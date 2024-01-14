Curiosity KIDS
- 50m
- 96%
Aerial shots of mating Golden eagles, a fight between a Golden and a White-tailed eagle, and a close look into the nursery of these birds combined make a spectacular film. This documentary gives an intimate portrait of this large predatory bird.
- 7m
- 95%
Enter the microscopic world of ants guided by Sir David Attenborough, and expert filmmaker Martin Dohrn. Get an exclusive look at the one-of-a-kind camera, that has allowed us to view the world of the ant and follow the lives of the worlds hardest working insects.
- Original
- 12m
- 97%
Sea Lions are the kings of the coastline, but evolution hasn't prepared them for rising ocean temperatures, depleted hunting grounds… or us. Meet the team responsible for rescuing marine mammals in distress, caring for them, and releasing them back to the wild.
- Original
- 37m
- 98%
Discovered by an unlikely team of amateur historians 45 feet beneath a Kansas cornfield, the Steamboat Arabia is one of the best-preserved shipwrecks in American history. The treasures contained within painting a vivid picture of western expansion and the treacherous frontier.
- 52m
- 97%
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
- 50m
- 98%
Did Marco Polo, the most illustrious traveler in history, ever go to China? A debate continues as to whether the Venetian’s book is a personal account of China’s 13th-century the Middle Kingdom and its marvels.
- Original
- 27m
- 97%
On July 20th, 1969, the history of space exploration would forever be changed as two men left their boot prints on our moon's surface. This remarkable feat would be the culmination of decades of research, sacrifice, and innovation. How did we get there?
- 47m
- 95%
Jungles contain up to 90% of the world’s plant and animal species: flowering plants, trees, birds, fungi, reptiles, fish – their range and beauty is absolutely staggering. It is becoming clear that what affects the rainforest affects us all deeply.
- 50m
- 97%
It’s hard to appreciate just how important rivers are to our planet, both to the natural world and our own lives. They nurture our crops, fuel our travel, and deliver our drinking water – flowing like veins across the Earth they’re a lifeline to countless ecosystems.
- 50m
- 98%
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
- 50m
- 97%
One of the biggest continents, South America should be up there on any wildlife watcher’s bucket list. From record-breaking mountain ranges to the most massive rainforests, the variety of landscapes supports a seemingly endless diversity of wildlife.
- 50m
- 96%
It is a powerful predator, one of the most elusive animals in Patagonia and rarely filmed. In the very South of Chile the Pumas’ hunting grounds lie in the awe-inspiring Torres del Paine National Park. So follow a mother Puma as she rears her cubs in the wild, teaching them to survive and thrive.
- 50m
- 98%
No place on Earth is more changeable than the seasonal forest, undergoing radical transformations year after year. These adaptations to the seasons are what make our woodlands so varied and dynamic; a constant cycle of interwoven behaviors and practices.
- 50m
- 96%
In our hectic world so much seems to pass us by. All around us dramas are playing out, but they often happen so fast that we don’t even see it: blink and you’ll miss it. But when you slow down the action a whole new world is revealed.
- Original
- 50m
- 92%
Join astronaut Chris Hadfield - a YouTube sensation for his performance of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” aboard the International Space Station - along with hitchhikers Michio Kaku (and others) on a joyride across our Solar System, scaled down to the size of the continental United States.
- Original
- 15m
- 95%
T-rex -- the "tyrant lizard king" -- ruled the earth 65 million years ago. Today, he reigns as ultimate predator and pop cultural icon. His image is everywhere -- but few know how two scientific rebels probed the mystery of his sudden death, and uncovered the day that shaped the modern world.
- Original
- E1
- 53m
- 96%
For as long as we’ve had eyes to see and minds to wonder we’ve marveled at the stars. Since the discovery of the first so-called exoplanet in 1994, the Planet Hunters have transformed the way we see the universe. It is the year 2157, and spacecraft Artemis enters the final phase of construction.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Over the past few decades, significant discoveries have been made on the very site where the pyramids were built. Authentic archaeological experiments have been filmed in real-time, revealing ancient techniques and methods, unlocking certain secrets of these ancient great builders.
- Original
- 11m
- 98%
Photographer Martin Dohrn has rigged special cameras in order to capture the hectic and complex world of Bristol -- in his backyard! Watch as he slows down the almost imperceptible movements of the insects that populate his garden from fascinating bee species to active spiders and more.
- Original
- E59
- 25m
- 97%
The North Atlantic Right Whale is on the verge of extinction. The leading cause of death and injury to the whales is from ship strikes or entanglement in fishing lines. In this Breakthrough episode, we will hear from the leading experts and biologists who are racing to save this species.
- Original
- E80
- 23m
- 97%
An alarming decline in insect populations could devastate all life on earth. What's causing it, and can anything be done to stop it?
- 50m
- 96%
Everybody loves squirrels, and yet we only know them from their brief visits to ground level. Now, extraordinary 4K storytelling shows European red squirrels in their own environment: high up in the treetops.
- 51m
- 98%
How do you decide nature's weirdest animal? Is it the sloth, that hangs upside down and moves so slowly that moss grows in its fur? Is it a sea pen that sits rooted to the seabed in endless darkness and emitting its own glow?
- Original
- 1h 7m
- 96%
Top Science Stories brings viewers all the amazing news-breaking advances in science in technology from 2021. Startling discoveries from around the globe, from a prehistoric nursery to a covid treatment breakthrough. Join us for an exclusive hyper-tour from earth to space.
- Original
- E70
- 17m
- 98%
This is the epic story of the James Webb Space Telescope, told first-hand by the scientists who developed it. Building the largest, most advanced, and most expensive telescope ever made does not come without its challenges. But seeing further into space than ever before will be worth the struggle.
- 52m
- 85%
Following a young calf and his mother as well as an adult turtle, in their newly found migration route.
- 45m
- 97%
From the arctic tundra to the great planes, the kingdom of the wolf extends across the entire northern hemisphere. They are icons of the wilderness, spectacular creatures that live and die by the sword.
- 48m
- 92%
JAGO: A LIFE UNDERWATER is the story of Rohani - an 80-year-old hunter who hobbles around on land but who dives like a fish on a single breath, descending to great depths for several minutes to stalk his prey like a true underwater predator.
- 52m
- 93%
Didier Noirot dove with Jacques Cousteau over 5,000 times. Often, they were joined by South African photographer Roger Horrocks–notorious for his daring shark photography. This breakthrough documentary chronicles their dive with the giant Nile crocodile.
- 26 episodes
- 96%
Mo Rocca shares stories of extraordinary inventors in hopes of inspiring viewers to open their imaginations and bring their visions to life.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
To survive Mars, our species will need to evolve how we eat, drink, and build our homes. Will we need our genes to evolve as well?
- 17 episodes
- 96%
Explore Magellanic Clouds, Black Holes, Asteroids and other phenomena of the universe in the Cosmic Front series.
- 59 episodes
- 98%
Experience the splendor of untamed America. For the first time, view all 58 of America's national parks, shot in stunning High Definition.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
This series sheds light on the kind of life that existed in the Permian, Triassic and Cretaceous periods beginning 250 million years ago.
- 13 episodes
- 95%
Just like us, animals rely on their senses to communicate with each other, to find their way around, to find food and to stay safe.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
The Bronze Age saw the rise of urban societies, vast trading empires and military might. How did this come about, and why did it end?
- 3 episodes
- 97%
America’s legendary aerospace pioneers, whose achievements led the nation and the world from the era of open-cockpit biplanes to space.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind’s closest living relatives.
- 26 episodes
- 94%
The hosts take the audience to visit America’s national parks as they get up close and personal with nature.
- 26 episodes
- 97%
The hosts take the audience to visit America’s national parks as they get up close and personal with nature.
- 26 episodes
- 97%
The hosts take the audience to visit America’s national parks as they get up close and personal with nature.
- 26 episodes
- 98%
Continue to follow Jack Steward and Colton Smith as they travel through America's national parks.
- 26 episodes
- 98%
Jack Steward and Colton Smith continue their travel through America's national parks, spotlighting their beauty and wildlife.
- 26 episodes
- 98%
Jack Steward joins Colton Smith to travel to America's greatest treasures, the awe-inspiring national parks, and to spotlight their beauty.
- 26 episodes
- 96%
Mo Rocca shares stories of extraordinary inventors in hopes of inspiring viewers to open their imaginations and bring their visions to life.
- 26 episodes
- 97%
Mo Rocca shares stories of extraordinary inventors in hopes of inspiring viewers to open their imaginations and bring their visions to life.
- 22 episodes
- 95%
Based at the world's largest aquarium, Jeff takes viewers around the globe to explore Earth's oceans.
- 26 episodes
- 96%
Jeff continues to travel around the world to learn about animals and work with the talented people at the Georgia aquarium.
- 26 episodes
- 94%
Host Jeff Corwin finds out what goes into running the largest aquarium in the world and travels around the globe to learn about animals.
- 22 episodes
- 95%
Follow wildlife expert Jack Hanna as he showcases his top numeric lists about the animal kingdom.
- 22 episodes
- 93%
Keep up with wildlife expert Jack Hanna as he continues his top numeric lists about the animal kingdom.
- 22 episodes
- 95%
Wildlife expert Jack Hanna continues his top numeric lists about the animal kingdom.
- 22 episodes
- 96%
Wildlife expert Jack Hanna presents top numeric lists about the animal kingdom and shares his adventures from around the world.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 97%
The US National Parks have some of the most iconic landscapes in the U.S. But there is also an underwater side to explore!
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 98%
They’re out there, all alone in the vastness of space. Join the space probes, and their parents back on Earth, to explore our solar system.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
In this unprecedented series, recent scientific discoveries shed new light on the extraordinary prehistory of big cats.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
When most people hear NASA; they think of rockets and exploration of the universe. What would our world be like if we never had NASA?
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Danielle Allen explores the bold minds and historical circumstances that resulted in one of the greatest political writings in history.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 95%
NPR’s Peter Sagal takes us on an irreverent romp through American history to reveal how money makes the world go around.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Wildlife expert and photographer, Casey Anderson, introduces us to some amazing wildlife in Yellowstone!
- Original
- 97%
Iconic American wildlife captured in their beautiful natural surroundings in Florida and Alaska.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Can you believe your eyes? You may have 20/20 vision, but as Prof. Shapiro shows you may not be seeing what is "really" there.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
Professor Art Shapiro reveals the secrets behind another collection of mind boggling visual illusions.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Join storm chasers Jeff Piotrowski and Jim Edds as they continue to report through the two most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the US.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Journey around the globe as some of the best up-and-coming wildlife filmmakers take you on a locals-only tour of their home countries.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
When science and film team-up to explore the Einsteins of the oceans.
- 13 episodes
- 97%
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but their extraordinary chumminess and dogged loyalty extends to countless other animals as well.
- 10 episodes
- 95%
This series reveals the true stories and behind the scene events of some of the most uncanny canine acquaintances from around the world.