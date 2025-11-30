Coronavirus
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered our world in unimaginable ways. Trace the origins of the outbreak and the race to treat the illness.
How can we cope with this tricky virus now rampant worldwide? The key to this battle lies in our immune system. Using high-tech microscopes, we examine how our immune systems fight these pathogens to understand the efficacy of potential treatments.
Author David Quammen predicted the coronavirus pandemic nearly a decade ago, in his best-selling book "Spillover." Now, he shows us how the same remote Montana lab that spawned his work, is on the front-lines of efforts to combat Covid-19.
Bats are getting their share of the blame for the COVID-19 pandemic, but are they really at fault?
With countries racing to combat COVID-19 and communities across the world on lockdown, the world's attention has been directed towards medical solutions to this disease outbreak. However, there's another largely unseen health factor currently at play: our mental well-being.
As the COVID-19 pandemic ramps up globally, every day brings new information about the disease. Learn what the virus does to the human body, and hear from the medical experts searching for techniques to treat the illness.
According to current estimates, a widely available COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available within the next 12 months. Why so long? Learn how vaccines are developed and explore the current state of the coronavirus landscape, guided by the scientists on the ground trying to find a solution.
Officially designated as a pandemic, it seems as if COVID-19 has taken over the world. Lucky for us, this isn’t the first time we’ve had to deal with a serious virus outbreak. Experts share the methods currently in place to slow down this infectious disease.
The coronavirus is spreading at frightening speeds from Wuhan, China, to the rest of the world. How did this virus develop, and how close are we to finding an effective vaccine?
How safe are we from the next pandemic? Journey to the island of Riems, off the coast of Germany on the Baltic Sea, to the “Alcatraz for viruses,” where a collective of highly specialized experts from around the world work tirelessly to combat the growing virus threat.