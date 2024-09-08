Ancient History & Dinos
- 54m
- 97%
49,000 year old Neanderthal bones have been discovered by chance in a remote, mountainous region of Northern Spain. The bones may help solve the biggest Neanderthal puzzle of all - why we are here today and Neanderthals are not.
- 46m
- 97%
Accompany Dick Mol, the world-famous expert on mammoths, as he traces the original mammoths back to Namibia, trawls the bottom of the North Sea for mammoth fossils and, with the help of gold-diggers in northern Canada, digs up perfectly preserved mammoth bones from the permafrost.
- Original
- 56m
- 94%
What is involved in creating a groundbreaking film that documents the latest paleoanthropological findings? This film will shed light on the talent, research, and scientific discoveries that made Out of the Cradle possible.
- Original
- E1
- 10m
- 97%
For nearly 4 billion years, the continents of Earth were lifeless. But during the Ordovician, there was an explosion of life beneath the sea. Many strange creatures evolved, from eel-like conodonts to voracious cephalopods, until nearly all life was wiped out in our planet’s first mass extinction.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- Original
- E21
- 15m
- 96%
How long does it take for life to rebound after a major mass extinction? Scientists in Svalbard dig through fossil clues for surprising revelations about our Earth's history.
- Original
- 15m
- 95%
T-rex -- the "tyrant lizard king" -- ruled the earth 65 million years ago. Today, he reigns as ultimate predator and pop cultural icon. His image is everywhere -- but few know how two scientific rebels probed the mystery of his sudden death, and uncovered the day that shaped the modern world.
- Original
- E63
- 15m
- 96%
65 million years ago, an immense space rock slammed into Earth, creating the equivalent of nuclear winter, killing all of the dinosaurs. Now, a team of scientists believes there was a witness to the catastrophe …a survivor that walked alongside T-rex … and that also allowed humans to be here today.
- 52m
- 93%
Druids, the mysterious wizards of the Celts, have always fascinated the world. They are an integral part of ancient literature, as heroes of Irish legends and stars of modern fantasy worlds. But who were they really?
- 43m
- 97%
In the heart of a metropolitan city of 15 million people, an archaeological sensation has been discovered: the ancient harbor of Theodosius lost from the history books for over 1000 years. Using never-before-seen CGI to recreate the city.
- 44m
- 95%
'Jerusalem' takes audiences on an inspiring and eye-opening tour of one of the world’s oldest and most enigmatic cities. Destroyed and rebuilt countless times over 5,000 years, Jerusalem’s enduring appeal remains a mystery.
- 52m
- 94%
Shot in the Northern part of Iraqi Kurdistan, close to ISIS-controlled areas, this film takes viewers into a largely unknown archaeological space, captured on film for the first time.
- 48m
- 91%
In a Church in Rome is a piece of wood. It is clearly inscribed with the remains of the line, 'Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews. This is a fascinating detective story, about a small walnut headboard, which may have been attached to the true cross immediately before the crucifixion.
- 49m
- 62%
According to the Bible, The Ark of the Covenant was a box that housed the two tablets of stone inscribed with the Ten Commandments. Over the centuries it has remained an object of great mystery, inspiring infinite questions. But can modern science shed new light on what the Ark really was?
- 51m
- 96%
2500 years ago, a dynasty of Celtic Princes founded the first towns in Northern Europe. They constructed harbours all over Europe. This Celtic Golden Age bears testimony to the intense trade and rich cross-influences that existed between Celtic, Greek and Etruscan cultures.
- 49m
- 91%
In a tomb located in Jerusalem's Hell Valley, on land bought with Judas Iscariot's bloodstained silver, a sensational discovery has been made. Vital information has been uncovered to paint a picture of what Jesus' grave would have looked like and what his burial process involved.
- 49m
- 94%
The implications for biblical history are profound. The artifacts involved include the only known archaeological evidence for the biblical story of David, and his son Solomon, and for the great empire over which they ruled.
- 52m
- 95%
Over the mountains of Northern Mongolia lies the shadow of a mystery that generations of adventurers, scientists, and historians have tried to solve since the 13th century: the location of the tomb of the greatest conqueror of all time, Genghis Khan.
- 49m
- 97%
Travelling back more than 400,000 years to reveal astonishing new discoveries, Who Was the Real Neanderthal? proves our prehistoric cousins were more like us than we ever imagined. And along the way, exposes fascinating clues hidden in our own DNA.
- 52m
- 96%
Once considered to be the poorest region of the Soviet Union, Turkmenistan is one of the most closed-off countries in the world. Today, oil and gas have made the country wealthy.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Gjellestad, Norway. Archaeologists made the discovery of a lifetime: a 20-meter-long, 1200-year-old Viking funeral ship. Who is hiding in the grave? Is Gjellestad one of the oldest Viking settlements? What can this coffin tell us about the daily lives, beliefs, and traditions of the Vikings?
- 51m
- 96%
Magic Moments of the Stone Age traces the amazing journey of mankind to civilization and his spread throughout the world. The film presents the ground-breaking events of the Stone Age which enabled humans to survive in their environment and to shape it according to their needs.
- 38m
- 94%
Journey to the royal tombs of Egypt and explore the history of ancient Egyptian society as told through the mummies of the past.
- 59m
- 95%
Photographer Harry Burton’s images of the Tutankhamun excavation created a global sensation in the 1920s and are still studied by Egyptologists today. Explore the spectacular locations where he worked and discover why Burton’s photographs inspired a craze for Egyptian designs.
- 1h 0m
- 94%
Recent studies reveal that Tyrannosaurus Rex, once known as the king of all dinosaurs, was actually smaller and weaker. When T-Rex traveled from Asia to Eurasia, then into America, fierce competition to survive forced them to evolve into massive carnivores. Based on latest scientific insights.
- 48m
- 98%
Uncover the mysteries of Planet Earth’s super predator: the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Combining the latest paleontological discoveries with cutting-edge CGI, the most scientifically accurate T. rex is born.
- 3 episodes
- 93%
Scholars, scientists and archeologists offer possible explanations for the plagues described in the biblical Book of Exodus.
- 2 episodes
- 91%
Take a few minutes to learn more about subjects ranging from genetics to cyborgs with these informative pieces.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Explore the different chapters of Europe's eventful history. Join Dr. Christopher Clark as he takes a daring look at the continent’s past.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
The story of humans is often driven by events from the prehistoric past. How did physics, geology, biology, chemistry shape our history?
- Original
- 20 episodes
- 89%
From award-winning filmmaker, David Conover of "Sunrise Earth", a 4K journey to twenty of the most spectacular locations in the world.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- 13 episodes
- 94%
Turning points in history often hinge on one decision. We look at moments in history where one decision changes everything.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
For 5000 years, the ancient land of Egypt has been shaped by one thing more than any other – the River Nile.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
Examining the most incredible architectural constructions of antiquity, those that inspired our engineers and helped build the modern world.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
The Celts. A society that thrived over 2000 years ago and continues to fascinate us today. In this series, we uncover their untold story.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Dino Hunt tells the story of eight dinosaur digs in Canada during the summer of 2013.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Three centuries after the first discoveries, Egypt still reveals new buried treasures, and its inexhaustible myths continue to exist.
- 6 episodes
- 93%
It Ain’t Necessarily So questions biblical assumptions & looks at new archaeological issues challenging the whole story of biblical Israel.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
The ambition of this series is to resuscitate the first megalopolises of universal history.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
This series explores three cities that today are home to the vestiges of the industrious Roman civilization.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
We explore Rome’s extraordinary growth from a settlement of Iron Age mud huts, into a kingdom, a Republic, and an empire.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Their ships plied the seas and rivers of half the globe. They were bloodthirsty warriors and fine craftsmen. They were the Vikings.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
An exclusive series on the brand-new discoveries made by renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in Saqqara.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 96%
A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI.
- 3 episodes
- 81%
NEFERTITI: THE LONELY QUEEN looks at the status of cultural treasures taken from their country of origin.
- 2 episodes
- 98%
Images of castles have always conjured up stories of adventure, opulence, and power. Yet, what was life really like behind their walls?
- 6 episodes
- 97%
This remarkable series celebrates the biological and geographic diversity of one of the world's most unique countries: New Zealand.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 94%
Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Homicide detective Rod Demery and scientist Professor Turi King investigate history’s most intriguing murders to find long-lost killers.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Cleopatra may be the most famous ancient monarch, but she is only one in a long line of Egyptian queens, spanning 3,000 years of history.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Journey back to primeval Earth in the age of dinosaurs for new findings and puzzling discoveries about their evolution and extinction.