking takes a flight of epic proportions to visit his favorite places in the Universe.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 97%
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
- 23 episodes
- 97%
We will take a look into the lives of 22 inventors and see how they work, invent and most of all think!
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Catch up on all the discoveries made by the space probe Juno, which is up close and personal with the largest planet in the solar system.
- Original
- 13 episodes
- 97%
Follow the timeline of the New Horizons mission to Pluto. Watch reactions from those closest to the mission through its journey to Pluto.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
Quantum physics? Theoretical physicist Brian Greene helps you understand its origins and its impact on today's world.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Prof Jim Al-Khalili tackles the biggest subject of all. The universe. Where did we (the universe) come from and where are we going?
- 13 episodes
- 98%
Revisit the key advances that have marked space exploration, and find out the very latest innovations in space science.
- 9 episodes
- 96%
Small errors in the construction of buildings and vehicles can lead to a disaster.
- 8 episodes
- 94%
Engineer and adventurer Rob Bell climbs aboard some of the world’s fastest theme park rides and discovers how these rides affect our bodies
- 10 episodes
- 95%
In Ultimate Processes, presenter Francesca Chiorando visits ten very different places to discover what goes on in the world of manufacturing
- 10 episodes
- 97%
Neuroscientist Dr Jack Lewis goes in search of people with unusual neurological conditions.
- 13 episodes
- 98%
A revolution in space technology is unfolding: new players are radically cutting the cost of access to space.
- 10 episodes
- 97%
Neuroscientist Dr. Jack Lewis goes in search of people with unusual neurological conditions.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
A new breed of visionaries are creating extraordinary machines to help the planet and humankind in the future.
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Bridging The Expanse celebrates the world’s most iconic bridges, exploring feats of engineering.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 93%
FASTER! Humanity’s Quest to Save Time, investigates the time-saving inventions we depend on and explores their impact on the world at large.
- 5 episodes
- 96%
This series looks at the ingenious engineering that enables cities across the globe to function.
- 12 episodes
- 98%
Host Brendan Moar dives into the process of what it takes to bring down some of the biggest structures from around the world.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
In this series, we reveal how 4 iconic, British-built trains revolutionized rail travel and inspired incredible railway projects worldwide.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
A fascinating look at how modern day structures and engineering technologies have been inspired by ancient discoveries.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 96%
Discover the real science behind the hit film, “Don’t Look Up”.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
- 8 episodes
- 96%
For thousands of years, meteorites have slammed into the earth's surface carrying an invaluable record of the beginnings of the solar system
- 8 episodes
- 96%
For thousands of years, meteorites have slammed into the earth's surface carrying an invaluable record of the beginnings of the solar system
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 91%
On Proof Of Concept host Dianna Cowern explores science, math, & philosophy concepts through games, & interactive thought experiments.
- 3 episodes
- 94%
Thanks to the latest scientific research, we are now able to visualize in real time and in detail how emotions affect us.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Secrets of the Universe launches viewers on eight mind-blowing adventures to seek answers to some of the Universe’s biggest mysteries.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 92%
A series that mixes mind blowing real science, with unsolved mysteries, global conspiracies, & true stories
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 93%
Each episode of Oddly Satisfying Science will introduce us to several visually appealing experiments designed to blow our minds.
- 4 episodes
- 89%
Imagine our planet in the future. Will we be a multi-planet species with a lifespan of 110 years? Will human life be replaced by computers?
- Original
- 20 episodes
- 94%
SPACE GREED: Coveting, controlling, and carving up the cosmos.
- 2 episodes
- 94%
The story behind the tragic sinking of the cruise ship Costa Concordia tells of mistakes and human failures.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Music educator and pro musician Marty Schwartz talks with experts about the science of how music affects our emotions, brains, and bodies.
- 3 episodes
- 95%
The new three-part series Forensics –The Science of Crime takes a closer look behind the scenes of spectacular criminal hunts.
- 10 episodes
- 96%
Bridges are cultural monuments. Their construction has completely changed over history and impacted the lives of everybody that uses them.
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Human and technical failures can lead to catastrophes that change the lives of thousands of people forever.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
These are the Innovators, explorers, and incredible minds that pursue progress… at any price.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Just how much ‘science’ is in ‘forensic science’? It’s time to put crime scene investigation methods on trial.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.
- 3 episodes
- 89%
Thousands of ship wrecks lie at the bottom of the sea, among them the wrecks "Wakashio", "MT Haven" and "Orient Queen".
- Original
- 15 episodes
- 95%
Oops I Changed The World! tells the fascinating stories of accidental and surprise inventions that have transformed our lives.
- 10 episodes
- 97%
This ten-episode series explores the world’s most celebrated, renowned structures and spaces in different architectural genres.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Today, Silicon Valley is home to the headquarters of multi-billion dollar IT enterprises. The beginnings were amateurish essays in color.
- 13 episodes
- 97%
Be an eyewitness to cataclysmic events all across the globe with dramatic footage of natural and manmade disasters from the past 100 years.
- 8 episodes
- 89%
Journey to A New Earth chronicles a bold vision to rid the world’s oceans, lakes, and rivers of plastic pollution.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
For centuries, roads enabled exploration, trade, and travel. But the world's most treacherous roads hold great dangers: even death.
- 10 episodes
- 95%
Will we travel to Mars? Can we read minds? This knowledge series asks the big and small questions… and gets to the bottom of them.
- 3 episodes
- 89%
The future of our mobility lies in automation. But what can tomorrow’s cars do today? See the newest innovations in automobiles.
- 8 episodes
- 95%
Disasters cost billions, destroying property, nature and lives. This series re-visits the earth-shattering events that devastate our world.
- 3 episodes
- 93%
Railway engineers conquered nature, excessive heights, and treacherous terrain to build the World's Most Dangerous Railway Lines.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Space: What does the future hold? A return to the moon? Manned flights to Mars? Embark on a galactic journey of exploration and discovery.
- 10 episodes
- 95%
Space exploration: what does the future hold? Embark on a galactic journey of adventure and discovery as we explore The New Frontier.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Space: What does the future hold? A return to the moon? Manned flights to Mars? Embark on a galactic journey of exploration and discovery.
- 13 episodes
- 93%
A look at the history and development of the multi-billion dollar civil aviation industry–from troubled beginnings through modern marvels.
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Explore the most exciting disciplines in popular science today to see how the cutting-edge technologies work and impact the real world.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
A mind-blowing romp through history builds a pathway to the present – and a breakthrough that stands to profoundly change our future.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
Alie Ward careens through human history, connecting seemingly unrelated events, objects and people to the modern world—and our future.
- 4 episodes
- 89%
Follow the brave divers who journey to the depths of the Baltic Sea to uncover its hidden war stories.
- 13 episodes
- 89%
An in-depth look at the history of the automobile: from the early years of development to the technologically advanced vehicles of today.
- 13 episodes
- 92%
Unlock your VIP access to 21st-century innovation! Explore groundbreaking tech and meet visionary creators from every corner of the globe.