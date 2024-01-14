Civilizations & Combat
- Original
- 41m
- 95%
Torch-lit marches down Main Street... at first glance, images like these conjure up some of America's darkest moments. But this wasn't the Klan. These black-clad torch-bearers were the Wide Awakes: a para-military political machine that some say delivered the presidency to Abraham Lincoln.
- 52m
- 96%
After the invasion of the German army in 1940, the Jews living in France, with the help of many, began their fight for survival. The film shows the circumstances surrounding the rescue of tens of thousands of Jews and the civilian resistance that produced the many Silent Saviours.
- 52m
- 94%
Shot in the Northern part of Iraqi Kurdistan, close to ISIS-controlled areas, this film takes viewers into a largely unknown archaeological space, captured on film for the first time.
- 1h 9m
- 92%
Former combat videographer Miles Lagoze presents personal footage of U.S. Marines in the Afghan war zone.
- Original
- 1h 46m
- 93%
British actor Michael Enright rose to fame in Hollywood and then did something most of us would never dream of doing… he gave it all up for a chance to join the fight against ISIS with the Kurdish forces, known as the YPG, as they battled on the front lines in Syria.
- Original
- 27m
- 96%
Ex-CIA agent Ben Smith and a retired FBI officer journey through the Jungles of Burma in search of answers to a family mystery. They are searching for a crashed WWII plane that went down in this little-known, but important, theater of WWII, the perilous “Hump” - an airbridge over the Himalayas.
- 52m
- 93%
Karl Ludwig Schulmeister’s stint as a smuggler led him into the world of espionage. His knowledge of the German terrain, persuasiveness, and ability to be sly allowed him to grow swiftly in the ranks.
- 1h 30m
- 90%
Napoleon Bonaparte met with diplomat Metternich, known as Austria’s “strong man” and the Emperor’s closest confidant. This fateful showdown between two of the most powerful men of this time period marked the beginning of the end for Napoleon.
- 47m
- 97%
In June 2014, the world was transfixed by images of men emerging from the deepest Amazonian rainforest for the first time. This tribe was among the last people living on our planet who have had no contact with the outside world.
- 52m
- 94%
The spectacular moon landing of 1969 was also the success of more than 100 NASA technicians and engineers from Germany. What hardly anyone knew at the time was that the Germans had already succeeded in building rockets for the Nazi regime.
- 55m
- 95%
This is the untold story of what really happened during the bombing of Darwin in February 1942, and how those responsible would stop anyone from finding out.
- 52m
- 93%
The Battle for Goose Green was one of the most well-documented events of the Falklands War between British and Argentinian forces in 1982.
- 50m
- 96%
Five million people live in a land area smaller than New York City. To make such a small and highly urbanized place liveable, Singapore is embarking on its most ambitious project to date.
- 43m
- 97%
How did a rehearsal for D -Day on a sleepy stretch of the British coast turn into a bloodbath resulting in the death of hundreds of Allied soldiers? Exercise Tiger was the Allies' worst training disaster of the 20th century.
- 51m
- 93%
Newly declassified MI5 files reveal the story of the female spy - Ursula Kuczynski, a Jewish German refugee - who stole Britain’s atomic secrets and gave them to the Soviets.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Gjellestad, Norway. Archaeologists made the discovery of a lifetime: a 20-meter-long, 1200-year-old Viking funeral ship. Who is hiding in the grave? Is Gjellestad one of the oldest Viking settlements? What can this coffin tell us about the daily lives, beliefs, and traditions of the Vikings?
- 52m
- 94%
It is a Cold War sensation. Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva flees to the West. During her childhood in the center of power, she was Joseph Stalin's favorite child.
- 51m
- 96%
John Nettles tells the story of the British Channel Islands under German occupation from 1940 to 1945. During the 1980s Nettles, having studied history before becoming an actor, played the lead in a long-running TV series set on Jersey.
- 49m
- 96%
For decades after the end of World War II, rumors persisted that the mountains of southwest Poland held a precious secret - a mysterious train laden with tons of gold, rare jewels and priceless art hidden by the Nazis in a secret labyrinth of tunnels.
- 38m
- 94%
Journey to the royal tombs of Egypt and explore the history of ancient Egyptian society as told through the mummies of the past.
- Original
- 31m
- 93%
More than a million people fleeing the civil war in Syria have found shelter in Europe. Most of them left everything behind, also beloved pets. Rawaa Kilani, who fled Damascus herself and now lives in the Netherlands, helps her compatriots to be reunited with their pets.
- 32m
- 91%
The son of war refugees, Arian Berberović returns to his home country of Bosnia to investigate a massive landmine crisis left behind by the devastating Yugoslav Wars. He is helped along the way by the Bosnian Paralympic community, the leading global agencies in demining, and a few Belgian Shepherds.
- 50m
- 91%
Just over 30 years ago, the Soviet Union ceased to exist. The once-mighty world power splintered into 15 independent states. Which of these are successful today, and what role does Moscow still play? This presentation chronicles what has happened since the dissolution of the USSR.
- 29m
- 85%
Almost five million Americans fought in WWI, and nearly one million were from ethnically diverse backgrounds. Despite their bravery, few were recognized for their valor. Now, a group of veterans is trying to change that. More Than a Medal interweaves their research with untold stories of courage.
- 52m
- 98%
The Kaiser’s Pirates is a remarkable documentary that details an extraordinary, rarely discussed chapter in WWI. In an attempt to cut off supplies to the Allies, the German Navy launches a special battleship: The Wolf. It is disguised as a freighter but equipped with deadly weaponry.
- Original
- E4
- 52m
- 98%
We discover you can start a war over almost anything, from an unprovoked invasion to a lost ear, a pastry, or a stolen bucket. We look at wars that lasted for centuries and others that were over in minutes and we learn that though it’s easy to start a war it’s far more difficult to end one…
- Original
- E5
- 52m
- 96%
Throughout history, men and women have dedicated themselves to raking in as much wealth as possible; old money, new money, even blood money. But from Robber Barons to Mansa Musa of Mali; how did they get it, how did they spend it, and were they happier than the rest of us…
- 52m
- 95%
The 1936 Berlin Olympics changed the world. Never before had the games been this elaborate—or this controversial. The world's biggest sporting event was turned into a Nazi propaganda fest. This docu-drama tells the stories of the people who shaped and participated in those games.
- Original
- 23m
- 97%
In the closing days of World War II, a daring band of American pilots embarks on a secret mission to capture a revolutionary German aircraft that will change the course of history.
- 50m
- 92%
It’s a sinister truth that the British upper class would rather forget... Although the British royal family has been a symbol of Nazi resistance, evidence has come to light showing that the abdicated King Edward VIII was set on reassuming the throne: with the help of Hitler.
- 50m
- 93%
During the Cold War, the border between Czechoslovakia and the West became a dramatic scene. Between 1945 and 1989, several hundred people lost their lives. 30 years after the fall of the Iron Curtain, justice is now being served.
- 43m
- 95%
Think it couldn’t happen in America? This is the chilling story of German immigrant Fritz Julius Kuhn who was elected leader of the Nazi group—the German American Bund. Claiming to be Hitler’s deputy in America, the “American Führer” filled Madison Square Garden with thousands of supporters.
- 59m
- 94%
The Battle of Jutland was the biggest and bloodiest conflict in the Royal Navy's history. One hundred years later, Dan Snow investigates what went wrong, uncovering brand new evidence about why so many died, and the crucial role Jutland played in the Allies’ eventual victory in World War I.
- 44m
- 93%
Secret Nazi files from World War II reveal formerly classified technological innovations from brilliant German scientists who raced to create terrifying new “Wonder Weapons” and an atomic bomb. Some of their technological “firsts” remain the basis for modern-day air and spacecraft.
- 43m
- 94%
This is the story of 18 brave men who risk danger—even death—to save what’s left of their homeland. Amidst the ruins of Libya, former soldiers and novice volunteers hunt for and disarm the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) left behind by IS terrorists.
- Original
- 9 episodes
- 97%
An original series that tells the often unknown stories of the men and women who have defined America and its place in the world.
- 3 episodes
- 98%
During the Cold War, the superpowers mobilized thousands of spies and spotters to acquire the enemy’s secrets.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
How did the Nazis manage to set off the cataclysm of WWII with little money and a weak economy?
- 6 episodes
- 98%
An in-depth examination of the Second World War through the eyes of those who lived through it.
- 5 episodes
- 98%
A detailed accounting of the horrors of the Great War using colorized historical footage of World War I.
- 4 episodes
- 94%
The future of warfare lies beyond battlefields to the uncharted reaches of outer space, and even to the digital realm…
- 5 episodes
- 95%
This fascinating series unearths the story about how the Great War went on underground.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 98%
Montagu, Garbo, Fuchs, Penkovsky... Their names may mean nothing to you, yet these people changed the course of history.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Legendary military leader and conqueror of the ancient world, Alexander the Great is brought to life in this stunning documentary.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Explore the different chapters of Europe's eventful history. Join Dr. Christopher Clark as he takes a daring look at the continent’s past.
- 4 episodes
- 93%
The story of Irish missionaries in China between 1920 and 1954, at times of political chaos, famine, floods and war.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
- 4 episodes
- 97%
“Afghanistan: The Wounded Land” looks at six decades of Afghan history through the eyes of those who were there.
- 14 episodes
- 97%
Battle Factory takes viewers into the hidden world of military and frontline gear factories all over the world.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Rare firsthand accounts bring us inside some of the most daring escape stories from the American Civil War.
- 6 episodes
- 96%
From the beginning of the twentieth century to today, warfare has radically transformed.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
THE FIRST WORLD WAR: THE PEOPLE’S STORY draws on an extraordinary and little known archive of two hundred interviews with the last survivors
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 93%
By means of archive images and interviews with experts, take a behind-the-scenes look at the true stories of war innovations and secrets.
- 8 episodes
- 95%
The Buildings That Fought Hitler is an untold history of World War Two revealed through structures built to defend Britain.
- 6 episodes
- 96%
The series explores how Germans were seduced into supporting Nazism.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
When US troops conquer Nazi Germany from the West in March 1945, they are followed by camera teams.
- 3 episodes
- 81%
NEFERTITI: THE LONELY QUEEN looks at the status of cultural treasures taken from their country of origin.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Crusading knights and Ottoman armies battle for control of four of the medieval world’s greatest fortresses.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Built at strategic points, and fitted with impressive fortifications, fortresses are thought to be impenetrable.
- 10 episodes
- 97%
This is the story of the rise and fall of the Third Reich as told by the personal relationships of its most notorious members.
- 2 episodes
- 98%
Images of castles have always conjured up stories of adventure, opulence, and power. Yet, what was life really like behind their walls?
- 4 episodes
- 92%
The Israeli foreign intelligence agency was founded to guarantee the ongoing existence of Israel. This series takes us behind-the-scenes.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Take a deep dive into the great armed conflicts that made the Normans one of the world’s most powerful dynasties.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
The 20th century collapse of Yugoslavia was the result of a multitude of wars and conflicts that long plagued Southeast Europe.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
WW2. The British Royal Navy turn to a retired wargamer and an unlikely group of young women to develop tactics and sink the German U-boats.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 90%
4-part series revealing the real history of the Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped a country.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Brutal dictator Francisco Franco rose to power after the Spanish Civil War, ruling for 36 years. Spain is still marked by his tyranny.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Cleopatra may be the most famous ancient monarch, but she is only one in a long line of Egyptian queens, spanning 3,000 years of history.
- 2 episodes
- 96%
She was the “empty-headed” mistress of Adolph Hitler. Now, biographer Heike B. Görtemaker seeks to revise Eva Braun’s image.
- 3 episodes
- 92%
This is the extraordinary story of how silver shaped the history of our world, from the 16th century to the present day.
- 13 episodes
- 95%
From gunpowder to unmanned drones, these are the mechanisms and machinery man has created to wage war—on land, at sea and in the air.
- 2 episodes
- 87%
Explore the mystery behind JFK's assassination through first-hand accounts, expert analysis and newly-released government documents.